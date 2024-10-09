Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BALL, JEFFREY BRENT

780 NORFOLK GREEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374218214

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BATES, CURTIS

1309 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



BENN, CORNELIUS DEONTA

2463 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062670

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

BALL, JEFFREY BRENT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BATES, CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 02/04/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) BIVENS, KEWENDI LACEY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/25/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BRAWDY, AMY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/22/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BUMP, PHILIP MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/30/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CANTRELL, MICHEAL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/27/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/11/1969

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HENLEY, TABITHA DEANN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/21/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HINES, MICHAEL JOSHEPH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOLLAND, WENCHELLA JANAE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/11/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE JENNINGS, BRITANY R

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/27/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LOPEZ DUARTE, HILARIO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/24/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR MAYFIELD, SHERMAR MALIK

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR MCCULLOUGH, JERRY CANTRELL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/21/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT MCKEEL, JAMES EMMITT

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 05/29/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCNEW, MICAH LESLIE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/27/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MITCHELL, JACK ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/21/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INDECENCY PERRY, JUSTICE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/10/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY RIVERS, TRESSIE TALEFERRA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/14/1987

Arresting Agency: TVA



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SANFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/15/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT SMITH, CEDRIC DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA) SNEED, BENJAMIN FREDERICK

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/08/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STILLWELL, MELISSA SHIPLEY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/13/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE) TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/07/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRIMBLE, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WATKINS, REKITA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/27/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



