Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

AMREIN, BAILEY ADELINE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/03/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ARSENIO NEHEMIAS, REYNOSO JACOBO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/10/1992

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BOSTON, EBONY JEANAE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/11/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, JOEL DONALD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/01/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT BROWN, TIFFANY JEANETTE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/14/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY BUCHANAN, HOMER LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/27/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUTTS, LEGRANDE AARON

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/04/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CHAMLEE, TERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 06/20/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DAVIS, JAMARCUS KISHON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/29/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GARY, SHAKELL DICQUAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/25/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

ALIAS CAPIAS (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON)

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GLEASH, RICHARD ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/06/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION HARMON, KAMI MISHELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/30/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HEDRICK, JASON ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/08/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW PEREZ-SANS, BARBARA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (SIMPLE) RAYMUNDO LOPEZ, JUAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/21/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/28/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS SMITH, DARRELL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ARSON TILLMAN, DYLAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/25/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

