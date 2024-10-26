Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AGUILAR RAYMUNDO, VICTOR JUAN
2833 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANDAYA SALAZAR, NOBIA KARINA
6203 TALL PINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOWMAN, TORI LENISE
120 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
BRAMLETT, SHAWN LATTRICE
717 SUMMIT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BUCKNER, JOHNATHAN L
911 POWER STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CARJACKING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING THE SCENE
FLETCHER, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FREEMAN, NATASHA NICHOLE
561 MAIN ST PIKEVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
HIGGINS, KERI REBECCA
107 GOODSON RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EMBEZZELMENT
KOMAR, ROBERT WAYNE
5407 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CRIMINAL LITTERING
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILES, AMOS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MORALES, YENRI SANCHEZ
1355 37TH STREET NE CLEVEAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SPEEDING
MORIN, KINSEY PACE
201 SAGEBRUSH LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PALMER, STANLEY REX
3716 MONTA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
PATTON, DE ERIC TYRAN
3049 WEYBRIDGE RD MURFREESBORO, 37128
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE
215 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PULIDO, RICARDO
8910 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REYNOSO MENDEZ, ANIBAL
1714 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROCKWOOD, CODY MITCHELL
402 OLD KYLE LAKE RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
SAXTON DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE
3424 COGSWELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHELL, CHELSEA VEOLA
203 HARVEY CRANMORE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED ARSON
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
SMITH, JACOB ALAN
103 GLENDALE DR HIXSON, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SMITH, MATTHEW LORING
3538 ELDERVIEW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SUMMEY, GEORGE WILLIAM
172 S. WOOTEN ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TINKER, PENNY MICHELLE
50 KRISTOPHER LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, DANUIEL DEWYANE
2807 PORTER DR OPELIKA, 36801
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PROPERTY DESTRUCTION (GENERAL CATEGORY)
WILSON, MARTIN ONEAL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HARASSMENT
WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE
360 BROWN BEAR TRL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WOODS, VANSHAWN RASHEEM
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
YOUNG, SARAH JANE
8805 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37311
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
