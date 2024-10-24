Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

AVANT, CLINT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/01/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BURCHFIELD, TOMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/11/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUTLER, WILLIAM BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/30/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CLARK, JAMES HURCHEL

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 07/04/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAWFORD, SONYA

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/28/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DAVIS, KENNETH DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/09/1965

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DWIGHT, REGINALD

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/14/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HILL, JAMES TABOR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/12/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOOVER, CODY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/23/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HORTON, ERIC HORACE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JACKSON, MARKEL WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/10/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JONES, MICHAEL ADAM

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/25/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION HARASSMENT JONES, ZENA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/08/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION LAKIN, WILLIAM JARRETT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/09/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/14/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MOORE, NATINA ROLIA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/14/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAREDES, CARLOS ORDONEZ

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/05/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PRICE, KEVIN LEON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEARS, DYLAN SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/13/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH THE INTENT TO D SHARP, AARON BRICE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/08/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SHEFFIELD, DAVIAON JERRIAL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/27/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE) SHIPLEY, RICKEY JAY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/06/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STINNETT, RANDY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/10/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

ACTIONS BY HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICES PROVIDER OF F STOUT, STEVE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/19/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/27/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WADE, CADARIUS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/09/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WORLAND, ANNABEL LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/17/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE



