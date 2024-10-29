Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AMREIN, BAILEY ADELINE
793 WINDOW ROCK RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ARSENIO NEHEMIAS, REYNOSO JACOBO
3906 MOUNT PLEASANT AVE BALTIMORE, 212242439
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT
5011 CLUB DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BOSTON, EBONY JEANAE
507 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, JOEL DONALD
4200 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 373635688
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT
BROWN, TIFFANY JEANETTE
1711 E 28TH ST APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
BUCHANAN, HOMER LEBRON
1907 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUTTS, LEGRANDE AARON
2306 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA
1510 WASHINGTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHAMLEE, TERRY LEE
135 DAWN DRIVE SE CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DAVIS, JAMARCUS KISHON
1511 EUCALYPTUS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GARY, SHAKELL DICQUAN
716 S.
SANCTURY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON)
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GLEASH, RICHARD ANTHONY
651 HICKORY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
HARMON, KAMI MISHELL
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HEDRICK, JASON ANDREW
182 JONES ST ROCKWOOD, 37854
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
JONES, RUKIYA EISHA
1114 GREENWOOD RD Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEREZ-SANS, BARBARA
828 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
RAYMUNDO LOPEZ, JUAN
3106 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073124
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY
5204 VILLAGE GARDEN CHATTANOOGA, 37414
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SMITH, DARRELL WAYNE
HOMELESS PIKEVILLE, 373677209
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ARSON
TILLMAN, DYLAN SCOTT
6574 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|AMREIN, BAILEY ADELINE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ARSENIO NEHEMIAS, REYNOSO JACOBO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BOSTON, EBONY JEANAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, JOEL DONALD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/01/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT
|
|BROWN, TIFFANY JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/14/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BUCHANAN, HOMER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/27/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUTTS, LEGRANDE AARON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/04/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CHAMLEE, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 06/20/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DAVIS, JAMARCUS KISHON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GARY, SHAKELL DICQUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/25/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
- ALIAS CAPIAS (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON)
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GLEASH, RICHARD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/06/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|HARMON, KAMI MISHELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/30/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HEDRICK, JASON ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|PEREZ-SANS, BARBARA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RAYMUNDO LOPEZ, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/21/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|SMITH, DARRELL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TILLMAN, DYLAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2024
Charge(s):
|