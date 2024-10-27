Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ADKINS, AUSTIN DARRELL
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS
8 Stonecrest Dr Ringgold, 307365008
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BRADFORD, JEREMY RUSSELL
600 TREMONT APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CAPERS, CAMERON FRAZIER
313 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 6B1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHARLES, ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN
2448 NORTH BRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CHRISTIANSON, AARON JONATHAN
727 EAST 11 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
INDECENT EXPOSURE
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CLARK, ERIC SAWYER
111 GROSS DR TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (JACKSON COUNTY AL)
COLLIER EATON, KAHLIYAH DANIELLE
7481 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163556
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ELLIS, BRANDON LEE
3529 BUCHANAN RD CLEVELAND, 373230205
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILLISPIE, YVONNE
805 W MAIN ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GONZALES, CESAR MIGUEL
3900 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GONZALEZ, ROSA J
3121 BIMINI PL EAST RIDGE, 374124321
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HITE, JASON SCOTT
9128 WHITTEL PL CHARLOTTE, 282161762
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HITE, VANCE POWELL
7312 APRIL MIST TRAIL HUNTERSVILLE, 28078
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JACKSON, ADRELL D
221 DINWIDDIE DR MADISON, 37115
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JORDAN, CURTIS JEROME
4613 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374163414
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING 60/40
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LAYNES JUAREZ, BERSAIN
408 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LESTER, TONY LEE
291 CARRIANNE HILLS RD COPPER HILL, 37317
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
MAVITY, JOHN W
8911 VILLA RICA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES
1627 E 5TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE
1607 READ AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374081221
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
INDECENT EXPOSURE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MERVYN, AMANDA MAY
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MONTGOMERY, ROBERT EARL
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT K74 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING 52/35
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ROBINSON, AAHSUNNA
4908 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROBLERO TRIGUEROS, JEINER
3214 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES
1002 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEM, JOHN TODD
1072 CAROL JEAN TRAIL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SPIVEY, JEFFERY ANTWON
3683 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
STANDARD, JAHEEM DORNELL
5347 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 374123001
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNDER AGE CONSUMPTION
VINCENTE, ELIEZER
4316 HOWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112131
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
