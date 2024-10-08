Land Swap To Allow Cumberland Trail To Be Extended Through Northern Hamilton County

An additional section of the Cumberland Trail can now be completed in Northern Hamilton County, officials said Tuesday.

Jim Stewart, Chattanooga Audubon Society executive director, said the extension has been made possible by a land swap initiated by the Audubon Society with the full support of Tennessee State Parks.

Mr. Stewart said, "This agreement has recently been approved by the Tennessee State Building Commission Executive Subcommittee and closing is expected within the next few months.

"The properties to be swapped are within Audubon Mountain, a 460-acre old growth hardwood forest donated by David Gray to CAS in 1984. Currently, a portion is owned by Tennessee State Parks, with the remaining acreage owned by CAS.

"The basics of the land swap are as follows: a 110-acre section at the highest elevation of Audubon Mountain on Leggett Road will be given to Tennessee State Parks in exchange for a 100-acre section of the property on Coulterville Road, which will be given to CAS.

"The piece obtained by Tennessee State Parks will be used to extend the Cumberland Trail."

Mr. Stewart said, when fully completed, the Cumberland Trail will become the largest Tennessee State Park, extending 300 miles from Cumberland Gap on the Tennessee, Virginia, and Kentucky border to the Tennessee River Gorge near Chattanooga.

He stated, "This land swap will provide enormous benefits to the residents of Hamilton County and surrounding areas and is being done without any cost to the county. Joint trails are planned across three beautiful adjoining properties – Cumberland Trail, Audubon Mountain, and the 2,100-acre McDonald Farm (owned by Hamilton County).

"Other connections to the Cumberland Trail in Hamilton County include the North Chickamauga Creek Gorge State Park, Ivy Academy, and the Big Soddy Creek Gulf, all in the city of Soddy Daisy."