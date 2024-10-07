Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School Teacher Charged With Child Cruelty

Kimberly Shea Malone, a teacher at Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School, has turned herself into the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office and has been booked on one count of cruelty to children in the first degree.

The incident, which led to the charges, reportedly occurred at the school on Friday.

Details surrounding the incident remain under investigation, and the school administration is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

According to Sheriff Gary R. Sisk, a first appearance hearing will be held this afternoon, and he anticipates a bond to be set.