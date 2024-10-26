Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILAR RAYMUNDO, VICTOR JUAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/08/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWMAN, TORI LENISE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT BRAMLETT, SHAWN LATTRICE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/23/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BUCKNER, JOHNATHAN L

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/15/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

CARJACKING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

LEAVING THE SCENE FLETCHER, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FREEMAN, NATASHA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN HIGGINS, KERI REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/05/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

EMBEZZELMENT KOMAR, ROBERT WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/04/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CRIMINAL LITTERING

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MILES, AMOS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MORALES, YENRI SANCHEZ

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/30/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SPEEDING

MORIN, KINSEY PACE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/17/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PALMER, STANLEY REX

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 02/09/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION PATTON, DE ERIC TYRAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/22/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/23/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PULIDO, RICARDO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROCKWOOD, CODY MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/29/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 SAXTON DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/12/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SHELL, CHELSEA VEOLA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/20/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

AGGRAVATED ARSON

SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY SMITH, JACOB ALAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/24/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SMITH, MATTHEW LORING

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 09/18/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SUMMEY, GEORGE WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/17/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TINKER, PENNY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, DANUIEL DEWYANE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/10/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PROPERTY DESTRUCTION (GENERAL CATEGORY) WILSON, MARTIN ONEAL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

HARASSMENT WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/30/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WOODS, VANSHAWN RASHEEM

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/19/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00 YOUNG, SARAH JANE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/21/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



