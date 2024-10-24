Pawn Shop Burglary Investigation Leads To Multiple Arrests In Bradley County

Detectives from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and Cleveland Police Department began a joint investigation on Monday into a series of local pawn shop burglaries involving firearms, following a burglary at Sonya's Pawn Shop at 1815 APD 40 in Cleveland.

Video surveillance footage from Sonya’s Pawn Shop depicted three individuals, dressed in hoodies and dark pants, making unauthorized entry into the pawn shop at approximately 2:17 a.m. and leaving with several firearms. A black Kia and a gray Kia SUV were observed fleeing the scene.

The black Kia which had been reported stolen earlier was discovered shortly after the burglary, abandoned on APD 40 near 20th St NE. The gray Kia SUV was identified, and it too had been reported from the 15th Street NE area that same morning.

Later in the day on Monday, Cleveland Police officers responded to a report of armed suspects at Tennessee Christian Preparatory Academy. When officers arrived, two males fled on foot.

One suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile, was apprehended and found in possession of a handgun, that was later confirmed to have been stolen from Sonya's Pawn Shop. Another suspect, Syjerian Byers, 18, was located during a separate incident at Blythewood Apartments, where he was found in possession of several firearms, five of which were verified as stolen from Sonya's Pawn. A third suspect, 15-year-old juvenile, was found to have possessed a stolen firearm before officers located him. Both juvenile suspects associated with this incident were from Dallas, Tx.

Officials said, "This joint effort highlights the collaborative approach of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and Cleveland Police Department in addressing firearm-related crimes and protecting our community. A total of five stolen vehicles and nine firearms have been recovered as a result of the diligent work from both agencies."

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office or the Cleveland Police Department.



