April Trial Set For Man Charged With Killing Lookout Mountain Businessman In Front Of Patten

  Thursday, October 24, 2024
Darryl Roberts
The trial of the man charged with killing a prominent Lookout Mountain businessman in front of the Patten Towers has been set for next April.

A pre-trial session will be Feb. 10 for 58-year-old Darryl Roberts, who is charged for the homicide of Christopher Wright.

Judge Boyd Patterson is presiding over the case.

Police said Roberts fatally shot the victim, following an argument in the 1000 block of Market Street. At 11:51 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call that was upgraded to a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the 38-year-old victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. The victim died from his injuries.

Police reviewed video of the incident and said Roberts was in a red shirt and dark-colored pants talking to another man near a stairwell at Patten Towers. They said the video showed Chris Wright walk past the two men, then turn back to talk to them. He then walked away from them about 30 feet south, then again turned toward them but did not approach them.

Roberts then walked toward Chris Wright, produced a gun, and shot him in the head at close range. The victim fell to the ground.

A CNA at a local Alzheimer's care facility was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult after he allegedly threw a 90-year-old patient on the floor and hit him multiple times with a closed fist ... more

