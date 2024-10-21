Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AGUSTIN PEREZ, DANY R
728 FRAWLEYROAD APT511 EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ARDON LOPEZ, ELIESER
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BALES, WHITNEY LEE
5353 BENNETT ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
BATTLE, MICHAELOMAR
4040 ALEXIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 30406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BAUTISTA PAIZ, MIGUEL
3611 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EASON, CALVIN FLOYD
926 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FLORES, SASINTO
2209 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FORTSON, FREDRICK LEBRON
9217 MOUNTAIN SHADE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GANN, AMANDA ANN
306 TYLER DRIVE TALKING ROCK, 30175
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
GARCIA TAPERIA, JUAN FRANCISCO
507 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW (INSURANCE LAW)
DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING LICENSE LAW
HAZELWOOD, RUSSELL HOWARD
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HERNANDEZ-GUTIREZ, EVERILDO VERSAIN
3606 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KELLY, CHRISTOPHER LEVON
8433 SHADWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
MCCAULEY, LORENZO MARQUISE
3519 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MEADE, TIMOTHY JAMES
6504 OAK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE INTOX.
ORTIZ IZAGUIRRE, MOISES
3623 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PAZ-CIFUENTES, GUSTAVO ALEXANDER
7102 TANGER COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PIPER, LARRY ALBERT
3924 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
RAMSEY, BOBBY NICHALOS
18 LAWRENCE DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE
713 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PRO
CHILD NEGLECT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
Here are the mug shots:
