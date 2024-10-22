Latest Headlines

Cleveland Paper Plant Closing With Loss Of 115 Jobs

  • Tuesday, October 22, 2024

The Cleveland Container plant is permanently closing with the loss of 115 jobs as part of a number of closures and layoffs by the 125-year-old International Paper Company.

The Cleveland plant is located at 2401 Blue Springs Road.

International Paper announced up to 650 layoffs as part of a "transformational journey" to reshape the company.

Other states affected include North Carolina, Missouri and Illinois.

The workers at the Cleveland plant are represented by the USW Local 1337.

The Cleveland closure is to take effect by Dec. 16.

Latest Headlines
Collegedale Commission Approves New Real Estate Development
  • Breaking News
  • 10/22/2024
Seven VFLs On NBA Opening Day Rosters
  • Sports
  • 10/22/2024
Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays Collect SEC Weekly Honors
Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays Collect SEC Weekly Honors
  • Sports
  • 10/22/2024
Cleveland Paper Plant Closing With Loss Of 115 Jobs
  • Breaking News
  • 10/22/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/22/2024
Randy Smith: Bama Close, But No Cigar
Randy Smith: Bama Close, But No Cigar
  • Sports
  • 10/21/2024
Breaking News
Collegedale Commission Approves New Real Estate Development
  • 10/22/2024

The Collegedale Commission approved a new real estate development aimed for mid-level pricing. Commissioner Debbie Baker said that the city is losing people in that income tier because the price ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/22/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AVANT, ... more

Vacant Home Damaged By Fire Early Monday Morning
Vacant Home Damaged By Fire Early Monday Morning
  • 10/21/2024

The Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift started a 24-hour shift with a house fire off North Orchard Knob Avenue on Monday. Firefighters responded at 7:22 a.m. to the 1700 block of Jackson ... more

Breaking News
Gas Prices Drop 13.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 10/21/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/21/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 10/21/2024
Soddy Daisy Resident Unhappy About Having A Kennel Nearby
  • 10/20/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/20/2024
Opinion
Responsible Growth Dynamic, Not Anti-Growth Dynamic – It’s Time To Prioritize Sustainability Over Speed
  • 10/19/2024
Don't Create Another Boondoggle In Our Beautiful County
  • 10/19/2024
Yes, Your Vote Matters
  • 10/22/2024
I'm For Pro-Choice
  • 10/22/2024
Social Security Isn't An Entitlement
  • 10/22/2024
Sports
Randy Smith: Bama Close, But No Cigar
Randy Smith: Bama Close, But No Cigar
  • 10/21/2024
Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays Collect SEC Weekly Honors
Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays Collect SEC Weekly Honors
  • 10/22/2024
Three-Time Tennessee Champion Golfer Ingalls Facing His Greatest Challenge
Three-Time Tennessee Champion Golfer Ingalls Facing His Greatest Challenge
  • 10/21/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols' Defense Rises Again; Offense Comes Through Late In Alabama Defeat
Dan Fleser: Vols' Defense Rises Again; Offense Comes Through Late In Alabama Defeat
  • 10/21/2024
Seven VFLs On NBA Opening Day Rosters
  • 10/22/2024
Happenings
Cherokee Nation Contributes $10,000 Each To 9 Trail Of Tears Association State Chapters
Cherokee Nation Contributes $10,000 Each To 9 Trail Of Tears Association State Chapters
  • 10/22/2024
Doug Daugherty: Pipes And Shifty – Motorcycle Mayhem
Doug Daugherty: Pipes And Shifty – Motorcycle Mayhem
  • 10/22/2024
Life With Ferris: Kirby Taylor Caldwell Creates Special Places
Life With Ferris: Kirby Taylor Caldwell Creates Special Places
  • 10/21/2024
Clay Sculpture Demonstration Is Saturday At Area 61 Gallery
Clay Sculpture Demonstration Is Saturday At Area 61 Gallery
  • 10/21/2024
Red Bank Has Community Movie Night Friday
Red Bank Has Community Movie Night Friday
  • 10/21/2024
Entertainment
Sister Hazel To Play At Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Nov. 8
  • 10/22/2024
Colton Dixon Brings His UP+UP Tour To Chattanooga
Colton Dixon Brings His UP+UP Tour To Chattanooga
  • 10/21/2024
Drew And Ellie Holcomb To Headline Memorial Auditorium Feb. 8
Drew And Ellie Holcomb To Headline Memorial Auditorium Feb. 8
  • 10/21/2024
Lee Theatre To Present “Dear Albert Einstein”
Lee Theatre To Present “Dear Albert Einstein”
  • 10/18/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/18/2024
Opinion
Responsible Growth Dynamic, Not Anti-Growth Dynamic – It’s Time To Prioritize Sustainability Over Speed
  • 10/19/2024
Don't Create Another Boondoggle In Our Beautiful County
  • 10/19/2024
Yes, Your Vote Matters
  • 10/22/2024
Dining
Little Coyote Hosts Food As A Verb Speaker Series
  • 10/21/2024
City Once Again Has A Chattanooga Brewing Company; Drury Hotel On Shallowford To Have Restaurant/Bar
  • 10/18/2024
Brian Joyce Getting Back In The Bar Business
  • 10/18/2024
Business
Battlefield Storage Opens New Self-Storage Facility In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 10/22/2024
Truist Bank Pays Over $9 Million To Resolve Allegations
  • 10/21/2024
Chamber To Host Corn Hole Tournament To Benefit American Red Cross Oct. 26
Chamber To Host Corn Hole Tournament To Benefit American Red Cross Oct. 26
  • 10/18/2024
Real Estate
Mixed-Use Development Planned On East Chattanooga's Glass Street
  • 10/17/2024
Oak Park Town Center On Highway 153 Sells For Oak Park Town Center on Highway 153 Sells For $14.7 Million
Oak Park Town Center On Highway 153 Sells For Oak Park Town Center on Highway 153 Sells For $14.7 Million
  • 10/17/2024
Kadi Brown: September Residential Market Stats
  • 10/17/2024
Student Scene
NSF Funding Accelerates UTC’s QISE Program
NSF Funding Accelerates UTC’s QISE Program
  • 10/22/2024
Nalani Sims Named Finalist In QuestBridge National College Match
Nalani Sims Named Finalist In QuestBridge National College Match
  • 10/22/2024
UTC Raises Nearly $2.9 Million From 2,201 Donors On Mocs Give Day
UTC Raises Nearly $2.9 Million From 2,201 Donors On Mocs Give Day
  • 10/21/2024
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Communities Participating In The Samaritan Center’s Fall Food Drive
Morning Pointe Senior Living Communities Participating In The Samaritan Center’s Fall Food Drive
  • 10/22/2024
Tennessee American Water, Hamilton County Coalition And Others Announce Upcoming Drug Take Back
  • 10/21/2024
Highland Veterinary Center Hosts Grand Opening In Ooltewah
  • 10/21/2024
Memories
Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts Awarded Capital Maintenance And Improvements Grant From Tennessee State Museum
  • 10/22/2024
John Shearer: Chattanooga’s Strong Connection To Coca-Cola Bottling Over 125 Years, Part 1
John Shearer: Chattanooga’s Strong Connection To Coca-Cola Bottling Over 125 Years, Part 1
  • 10/18/2024
Biting The Bullet Program Is Nov. 2 At Chickamauga Park
  • 10/18/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
  • 10/22/2024
TWRA Issues Boating Safety Advisory For Douglas Lake
  • 10/21/2024
Section Of Franklin State Forest Closed Due To Threat Of "Spiking"
  • 10/17/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
  • 10/16/2024
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum To Use Grant For Building Improvements At Grand Junction Campus
  • 10/15/2024
Cataloochee Ranch: Giddy Up To Rustic Luxury In The Smokies While Helping Hurricane Relief
Cataloochee Ranch: Giddy Up To Rustic Luxury In The Smokies While Helping Hurricane Relief
  • 10/14/2024
Church
Latrice Currie Leslie To Keynote Leadership Symposium Hosted By Scenic City Women's Network
Latrice Currie Leslie To Keynote Leadership Symposium Hosted By Scenic City Women's Network
  • 10/21/2024
Bob Tamasy: Getting A Glimpse Of God At Sunrise
Bob Tamasy: Getting A Glimpse Of God At Sunrise
  • 10/21/2024
First Baptist Church Offers "Surviving The Holidays" Program Nov. 9
  • 10/21/2024
Obituaries
Dorothy Pearl Arnold Fann
Dorothy Pearl Arnold Fann
  • 10/22/2024
Kimiko Kawasaki Nicely
Kimiko Kawasaki Nicely
  • 10/22/2024
Timothy Rex Gardner
Timothy Rex Gardner
  • 10/22/2024