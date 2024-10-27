Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADKINS, AUSTIN DARRELL

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS

8 Stonecrest Dr Ringgold, 307365008

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BRADFORD, JEREMY RUSSELL

600 TREMONT APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CAPERS, CAMERON FRAZIER

313 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 6B1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHARLES, ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN

2448 NORTH BRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

INDECENT EXPOSURE



CHRISTIANSON, AARON JONATHAN

727 EAST 11 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

INDECENT EXPOSURE

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



CLARK, ERIC SAWYER

111 GROSS DR TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (JACKSON COUNTY AL)



COLLIER EATON, KAHLIYAH DANIELLE

7481 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163556

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



ELLIS, BRANDON LEE

3529 BUCHANAN RD CLEVELAND, 373230205

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GILLISPIE, YVONNE

805 W MAIN ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GONZALES, CESAR MIGUEL

3900 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GONZALEZ, ROSA J

3121 BIMINI PL EAST RIDGE, 374124321

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HITE, JASON SCOTT

9128 WHITTEL PL CHARLOTTE, 282161762

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HITE, VANCE POWELL

7312 APRIL MIST TRAIL HUNTERSVILLE, 28078

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



JACKSON, ADRELL D

221 DINWIDDIE DR MADISON, 37115

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JORDAN, CURTIS JEROME

4613 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374163414

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

ADKINS, AUSTIN DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/14/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/31/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BRADFORD, JEREMY RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/24/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CAPERS, CAMERON FRAZIER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/13/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHARLES, ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/04/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

INDECENT EXPOSURE CHRISTIANSON, AARON JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/06/1987

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS COLLIER EATON, KAHLIYAH DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE ELLIS, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GONZALES, CESAR MIGUEL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/22/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HITE, JASON SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 10/16/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HITE, VANCE POWELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/12/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JACKSON, ADRELL D

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/11/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JORDAN, CURTIS JEROME

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/23/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING 60/40

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW LESTER, TONY LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY MAVITY, JOHN W

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/19/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/28/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MONTGOMERY, ROBERT EARL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/25/1991

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING 52/35

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW ROBINSON, AAHSUNNA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/02/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ROBLERO TRIGUEROS, JEINER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/05/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SEM, JOHN TODD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/22/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY STANDARD, JAHEEM DORNELL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/25/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

UNDER AGE CONSUMPTION VINCENTE, ELIEZER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/13/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDING 60/40DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWLAYNES JUAREZ, BERSAIN408 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELESTER, TONY LEE291 CARRIANNE HILLS RD COPPER HILL, 37317Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYMAVITY, JOHN W8911 VILLA RICA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES1627 E 5TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORMCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE1607 READ AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374081221Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffINDECENT EXPOSURETHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMERVYN, AMANDA MAY1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: UTCAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMONTGOMERY, ROBERT EARL1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT K74 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDING 52/35DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREOPEN CONTAINER LAWROBINSON, AAHSUNNA4908 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEROBLERO TRIGUEROS, JEINER3214 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES1002 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESEM, JOHN TODD1072 CAROL JEAN TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTYSPIVEY, JEFFERY ANTWON3683 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALESTANDARD, JAHEEM DORNELL5347 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 374123001Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEUNDER AGE CONSUMPTIONVINCENTE, ELIEZER4316 HOWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112131Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION



