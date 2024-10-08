Steve Wilson Named Chattanooga's New Deputy Chief Operating Officer

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced that Steve Willson has been named the City of Chattanooga’s new deputy chief operating officer.

“Steve's in-depth understanding of the inner workings of city government, and his proven track record of operational efficiency make him the ideal fit for this role,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. "Under his leadership, the Department of Innovation Delivery and Performance has already delivered creative, data-driven solutions to some of our city’s most pressing challenges.

As deputy chief operating officer, I’m confident that Steve will continue to drive improvements that make city operations more responsive and effective for all residents of Chattanooga.”

Mr. Wilson first joined the city in July 2022 as the director of innovation, where he oversaw the employee development of innovative solutions to address residential concerns through data informed solutions, ensuring effective and lasting solutions. His extensive experience in operations management and process improvement spans over 25 years. Prior to his role at the city, Mr. Wilson was the director of Operational Effectiveness and the Lean Center of Excellence at UNUM.

"I've always liked to fix things and improve processes,” said Mr. Wilson. “Sometimes I break things in the process, but failure is a great teacher. We don't improve if we don't take action. I joined the City of Chattanooga to passionately pursue One Chattanooga Goal 7: to be a responsive and effective government. As deputy chief operating officer, I am excited to work with all departments to continue that pursuit. I'll leave you with my favorite quote from Gen. George S. Patton: A good plan, violently executed now, is better than a perfect plan next week.”



