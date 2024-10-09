Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BALL, JEFFREY BRENT 
780 NORFOLK GREEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374218214 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BATES, CURTIS 
1309 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BENN, CORNELIUS DEONTA 
2463 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062670 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BIVENS, KEWENDI LACEY 
2732 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071121 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BRAWDY, AMY MARIE 
161 FAIRLANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BUMP, PHILIP MICHAEL 
2003 WILSON ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CANTRELL, MICHEAL JAMES 
7615 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

DANIEL, MICHAEL TRAVIS 
1905 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374051505 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA 
1433 Carousel Rd Chattanooga, 374111006 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE 
538 PARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GATES, MARK CHRISTOPHER 
1125 OMAHA CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRETZ, CHRISTOPHER KENN 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HENLEY, TABITHA DEANN 
4404 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061103 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HINES, MICHAEL JOSHEPH 
2805 E 37 ST APT 7 CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOLLAND, WENCHELLA JANAE 
2611 BENTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

HUDGINS, BRANDON KEJUQUN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

JACKSON, SOLOMON BARTHLOMEW 
4909 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374112538 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JENNINGS, BRITANY R 
915 S SIMINOLE DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LOPEZ DUARTE, HILARIO 
4901 ROSSVILLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

MAYFIELD, SHERMAR MALIK 
2409 5TH AVE SOUTH CIKUMBUS, 39701 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

MCCULLOUGH, JERRY CANTRELL 
3013 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MCNEW, MICAH LESLIE 
39619 ALABAMA HWY 75 FYFFE, 35971 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MITCHELL, JACK ALLEN 
501 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INDECENCY

MOORE, MALICHI DESHAWN 
400 MIDBROOK CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)

PEREZ-GARCIA, YUNIOR ANTONIO 
1721 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

PERRY, JUSTICE EUGENE 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

POTTER, ROGER LAMAR 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT H4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

RAFFERTY, DANIELLE ELIZABETH 
356 BROWNDEL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RIVERS, TRESSIE TALEFERRA 
503 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SANFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON 
3405 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SEKLAR, DAN JOHN 
2711 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, CEDRIC DEMOND 
2509 JUDSON LN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063336 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)

SMITH, ELIZABETH LOUISE 
8425 W CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SNEED, BENJAMIN FREDERICK 
11257 S OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STILLWELL, MELISSA SHIPLEY 
12312 MIDWAY CHURCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRIMBLE, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON 
1115 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063106 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VELASQUEZ, MARVIN DOMINGO 
2110 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WATKINS, REKITA RENEE 
5209 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WILBOURN, DANA BRYAN 
1024 MEDOWSTONE AVE APSEN, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

WOODRUFF, JOSHUA JAMAL 
2902 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063929 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EXTORTION

Here are the mug shots:

BALL, JEFFREY BRENT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BATES, CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 02/04/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BIVENS, KEWENDI LACEY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/25/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BRAWDY, AMY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BUMP, PHILIP MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CANTRELL, MICHEAL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/27/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/11/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HENLEY, TABITHA DEANN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/21/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HINES, MICHAEL JOSHEPH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOLLAND, WENCHELLA JANAE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
JENNINGS, BRITANY R
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/27/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOPEZ DUARTE, HILARIO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/24/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MAYFIELD, SHERMAR MALIK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
MCCULLOUGH, JERRY CANTRELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/21/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MCKEEL, JAMES EMMITT
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 05/29/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCNEW, MICAH LESLIE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/27/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MITCHELL, JACK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/21/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INDECENCY
PERRY, JUSTICE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/10/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
RIVERS, TRESSIE TALEFERRA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/14/1987
Arresting Agency: TVA

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SANFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/15/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SMITH, CEDRIC DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
SNEED, BENJAMIN FREDERICK
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/08/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STILLWELL, MELISSA SHIPLEY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/13/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/07/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRIMBLE, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WATKINS, REKITA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



 

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2024
15 Straight: Sale Creek Wins District 5-A Volleyball
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/8/2024
PHOTOS: Soddy Daisy Soccer Hosts Hixson In 6-AA Semifinal
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/8/2024
Chattanooga Mens' Golf Led By Braidech, Engle At Kentucky Event
  • Sports
  • 10/8/2024
Signal Mountain Boys, Boyd-Buchanan Girls Runner-Up In State Golf
Signal Mountain Boys, Boyd-Buchanan Girls Runner-Up In State Golf
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/8/2024
Randy Smith: Who'da Thunk It?
Randy Smith: Who'da Thunk It?
  • Sports
  • 10/8/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/9/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BALL, ... more

DA Wamp Has Good News About Crime Stats - Except For Auto Theft
DA Wamp Has Good News About Crime Stats - Except For Auto Theft
  • 10/8/2024

Crime in Hamilton County is down overall, District Attorney Coty Wamp told the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club Monday at Monkey Town Brewing Company. “For the first time in a while, I have ... more

Steve Wilson Named Chattanooga's New Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Steve Wilson Named Chattanooga's New Deputy Chief Operating Officer
  • 10/8/2024

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced that Steve Willson has been named the City of Chattanooga’s new deputy chief operating officer. “Steve's in-depth understanding of the inner workings ... more

Breaking News
Man Shot And Killed On Fagan Street
  • 10/8/2024
Arrest Made In June 1 Shooting On 4th Avenue
Arrest Made In June 1 Shooting On 4th Avenue
  • 10/8/2024
Collegedale Library Renamed To Honor Longtime Commissioner Katie Lamb
Collegedale Library Renamed To Honor Longtime Commissioner Katie Lamb
  • 10/8/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/8/2024
Man Arrested For Theft At Chattanooga High Center For Creative Arts
Man Arrested For Theft At Chattanooga High Center For Creative Arts
  • 10/7/2024
Opinion
Exciting Concept, Terrible Location For 12-Story Downtown Building
  • 10/8/2024
The Challenges Of Supporting Immigrant Students
  • 10/8/2024
What Is The Goal Of The ACLU?
  • 10/8/2024
Call Her What?
  • 10/8/2024
Doug Daugherty: It’s A Dog Day
  • 10/8/2024
Sports
Chattanooga To Welcome NCAA Division II Softball Finals For 4 Straight Years
  • 10/7/2024
Randy Smith: Who'da Thunk It?
Randy Smith: Who'da Thunk It?
  • 10/8/2024
Wick, Potter Capture Chattanooga TPC Titles
Wick, Potter Capture Chattanooga TPC Titles
  • 10/6/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Now At A Crossroads After Disappointing Arkansas Loss
Dan Fleser: Vols Now At A Crossroads After Disappointing Arkansas Loss
  • 10/6/2024
Fourth Ranked Tennessee Struggles In 19-14 Loss At Arkansas
  • 10/6/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Dean Hutson, Pam Miller Recall Memorable Plane Crash Of 75 Years Ago
John Shearer: Dean Hutson, Pam Miller Recall Memorable Plane Crash Of 75 Years Ago
  • 10/8/2024
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary
  • 10/7/2024
Free Community Center Fall Festivals Announces For This October
Free Community Center Fall Festivals Announces For This October
  • 10/7/2024
Boo In The Zoo Starts Oct. 11
Boo In The Zoo Starts Oct. 11
  • 10/7/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 10/7/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Presents Free Family Concerts Oct. 11, 12 & 13
  • 10/7/2024
Tennessee Valley Theatre Presents Zombie Prom Oct. 18-27
  • 10/7/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Atlanta Braves
Best Of Grizzard - Atlanta Braves
  • 10/8/2024
VIDEO: Doc Cullis Ends His 74-Year Bluegrass Career At 3 Sisters Festival
  • 10/6/2024
Lee University’s Chorale To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 17
Lee University’s Chorale To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 17
  • 10/4/2024
Opinion
Exciting Concept, Terrible Location For 12-Story Downtown Building
  • 10/8/2024
The Challenges Of Supporting Immigrant Students
  • 10/8/2024
What Is The Goal Of The ACLU?
  • 10/8/2024
Dining
Cleveland Zaxbys To Host Grand Reopening Set For Oct. 16
  • 10/8/2024
Hotel Chalet Completes Renovations, Applies For Beer Permit For Entire Property
  • 10/4/2024
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Receives $50,000 Grant From Norfolk Southern
  • 10/1/2024
Business
Allyson Ford Appointed Walker County Chamber Of Commerce President
Allyson Ford Appointed Walker County Chamber Of Commerce President
  • 10/4/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 10/7/2024
ELLA Library Announces Grand Opening Of New Independent Bookshop, AND THEN BOOKS
  • 10/4/2024
Real Estate
Capital Square Acquires Georgia Build-For-Rent Community Near Chattanooga For DST Offering
  • 10/8/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For September
  • 10/3/2024
Kadi Brown: Home Ready For Fall
Kadi Brown: Home Ready For Fall
  • 10/3/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland State To Host Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton Feb. 20, 2025
Cleveland State To Host Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton Feb. 20, 2025
  • 10/8/2024
“Choice In Education: Today's Policy, Tomorrow's Future” Event Set For Oct. 24 At UTC
“Choice In Education: Today's Policy, Tomorrow's Future” Event Set For Oct. 24 At UTC
  • 10/8/2024
Renowned Surgeon Speaks At Florence Oliver Anderson Lecture Series At Southern Adventist University
Renowned Surgeon Speaks At Florence Oliver Anderson Lecture Series At Southern Adventist University
  • 10/8/2024
Living Well
County Health Department To Participate In Statewide “Fight Flu TN” Initiative Oct. 15
  • 10/8/2024
Local Skilled Nursing Facility Takes 2 Patients On An “Evening To Remember”
Local Skilled Nursing Facility Takes 2 Patients On An “Evening To Remember”
  • 10/8/2024
CHI Memorial Honors Daniel Blevins With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
CHI Memorial Honors Daniel Blevins With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 10/8/2024
Memories
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
  • 10/7/2024
Tennessee Societies Honor Patriot
Tennessee Societies Honor Patriot
  • 10/7/2024
Moccasin Bend 20-Year Anniversary Celebration Set For Oct. 14
  • 10/4/2024
Outdoors
Section Of Douglas Reservoir Closed For Debris Containment
Section Of Douglas Reservoir Closed For Debris Containment
  • 10/7/2024
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets Oct. 14
  • 10/4/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Joe Jacobi
  • 10/7/2024
Travel
American Farrier’s Association 53rd Annual Convention And 2024 National Forging & Horseshoeing Competition Returns To Scenic City
  • 10/8/2024
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
  • 10/1/2024
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
  • 9/24/2024
Church
Stanley United Methodist Church Hosts 2024 Homecoming Weekend
Stanley United Methodist Church Hosts 2024 Homecoming Weekend
  • 10/8/2024
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church To Hold Annual Trunk Or Treat On Oct. 26
  • 10/8/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Malicious Myth Of The Greener Grass
Bob Tamasy: The Malicious Myth Of The Greener Grass
  • 10/7/2024
Obituaries
Linda Lee Elmore
Linda Lee Elmore
  • 10/8/2024
Ebon Ralph Grubb, Jr.
Ebon Ralph Grubb, Jr.
  • 10/8/2024
Kenneth Ray Carroll
Kenneth Ray Carroll
  • 10/8/2024