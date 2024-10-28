Chip Henderson To Seek Re-Election To City Council’s District 1 Seat

Chattanooga City Councilman Chip Henderson on Monday announced he will seek re-election to represent District 1, which includes the western portions of the city such as Lookout Valley, Moccasin Bend, Mountain Creek, and parts of Hixson and North Chattanooga.

Saying he provides "a consistent voice for transparency and accountability," he said a conservative fiscal approach has never been more important, at a time when the city is working to improve funding for essential city services such as public safety, public works, and workforce development.

He stated, “At a time when our city is dynamically growing, my record proves that I will continue to fight for residents’ quality of life to ensure that we make the right improvements in the right way, avoiding unintended consequences and unnecessary burdens for the people of District 1.

“It has been an honor to serve as your representative, and together we can ensure that Chattanooga remains a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

His campaign said, "Over more than a decade of service on the City Council, Chip Henderson worked to raise the pay for essential workers, such as police, fire and public works, to ensure the efficient and responsive delivery of these critical city services. As chair of the council, he led the vote this term to more than double the city’s paving budget.

"Over his entire Council career, he has voted to appropriate $10 million for paving, up from less than $2 million when he first entered office. He also oversaw new investments into crime prevention, and unprecedented efforts to address homelessness, both of which spiked nationwide during the pandemic, and both of which decreased during his watch.

"He has been a consistent advocate for Chattanooga area veterans, including strong support of the Armed Forces Day Parade, which is now the longest-running Armed Forces Day parade in the country. He has also worked tirelessly to upgrade city services at community centers and youth associations across Chattanooga."

Councilman Henderson said, “As a fiscal conservative, I’ve never wavered from my commitment to safeguard the critical services our city provides and protect our way of life.

“District 1 residents expect and 2 deserve the best service at the lowest possible cost, and if residents see fit to re-elect me, I will continue to keep our neighborhoods safe, our streets paved, and our parks clean.”

Councilman Henderson for three decades has managed his own construction business, Henderson Construction Company, where he works daily. His experience as a small business owner has brought unique insights to his public service, and has fueled his passion for the efficient delivery of city services, it was stated.

If re-elected, over the next four years he said he will:

? Ensure that the city grows in a responsible manner that safeguards quality of life for existing residents.

? Continue to advocate for increased paving, increased public safety, and more efficient service delivery.

? Keep violence and homelessness out of our neighborhoods.

? Invest in infrastructure such as bridges, sidewalks and intersections to keep our residents safe.

? Work with the new Chief of Police on innovative solutions to address crime.

Councilman Henderson has lived in Chattanooga’s Lookout Valley with his wife, Deanne, for more than four decades, where they raised their three children. In addition, he serves as chairman of the City Council.

The campaign plans to hold a formal kickoff event in the coming weeks.

The city of Chattanooga election is scheduled for March of 2025.