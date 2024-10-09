County Plans Safety Audit For Snow Hill, Hunter Roads

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced plans on Wednesday for a safety audit of the heavily-trafficked Snow Hill Road and Hunter Road in Ooltewah. Findings from recent road studies conducted as part of the county’s comprehensive growth plan, coupled with increased development pressure, have highlighted the need for a more thorough review of safety concerns on these two routes.

“As we wrap up the county’s first comprehensive growth plan, it’s clear we need to gain a better understanding of the safety deficiencies of both Snow Hill and Hunter Road,” said Mayor Wamp. “This audit will position the county to make immediate improvements as well as enable long-term planning for these two important roads serving Ooltewah.”

Local engineering firm, RaganSmith, who is already partnering with the county on a number of projects–including the comprehensive growth plan–will lead the study. The assessment will take a closer look at previously identified problematic areas and generate specific project recommendations as well as cost estimates.

“It’s time we take a more detailed look at how we can improve safety on these highly-traveled roads in my district,” said District 9 Commissioner Steve Highlander. “Residents have been raising concerns about Snow Hill and Hunter Roads for years now, and I’m proud to support the mayor’s initiative addressing those issues making our roadways safer for everyone.”

The Hamilton County Commission will vote on funding the safety audit during their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 16.