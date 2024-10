Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ADAIR, SHAMEIKA SHANNETTE

633 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRICENOD HERNANDEZ, WINDER ALEJANDRO

3640 SHIRL JO LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ASSAULT SIMPLE DOMESTIC

DRINKING UNDER AGE



BULFIN, JEREMY NEIL

513 A ASHLAND TERRACE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)



COLQUITT, ANGELA DAWN

200 LITTLE GUDGER ROAD MADISONVILLE, 37354

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COOPER, ASHLEY SADE

3683 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, JORDAN L

8542 PERSHING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW

1100 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)



DOSS, WILLIAM JUSTIN SCOTT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)



EBERHARDT, RESHAWN MYCHAEL

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022706

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FITZSIMMONS, ERIC LESLIE

3511 ELDERVIEW DR.

Here are the mug shots:

ADAIR, SHAMEIKA SHANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/07/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BULFIN, JEREMY NEIL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/08/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000) COOPER, ASHLEY SADE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/05/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DAVIS, JORDAN L

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/15/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/26/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) DOSS, WILLIAM JUSTIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/29/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA) FITZSIMMONS, ERIC LESLIE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/19/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

PERMISSION OF OWNER OF LAND TO TAKE WILDLIFE OR BI

ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI

ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI

ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI

PERMISSION OF OWNER OF LAND TO TAKE WILDLIFE OR BI

ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI

ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI

HUNTING, KILLING AND POSSESSION OF DEER , BEAR, WI KELLEY, JAMES TYLER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/04/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MALONE, MIA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/19/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/20/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MOORE, JOSEPH WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/05/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MOSQUERA, BRAYAN STIVEN-VALENCIA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/10/2001

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL TRAFFIC-CONTROL DEVICES

UNSIGNED REGISTRATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ONEAL, ANDREA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/27/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PERRY, TAMIKA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/29/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RICHIE, CLOEY JUNE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/29/2003

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, BRANDON LYDELL TEAGUE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/12/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SMITH, KRISTEN DENISE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/14/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSS XANAX FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

RECKLESS DRIVING SMITH, TERRANCE D

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/20/1970

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SNIDER, KAVIN LYN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/19/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST TOWNSEND, TIFFANY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/13/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

VANHISEN, RICHARD JEROME

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VIOLATION OF P

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VIOLATION OF P