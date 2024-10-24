Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AVANT, CLINT ANTHONY
8132 RAT ROD LN OOLTEWAH, 373631117
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BOVELL, STEPHEN GREGORY
9115 QUAIL MOUNTAIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRAKEFIELD, JUSTIN MARCUS
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 223 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF FENTYNOL
BROOKS, TYLER THOMAS
1612 EAST 49ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
BURCHFIELD, TOMMY LEE
485 WEST CREEKWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CABE, JUSTIN HOWARD
6614 HARRISON HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CLARK, JAMES HURCHEL
1701 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRAWFORD, SONYA
42 EASY ST RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DAVIS, KENNETH DWAYNE
12301 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DRAGG, ERIC LEBRON
1211 GROVE STREET APT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 374023913
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DWIGHT, REGINALD
1725 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GARRETT, MATTISHA
2 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022721
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GARRIDO, MINDY KRISTIN
6696 GRAPESHOT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAY, JAMES ROBERT
2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY
1628 KEY WEST AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, JAMES TABOR
2818 OAK LEAF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HORTON, ERIC HORACE
HOMELESS EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGHES BALL, TAMESHA DANYELLE
71001 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
HYMON, MALIK J
958 ELY RD HIXSON, 373434743
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JACKSON, MARKEL WILLIAM
7488 MADELIA CT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, MICHAEL ADAM
2810 FOURTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION HARASSMENT
JONES, ZENA LYNN
106 DURHAM RD RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL
2131 ROGERS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE
3523 CONNELLY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOORE, NATINA ROLIA
2813 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAREDES, CARLOS ORDONEZ
4055 E FREEDON CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PRICE, KEVIN LEON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL
1816 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042503
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEARS, DYLAN SHAWN
210 MOUNT BETHEL CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH THE INTENT TO D
SHARP, AARON BRICE
4 CARROLL LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
SHEFFIELD, DAVIAON JERRIAL
406 F STREET COCOA, 32922
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SHIPLEY, RICKEY JAY
1805 MAYFLOWER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STINNETT, RANDY SCOTT
138 LOWER FINE LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ACTIONS BY HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICES PROVIDER OF F
STOUT, STEVE ALLEN
21542 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL
5724 JAMES CIR HIXSON, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WADE, CADARIUS LAMONT
3932 DALLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WORLAND, ANNABEL LOUISE
915 DARTMON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Here are the mug shots:
|AVANT, CLINT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/01/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BURCHFIELD, TOMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/11/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUTLER, WILLIAM BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/30/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CLARK, JAMES HURCHEL
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/04/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRAWFORD, SONYA
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, KENNETH DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/09/1965
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DWIGHT, REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/14/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HILL, JAMES TABOR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/12/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOOVER, CODY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/23/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HORTON, ERIC HORACE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, MARKEL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JONES, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION HARASSMENT
|
|JONES, ZENA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
|
|LAKIN, WILLIAM JARRETT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/14/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, NATINA ROLIA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PAREDES, CARLOS ORDONEZ
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PRICE, KEVIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SEARS, DYLAN SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/13/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH THE INTENT TO D
|
|SHARP, AARON BRICE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/08/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHEFFIELD, DAVIAON JERRIAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/27/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
|
|SHIPLEY, RICKEY JAY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/06/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|STINNETT, RANDY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/10/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
- ACTIONS BY HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICES PROVIDER OF F
|
|STOUT, STEVE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/19/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WADE, CADARIUS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WORLAND, ANNABEL LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
|