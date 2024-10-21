Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

AGUSTIN PEREZ, DANY R

728 FRAWLEYROAD APT511 EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ARDON LOPEZ, ELIESER

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BALES, WHITNEY LEE

5353 BENNETT ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



BATTLE, MICHAELOMAR

4040 ALEXIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 30406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BAUTISTA PAIZ, MIGUEL

3611 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



EASON, CALVIN FLOYD

926 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY



FLORES, SASINTO

2209 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



FORTSON, FREDRICK LEBRON

9217 MOUNTAIN SHADE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GANN, AMANDA ANN

306 TYLER DRIVE TALKING ROCK, 30175

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



GARCIA TAPERIA, JUAN FRANCISCO

507 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW (INSURANCE LAW)

DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING LICENSE LAW



HAZELWOOD, RUSSELL HOWARD

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HERNANDEZ-GUTIREZ, EVERILDO VERSAIN

3606 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



KELLY, CHRISTOPHER LEVON

8433 SHADWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



MCCAULEY, LORENZO MARQUISE

3519 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MEADE, TIMOTHY JAMES

6504 OAK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE INTOX.

Here are the mug shots:

BATTLE, MICHAELOMAR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/09/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE BAUTISTA PAIZ, MIGUEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/08/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FORTSON, FREDRICK LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 04/15/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GANN, AMANDA ANN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/05/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S GARCIA TAPERIA, JUAN FRANCISCO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW (INSURANCE LAW)

DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING LICENSE LAW HAZELWOOD, RUSSELL HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/11/2001

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HERNANDEZ-GUTIREZ, EVERILDO VERSAIN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/03/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCCAULEY, LORENZO MARQUISE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/20/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MEADE, TIMOTHY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/26/1971

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE INTOX. ORTIZ IZAGUIRRE, MOISES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/14/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RAMSEY, BOBBY NICHALOS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/06/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PRO

CHILD NEGLECT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION







