Consultant Paints Dim View Of Using McDonald Farm As Industrial Site

  • Wednesday, October 9, 2024

A consultant on Wednesday painted a dim view of the viability of the county-owned McDonald Farm at Sale Creek as an industrial site.

Instead, Randall Gross said the pastoral site might work for recreation, agro tourism and heritage tourism, including lodging, culinary areas and event venues.

The report was a surprise for commissioners, who said the purchase had been touted as the next big industrial park for the county with other industrial parks filling up.

Chairman Jeff Eversole said, "In my mind, do we just need to sell it?" On the freeway issue, he said, "You have a four-lane federal highway going by it."

Commissioner Chip Baker said, "We were led to believe there were 800-1,000 acres that could be used for industrial. That really weighed heavily in our decision to buy it. It's sure a different message than we were getting four years ago."

Commissioner Warren Mackey told the consultant, "I wish we had heard from you before we made this purchase. We made this purchase with the idea to put factories on it. It is 34 miles from the courthouse to this farm. I can't see people beyond the courthouse going up there to play and recreate."

Commissioner Gene-o Shipley, who represents the Sale Creek area, said, "It would be hard to put in the big pads" given the farm's terrain, and he said, "You can't fill up blue line streams or you're going to deal with TDEC in a way you ain't gonna like." 

He has the farm has much potential "without putting in metal buildings and an industrial park."

Mr. Gross told members of the commission that the site is limited by the fact that it is 24 miles to the closest interstate highway and that the projected return on investment is so low.

He cited estimates of $348.5 million to prepare just a portion of the historic Sale Creek farm with separate industrial pads. Sites were listed as 100-120 flat acres, 70-90 "shelf" acres to the northwest of the first site, and 50-60 acres along Highway 27.

There would be around 400 acres for industrial use if the three pads were graded so they connected, it was stated.

The county in late 2021 acquired the 2,027-acre farm from the Roy McDonald family for $16 million. About 500 acres are in nearby Rhea County to the north.

Mr. Gross said the lack of a freeway is an impediment, though he said the site has an excellent rail connection.

He said to draw 1,000 jobs to McDonald Farm the cost was projected at $360,000 per job. "It has a low ROI (Return on Investment)," he said.

The commissioners were told that the site is also hampered by the fact that it would be costly to bring sewers to the location. The cost was estimated at $40 million to extend a sewer from Dayton in Rhea County or as much as $100 million to bring one from the south. Commissioner Joe Graham said the county would not want to be reliant on a Rhea line.

Commissioners were also told it would be very expensive to bridge over a creek and the railroad to the farm coming off Highway 27.

A citizen group led by Jim Stewart of the Audubon Society said they strongly support utilizing the property as a working farm and for tourism activities. He said the group has been meeting for months and came up with "13 pages of ideas."

He said the property is enhanced by the fact that the Cumberland Trail will be extended along a nearby peak.

McDonald Farm has become the site for the Hamilton County Fair held each fall.

A commission committee will discuss the matter further next Wednesday.

Arrest Made In June 3rd Homicide On Hickory Valley Road
Arrest Made In June 3rd Homicide On Hickory Valley Road
  • 10/9/2024

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested Victor Bentley Davis in relation to the homicide that occurred in the 3200 block of Hickory Valley Road on June 3. Chattanooga Police responded ... more

Woman Struck And Killed By 16-Year-Old Driver On Brainerd Road
  • 10/9/2024

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in the 4700 block of Brainerd Road on Tuesday morning. At 7:59 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a pedestrian struck call. When the ... more

W Road To Be Closed On Monday For 3 Weeks For Slope Stabilization
  • 10/9/2024

the W Road will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, and is slated to reopen Monday, Nov. 4, weather permitting. The closure is for slope stabilization following a rockslide in May. ... more

Breaking News
Investigation Details Numerous Issues Within Rhea County Sheriff’s Department
Investigation Details Numerous Issues Within Rhea County Sheriff’s Department
  • 10/9/2024
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Dealing With Sign Issues; Income From Incline Still Subpar
  • 10/9/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/9/2024
City Council Approves Higher Parking Tickets And Fees For Illegal Parking; Add 51 Paid Spots In North Chattanooga
  • 10/8/2024
DA Wamp Has Good News About Crime Stats - Except For Auto Theft
DA Wamp Has Good News About Crime Stats - Except For Auto Theft
  • 10/8/2024
Opinion
Exciting Concept, Terrible Location For 12-Story Downtown Building
  • 10/8/2024
The Challenges Of Supporting Immigrant Students
  • 10/8/2024
What Is The Goal Of The ACLU? - And Response
  • 10/8/2024
Call Her What?
  • 10/8/2024
Doug Daugherty: It’s A Dog Day
  • 10/8/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Davis Helping His Devastated Home Area
Dan Fleser: Vols Davis Helping His Devastated Home Area
  • 10/9/2024
Football Mocs Perpare For Trip To Furman Saturday
  • 10/9/2024
Chattanooga Volleyball Earns 3-0 Shutout Over Alabama A&M
  • 10/9/2024
Chattanooga To Welcome NCAA Division II Softball Finals For 4 Straight Years
  • 10/7/2024
Randy Smith: Who'da Thunk It?
Randy Smith: Who'da Thunk It?
  • 10/8/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Dean Hutson, Pam Miller Recall Memorable Plane Crash Of 75 Years Ago
John Shearer: Dean Hutson, Pam Miller Recall Memorable Plane Crash Of 75 Years Ago
  • 10/8/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Lessons From Grandparents
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Lessons From Grandparents
  • 10/9/2024
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary
  • 10/7/2024
Heritage House Presents The Films Of Author Ray Bradbury
Heritage House Presents The Films Of Author Ray Bradbury
  • 10/9/2024
Soddy Daisy Pie Festival Is Oct. 12 At First Baptist Church - Soddy Daisy
  • 10/9/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Presents Free Family Concerts Oct. 11, 12 & 13
  • 10/7/2024
Tennessee Valley Theatre Presents Zombie Prom Oct. 18-27
  • 10/7/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Atlanta Braves
Best Of Grizzard - Atlanta Braves
  • 10/8/2024
Ilya Yakushev Returns To Lee’s Presidential Concert Series
Ilya Yakushev Returns To Lee’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 10/9/2024
VIDEO: Doc Cullis Ends His 74-Year Bluegrass Career At 3 Sisters Festival
  • 10/6/2024
Opinion
Exciting Concept, Terrible Location For 12-Story Downtown Building
  • 10/8/2024
The Challenges Of Supporting Immigrant Students
  • 10/8/2024
What Is The Goal Of The ACLU? - And Response
  • 10/8/2024
Dining
Chef Daniel Lindley To Open 2nd American Restaurant On Cowart Street
  • 10/9/2024
Cleveland Zaxbys To Host Grand Reopening Set For Oct. 16
  • 10/8/2024
Hotel Chalet Completes Renovations, Applies For Beer Permit For Entire Property
  • 10/4/2024
Business
Allyson Ford Appointed Walker County Chamber Of Commerce President
Allyson Ford Appointed Walker County Chamber Of Commerce President
  • 10/4/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 10/7/2024
ELLA Library Announces Grand Opening Of New Independent Bookshop, AND THEN BOOKS
  • 10/4/2024
Real Estate
Capital Square Acquires Georgia Build-For-Rent Community Near Chattanooga For DST Offering
  • 10/8/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For September
  • 10/3/2024
Kadi Brown: Home Ready For Fall
Kadi Brown: Home Ready For Fall
  • 10/3/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Students Receive 2024 Rabbit Valley Farmers Market Scholarship
GNTC Students Receive 2024 Rabbit Valley Farmers Market Scholarship
  • 10/9/2024
Lee University Students Join Forces With Operation Compassion
Lee University Students Join Forces With Operation Compassion
  • 10/9/2024
CSCC Nursing Students Partner With YMCA Camp Ocoee
CSCC Nursing Students Partner With YMCA Camp Ocoee
  • 10/9/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Foundation Celebrates Inaugural Farm To Table(aux) Event, Pop! Goes The Warhol
Erlanger Foundation Celebrates Inaugural Farm To Table(aux) Event, Pop! Goes The Warhol
  • 10/9/2024
County Health Department To Participate In Statewide “Fight Flu TN” Initiative Oct. 15
  • 10/8/2024
Local Skilled Nursing Facility Takes 2 Patients On An “Evening To Remember”
Local Skilled Nursing Facility Takes 2 Patients On An “Evening To Remember”
  • 10/8/2024
Memories
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
  • 10/9/2024
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
  • 10/7/2024
Tennessee Societies Honor Patriot
Tennessee Societies Honor Patriot
  • 10/7/2024
Outdoors
Funding Lining Up For Large Inclusive Playground At Jack Benson Heritage Park
  • 10/9/2024
Walker County's 1st Signature Park "Adventure Acres" Prepares For Spring 2025 Opening
Walker County's 1st Signature Park "Adventure Acres" Prepares For Spring 2025 Opening
  • 10/9/2024
Steve Roberts Named Dalton's Parks And Recreation Director
  • 10/9/2024
Travel
American Farrier’s Association 53rd Annual Convention And 2024 National Forging & Horseshoeing Competition Returns To Scenic City
  • 10/8/2024
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
  • 10/1/2024
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
  • 9/24/2024
Church
Stanley United Methodist Church Hosts 2024 Homecoming Weekend
Stanley United Methodist Church Hosts 2024 Homecoming Weekend
  • 10/8/2024
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church To Hold Annual Trunk Or Treat On Oct. 26
  • 10/8/2024
"Who Is This God You Want Me To Serve?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 10/9/2024
Obituaries
Paul Benny Voiles
Paul Benny Voiles
  • 10/9/2024
Stephen Maurice Nicely
Stephen Maurice Nicely
  • 10/9/2024
Cecelia Ann Dunn
Cecelia Ann Dunn
  • 10/9/2024