Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Thursday, October 24, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AVANT, CLINT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/01/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURCHFIELD, TOMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/11/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUTLER, WILLIAM BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/30/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CLARK, JAMES HURCHEL
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/04/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRAWFORD, SONYA
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DAVIS, KENNETH DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/09/1965
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DWIGHT, REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/14/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HILL, JAMES TABOR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/12/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOOVER, CODY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/23/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HORTON, ERIC HORACE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JACKSON, MARKEL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION HARASSMENT
JONES, ZENA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
LAKIN, WILLIAM JARRETT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/14/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOORE, NATINA ROLIA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAREDES, CARLOS ORDONEZ
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PRICE, KEVIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEARS, DYLAN SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/13/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH THE INTENT TO D
SHARP, AARON BRICE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/08/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SHEFFIELD, DAVIAON JERRIAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/27/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SHIPLEY, RICKEY JAY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/06/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STINNETT, RANDY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/10/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • ACTIONS BY HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICES PROVIDER OF F
STOUT, STEVE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/19/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WADE, CADARIUS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WORLAND, ANNABEL LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE



