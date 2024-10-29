Latest Headlines

  Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
AMREIN, BAILEY ADELINE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ARSENIO NEHEMIAS, REYNOSO JACOBO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BOSTON, EBONY JEANAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, JOEL DONALD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/01/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT
BROWN, TIFFANY JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/14/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
BUCHANAN, HOMER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/27/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUTTS, LEGRANDE AARON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/04/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHAMLEE, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 06/20/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DAVIS, JAMARCUS KISHON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GARY, SHAKELL DICQUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/25/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • ALIAS CAPIAS (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON)
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GLEASH, RICHARD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/06/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
HARMON, KAMI MISHELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/30/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HEDRICK, JASON ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
PEREZ-SANS, BARBARA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
RAYMUNDO LOPEZ, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/21/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SMITH, DARRELL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ARSON
TILLMAN, DYLAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT


