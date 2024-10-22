Cleveland Paper Plant Closing With Loss Of 115 Jobs

The Cleveland Container plant is permanently closing with the loss of 115 jobs as part of a number of closures and layoffs by the 125-year-old International Paper Company.

The Cleveland plant is located at 2401 Blue Springs Road.

International Paper announced up to 650 layoffs as part of a "transformational journey" to reshape the company.

Other states affected include North Carolina, Missouri and Illinois.

The workers at the Cleveland plant are represented by the USW Local 1337.

The Cleveland closure is to take effect by Dec. 16.