Latest Headlines

Steve Wilson Named Chattanooga's New Deputy Chief Operating Officer

  • Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Steve Wilson
Steve Wilson

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced that Steve Willson has been named the City of Chattanooga’s new deputy chief operating officer.

“Steve's in-depth understanding of the inner workings of city government, and his proven track record of operational efficiency make him the ideal fit for this role,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. "Under his leadership, the Department of Innovation Delivery and Performance has already delivered creative, data-driven solutions to some of our city’s most pressing challenges.

As deputy chief operating officer, I’m confident that Steve will continue to drive improvements that make city operations more responsive and effective for all residents of Chattanooga.”

Mr. Wilson first joined the city in July 2022 as the director of innovation, where he oversaw the employee development of innovative solutions to address residential concerns through data informed solutions, ensuring effective and lasting solutions. His extensive experience in operations management and process improvement spans over 25 years. Prior to his role at the city, Mr. Wilson was the director of Operational Effectiveness and the Lean Center of Excellence at UNUM.

"I've always liked to fix things and improve processes,” said Mr. Wilson. “Sometimes I break things in the process, but failure is a great teacher. We don't improve if we don't take action. I joined the City of Chattanooga to passionately pursue One Chattanooga Goal 7: to be a responsive and effective government. As deputy chief operating officer, I am excited to work with all departments to continue that pursuit. I'll leave you with my favorite quote from Gen. George S. Patton: A good plan, violently executed now, is better than a perfect plan next week.”


Latest Headlines
DA Wamp Has Good News About Crime Stats - Except For Auto Theft
DA Wamp Has Good News About Crime Stats - Except For Auto Theft
  • Breaking News
  • 10/8/2024
Steve Wilson Named Chattanooga's New Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Steve Wilson Named Chattanooga's New Deputy Chief Operating Officer
  • Breaking News
  • 10/8/2024
Land Swap To Allow Cumberland Trail To Be Extended Through Northern Hamilton County
  • Breaking News
  • 10/8/2024
Man Shot And Killed On Fagan Street
  • Breaking News
  • 10/8/2024
Arrest Made In June 1 Shooting On 4th Avenue
Arrest Made In June 1 Shooting On 4th Avenue
  • Breaking News
  • 10/8/2024
James Baer Named To BJU Bruins Men's Cross Country Team
  • Sports
  • 10/8/2024
Breaking News
DA Wamp Has Good News About Crime Stats - Except For Auto Theft
DA Wamp Has Good News About Crime Stats - Except For Auto Theft
  • 10/8/2024

Crime in Hamilton County is down overall, District Attorney Coty Wamp told the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club Monday at Monkey Town Brewing Company. “For the first time in a while, I have ... more

Steve Wilson Named Chattanooga's New Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Steve Wilson Named Chattanooga's New Deputy Chief Operating Officer
  • 10/8/2024

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced that Steve Willson has been named the City of Chattanooga’s new deputy chief operating officer. “Steve's in-depth understanding of the inner workings ... more

Man Shot And Killed On Fagan Street
  • 10/8/2024

A man was shot and killed in the 4100 block of Fagan Street, Chattanooga Police said. On Saturday at 12:32 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4100 block ... more

Breaking News
Arrest Made In June 1 Shooting On 4th Avenue
Arrest Made In June 1 Shooting On 4th Avenue
  • 10/8/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/8/2024
Man Arrested For Theft At Chattanooga High Center For Creative Arts
Man Arrested For Theft At Chattanooga High Center For Creative Arts
  • 10/7/2024
2 Arrested For April 26th Eastgate Loop Homicide
2 Arrested For April 26th Eastgate Loop Homicide
  • 10/7/2024
Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School Teacher Charged With Child Cruelty
Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School Teacher Charged With Child Cruelty
  • 10/7/2024
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: With Volunteer Spirit, Tennesseans Are Banding Together After Hurricane Helene
  • 10/7/2024
Chattanooga, Don’t Lose This One
  • 10/6/2024
The Challenges Of Supporting Immigrant Students
  • 10/8/2024
What Is The Goal Of The ACLU?
  • 10/8/2024
Call Her What?
  • 10/8/2024
Sports
Chattanooga To Welcome NCAA Division II Softball Finals For 4 Straight Years
  • 10/7/2024
Wick, Potter Capture Chattanooga TPC Titles
Wick, Potter Capture Chattanooga TPC Titles
  • 10/6/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Now At A Crossroads After Disappointing Arkansas Loss
Dan Fleser: Vols Now At A Crossroads After Disappointing Arkansas Loss
  • 10/6/2024
Fourth Ranked Tennessee Struggles In 19-14 Loss At Arkansas
  • 10/6/2024
Lett Leads Strong Council Fire Contingent Into Final Day Of Chattanooga TPC
Lett Leads Strong Council Fire Contingent Into Final Day Of Chattanooga TPC
  • 10/5/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Dean Hutson, Pam Miller Recall Memorable Plane Crash Of 75 Years Ago
John Shearer: Dean Hutson, Pam Miller Recall Memorable Plane Crash Of 75 Years Ago
  • 10/8/2024
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary
  • 10/7/2024
Free Community Center Fall Festivals Announces For This October
Free Community Center Fall Festivals Announces For This October
  • 10/7/2024
Boo In The Zoo Starts Oct. 11
Boo In The Zoo Starts Oct. 11
  • 10/7/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 10/7/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Presents Free Family Concerts Oct. 11, 12 & 13
  • 10/7/2024
Tennessee Valley Theatre Presents Zombie Prom Oct. 18-27
  • 10/7/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Atlanta Braves
Best Of Grizzard - Atlanta Braves
  • 10/8/2024
VIDEO: Doc Cullis Ends His 74-Year Bluegrass Career At 3 Sisters Festival
  • 10/6/2024
Lee University’s Chorale To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 17
Lee University’s Chorale To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 17
  • 10/4/2024
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: With Volunteer Spirit, Tennesseans Are Banding Together After Hurricane Helene
  • 10/7/2024
Chattanooga, Don’t Lose This One
  • 10/6/2024
The Challenges Of Supporting Immigrant Students
  • 10/8/2024
Dining
Cleveland Zaxbys To Host Grand Reopening Set For Oct. 16
  • 10/8/2024
Hotel Chalet Completes Renovations, Applies For Beer Permit For Entire Property
  • 10/4/2024
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Receives $50,000 Grant From Norfolk Southern
  • 10/1/2024
Business
Allyson Ford Appointed Walker County Chamber Of Commerce President
Allyson Ford Appointed Walker County Chamber Of Commerce President
  • 10/4/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 10/7/2024
ELLA Library Announces Grand Opening Of New Independent Bookshop, AND THEN BOOKS
  • 10/4/2024
Real Estate
Capital Square Acquires Georgia Build-For-Rent Community Near Chattanooga For DST Offering
  • 10/8/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For September
  • 10/3/2024
Kadi Brown: Home Ready For Fall
Kadi Brown: Home Ready For Fall
  • 10/3/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland State To Host Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton Feb. 20, 2025
Cleveland State To Host Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton Feb. 20, 2025
  • 10/8/2024
GNTC To Host Open House Events On All Six Campuses
  • 10/7/2024
Lee University Students Published Internationally
Lee University Students Published Internationally
  • 10/7/2024
Living Well
County Health Department To Participate In Statewide “Fight Flu TN” Initiative Oct. 15
  • 10/8/2024
Local Skilled Nursing Facility Takes 2 Patients On An “Evening To Remember”
Local Skilled Nursing Facility Takes 2 Patients On An “Evening To Remember”
  • 10/8/2024
CHI Memorial Honors Daniel Blevins With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
CHI Memorial Honors Daniel Blevins With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 10/8/2024
Memories
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
  • 10/7/2024
Tennessee Societies Honor Patriot
Tennessee Societies Honor Patriot
  • 10/7/2024
Moccasin Bend 20-Year Anniversary Celebration Set For Oct. 14
  • 10/4/2024
Outdoors
Section Of Douglas Reservoir Closed For Debris Containment
Section Of Douglas Reservoir Closed For Debris Containment
  • 10/7/2024
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets Oct. 14
  • 10/4/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Joe Jacobi
  • 10/7/2024
Travel
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
  • 10/1/2024
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
  • 9/24/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
Church
Stanley United Methodist Church Hosts 2024 Homecoming Weekend
Stanley United Methodist Church Hosts 2024 Homecoming Weekend
  • 10/8/2024
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church To Hold Annual Trunk Or Treat On Oct. 26
  • 10/8/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Malicious Myth Of The Greener Grass
Bob Tamasy: The Malicious Myth Of The Greener Grass
  • 10/7/2024
Obituaries
Linda Lee Elmore
Linda Lee Elmore
  • 10/8/2024
Ebon Ralph Grubb, Jr.
Ebon Ralph Grubb, Jr.
  • 10/8/2024
Kenneth Ray Carroll
Kenneth Ray Carroll
  • 10/8/2024