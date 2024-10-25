Elderly Man Airlifted After Being Struck In Cleveland Walmart Parking Lot

An elderly man was airlifted on Thursday, after being struck in a Walmart parking lot in Cleveland.



Authorities responded at 4:30 p.m. to the Walmart at 2300 Treasury Drive in reference to a crash with injuries. Officers located an elderly man, Henry Evans, 81, who had been struck by a vehicle in the parking lot. Mr. Evans' family was at the scene.



EMS responded to the scene and began caring for the man. He was airlifted by LifeForce. His current status is unknown.





The man was struck by a pickup truck in front of the store. The truck was driven by Angela Cherry, 43. She was not injured.



The accident is under investigation.



