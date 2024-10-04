Hamilton County Schools Town Hall Meeting Scheduled For Monday Is Canceled

The Hamilton County Schools Legislative Town Hall Meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday has been canceled.

The intent of the meeting was to gather input and clarify language for a resolution seeking alignment of language in TCA 39-16-517 and TCA 49-6-3401 related to threats of mass violence.

That resolution will be pulled from consideration at next week’s Board of Education meeting, and the district will continue to work through the legislative process with its delegation to find clarity concerning this issue.