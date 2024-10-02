Latest Headlines

6 Cats Perish In House Fire On Wednesday

  • Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Chattanooga firefighters got a fire under control on Wednesday afternoon at a Brainerd Hills home.

Green Shift companies were called at 11:58 a.m. to Benham Drive, not far from East Brainerd Road, and found the left side of a duplex 50% engulfed in flames on the front, side and back of the structure.

Initially there were reports that an occupant had gone back inside the burning home to locate pets so a second alarm was called. Firefighters started knocking down flames in the carport area where the flames were concentrated while others went inside to search the house. No one was found. Crews also went to the roof to cut for ventilation because flames had spread to the attic. They successfully stopped the fire from progressing. From there, they concentrated on hot spots.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Engine 21, Engine 8, Engine 15, Engine 6, Ladder 13, Squad 13, Ladder 7, Squad 7, and Battalion 2 were on the scene, along with CPD, EPB and Hamilton County EMS. The Red Cross has been called to assist those impacted by the fire.

According to the investigators, at least six cats are deceased. A neighbor’s home sustained exposure damage, including melted siding, damage to the eaves and a melted tail light on his truck.

