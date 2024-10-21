Latest Headlines

  • Monday, October 21, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AGUSTIN PEREZ, DANY R
728 FRAWLEYROAD APT511 EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ARDON LOPEZ, ELIESER
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BALES, WHITNEY LEE
5353 BENNETT ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

BATTLE, MICHAELOMAR
4040 ALEXIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 30406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BAUTISTA PAIZ, MIGUEL
3611 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EASON, CALVIN FLOYD
926 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FLORES, SASINTO
2209 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FORTSON, FREDRICK LEBRON
9217 MOUNTAIN SHADE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GANN, AMANDA ANN
306 TYLER DRIVE TALKING ROCK, 30175
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

GARCIA TAPERIA, JUAN FRANCISCO
507 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW (INSURANCE LAW)
DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING LICENSE LAW

HAZELWOOD, RUSSELL HOWARD
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HERNANDEZ-GUTIREZ, EVERILDO VERSAIN
3606 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KELLY, CHRISTOPHER LEVON
8433 SHADWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

MCCAULEY, LORENZO MARQUISE
3519 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MEADE, TIMOTHY JAMES
6504 OAK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE INTOX.

ORTIZ IZAGUIRRE, MOISES
3623 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PAZ-CIFUENTES, GUSTAVO ALEXANDER
7102 TANGER COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PIPER, LARRY ALBERT
3924 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

RAMSEY, BOBBY NICHALOS
18 LAWRENCE DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE
713 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PRO
CHILD NEGLECT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

Here are the mug shots:

BATTLE, MICHAELOMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/09/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BAUTISTA PAIZ, MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/08/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FORTSON, FREDRICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 04/15/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GANN, AMANDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/05/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
GARCIA TAPERIA, JUAN FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW (INSURANCE LAW)
  • DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING LICENSE LAW
HAZELWOOD, RUSSELL HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HERNANDEZ-GUTIREZ, EVERILDO VERSAIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCAULEY, LORENZO MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MEADE, TIMOTHY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE INTOX.
ORTIZ IZAGUIRRE, MOISES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/14/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RAMSEY, BOBBY NICHALOS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/06/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/20/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PRO
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



