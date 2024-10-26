Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUILAR RAYMUNDO, VICTOR JUAN 
2833 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDAYA SALAZAR, NOBIA KARINA 
6203 TALL PINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOWMAN, TORI LENISE 
120 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

BRAMLETT, SHAWN LATTRICE 
717 SUMMIT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BUCKNER, JOHNATHAN L 
911 POWER STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CARJACKING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING THE SCENE

FLETCHER, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FREEMAN, NATASHA NICHOLE 
561 MAIN ST PIKEVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

HIGGINS, KERI REBECCA 
107 GOODSON RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EMBEZZELMENT

KOMAR, ROBERT WAYNE 
5407 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CRIMINAL LITTERING
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MILES, AMOS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MORALES, YENRI SANCHEZ 
1355 37TH STREET NE CLEVEAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SPEEDING

MORIN, KINSEY PACE 
201 SAGEBRUSH LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PALMER, STANLEY REX 
3716 MONTA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

PATTON, DE ERIC TYRAN 
3049 WEYBRIDGE RD MURFREESBORO, 37128 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE 
215 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PULIDO, RICARDO 
8910 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REYNOSO MENDEZ, ANIBAL 
1714 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROCKWOOD, CODY MITCHELL 
402 OLD KYLE LAKE RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

SAXTON DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE 
3424 COGSWELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHELL, CHELSEA VEOLA 
203 HARVEY CRANMORE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED ARSON
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

SMITH, JACOB ALAN 
103 GLENDALE DR HIXSON, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SMITH, MATTHEW LORING 
3538 ELDERVIEW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SUMMEY, GEORGE WILLIAM 
172 S. WOOTEN ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TINKER, PENNY MICHELLE 
50 KRISTOPHER LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, DANUIEL DEWYANE 
2807 PORTER DR OPELIKA, 36801 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PROPERTY DESTRUCTION (GENERAL CATEGORY)

WILSON, MARTIN ONEAL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HARASSMENT

WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE 
360 BROWN BEAR TRL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WOODS, VANSHAWN RASHEEM 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

YOUNG, SARAH JANE 
8805 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

