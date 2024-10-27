Latest Headlines

  Sunday, October 27, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
ADKINS, AUSTIN DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BRADFORD, JEREMY RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CAPERS, CAMERON FRAZIER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/13/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHARLES, ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
CHRISTIANSON, AARON JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/06/1987
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
COLLIER EATON, KAHLIYAH DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ELLIS, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GONZALES, CESAR MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/22/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HITE, JASON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/16/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HITE, VANCE POWELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/12/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JACKSON, ADRELL D
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/11/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JORDAN, CURTIS JEROME
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • SPEEDING 60/40
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LESTER, TONY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
MAVITY, JOHN W
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MONTGOMERY, ROBERT EARL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING 52/35
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ROBINSON, AAHSUNNA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/02/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROBLERO TRIGUEROS, JEINER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEM, JOHN TODD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/22/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
STANDARD, JAHEEM DORNELL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/25/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • UNDER AGE CONSUMPTION
VINCENTE, ELIEZER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION



