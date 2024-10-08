Collegedale Library Renamed To Honor Longtime Commissioner Katie Lamb

Katie Lamb, long time Collegedale commissioner, was recognized at the commission meeting Monday night for the extraordinary contributions she has made to the Collegedale community. She was honored for her service as a city commissioner, the mayor, a member of the faculty of Southern Adventist University and as an outstanding citizen. A resolution passed acknowledging her as an integral part of the city government who has provided leadership to the city’s staff and elected officials. And her vision and discipline in financial management has provided the city with a road map for success, it was stated. The resolution is renaming the city’s library in her honor as the Katie Lamb Pubic Library. That is seen as a fitting tribute to Commissioner Lamb, her love of the community and for learning.

Council member Lamb, who is not running for re-election, said she often has conversations about what she is reading. She read an appropriate quote to describe herself: “At the time I think to myself to drop the book and get things done. But then, I laugh and turn the page.” She said that is what she does all the time, and thanked the commission for the honor.

On Monday night, a plan to renovate the city’s library was approved. Hefferlin + Kronenberg Architects will lead the project that among other things will overhaul the bathrooms, remove wallpaper, paint the interior and exterior of the building, remodel the employee break area, replace the front desk with an alternative, and install new tile in some locations.

The fleet of vehicles used by the Collegedale public works department has an average age of 15 years and the commission was told to expect requests for replacements in the upcoming budget. The first being addressed is to declare a 1997 Intercontinental truck with 153,110 miles as surplus after being told it was past its useful life.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 697 and the American Legion made a $1,000 donation to pay for the replacement of flags at Veterans Park.

A resolution passed unanimously to recognize local volunteers who have been involved with the disaster relief work that has been taking place in Collegedale since hurricane Helene caused destruction in East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. Many local individuals and businesses stepped up to provide supplies and donations of money. And the help and donations also came from surrounding communities and organizations. Individuals gave their time and the use of private aircraft and trailer tractor trucks to move the over 350,000 pounds of supplies that were all donated. The city had 50-60 volunteers working each day.

Airport Director of Operations Ryan Byford expressed gratitude for people associated with the airport who helped deliver and distribute the items to local and rural areas in North Carolina that had limited access by road. He singled out and thanked Collegedale Mayor Marty Lloyd, Alan Robinson, Tom Bowen and Taylor Newman, director of operations at Crystal Air. Commissioner Lamb recognized Leanne and David Barto, executive director of the Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation, for their help and tireless work with the volunteers.