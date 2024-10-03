Latest Headlines

Governor Lee Returns To East Tennessee To Survey Damage, Meet With Survivors

  • Thursday, October 3, 2024
Governor Bill Lee returned to East Tennessee on Thursday to survey storm damage and meet with local officials in East Tennessee, an area significantly impacted by severe weather and flooding that swept through the state on Friday.
Chattanooga Police Recover 8 Firearms, Fentanyl And Marijuana; 7 Suspects Arrested
PREP FOOTBALL: Region Standings As Of Week 6
Engineers From Tennessee National Guard Continue East Tennessee Recovery Efforts
Governor Lee Provides Update On Multi-Agency Response To Hurricane Helene
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 6
Governor Bill Lee returned to East Tennessee on Thursday to survey storm damage and meet with local officials in East Tennessee, an area significantly impacted by severe weather and flooding ... more

Chattanooga Police Recover 8 Firearms, Fentanyl And Marijuana; 7 Suspects Arrested
The Chattanooga Police Department executed a search warrant in the 500 block of North Hawthorne Street and recovered firearms and drugs. On Tuesday, the CPD Gun Team, in conjunction ... more

Engineers From Tennessee National Guard Continue East Tennessee Recovery Efforts
More than 100 engineers from the Tennessee Army and Air National Guard continue to support recovery operations in East Tennessee counties impacted by severe flooding following Hurricane Helene. ... more

Governor Lee Provides Update On Multi-Agency Response To Hurricane Helene
Kelsey Gets 6-Year Sentence In Slaying At Milne Street Bar
Train Hits Stuck 18-Wheeler In Dalton On Wednesday
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
Erwin, Tn., Plastics Plant Under Scrutiny After Workers Say Officials Kept Them At Work Until Flood Waters Rose
A Story Of Katrina And Helene
Man Up, Longshoremen
Democratic Caucus: Top Senate Stories
Doug Daugherty: Wounds In Time
Adjust The Walnut Street Bridge Closure Dates
Cissom and Locke Combine To Win CDGA Four-Ball Title
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 6
Dan Fleser: Defense Proving Crucial For Vols
Randy Smith: Understanding Pete Rose
#4 Vols Expect Challenging Environment At Arkansas
East Ridge Second Annual Community Thanksgiving Set For Tuesday, Nov. 26
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - What We Don't Say
Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts Joins Library Family Pass Program
Shuptrine's Gallery Announces Upcoming Exhibition With Artist Penny Pollock
This Week In The Arts
Fred Gault: The Personalities I've Met
Something Thrifted For “Something Rotten! Jr.” - Curtains Find New Life on the Stage
Chattanooga Music Club Presents Free Chamber Concert Oct. 13
Something Thrifted For “Something Rotten! Jr.” - Curtains Find New Life On The Stage
The Hoodoo Men To Bring Delta Blues To The UTC Fine Arts Center Friday
A Story Of Katrina And Helene
Man Up, Longshoremen
Democratic Caucus: Top Senate Stories
Red Bank’s Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 4
Chattanooga Whiskey Marks 10 Years Of Distilling With Expansion Into North Carolina
Hoptown Opens 2nd Location On Rossville Avenue; Mean Jeen’s To Serve Highland Park
Cleveland’s Perfect Planner LLC Wins Business Innovation Award At EDGE Conference
AG Skrmetti Issues Warning To Scammers And Price Gougers Following Tennessee's Devastating Flooding
Browns Ferry Unit 1 Completes Scheduled Refueling And Maintenance Outage
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 26-Oct. 2
The Raines Group Celebrates 40 Years
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Cleveland High School’s Pearson Waller Achieves World Champion Status
GPS Modern Dance Company Celebrates 70 Years
Lee Student Invitational Art Show To Open Tuesday
CHI Memorial Launches "Invest In The Best" Capital Campaign
Remote Area Medical Pop-Up Clinic Will Be Held In Marion County Oct. 12-13
Morning Pointe of Athens Assisted Living, Achieves Deficiency-Free Health Licensure Survey
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
"Moccasin Bend: Beginnings And Endings" Program Hike Is Oct. 12
Cherokee National v. Georgia 1828-1838
Organizations Partner To Protect And Restore Cedars Of Lebanon Habitat
White Oak Bicycle Co-Op Drives To Make Impact - More Bikes Needed
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
Bob Tamasy: Wondering About "The Rest Of The Story"
Creation Is Crucial Conference Is Oct. 11-12
Charlaine Price To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Oct. 24
Nora Elizabeth Howard
Charlotte Raborn Wilbanks Whittle
Ernest Ermon Varner, II
