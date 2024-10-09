Woman Struck And Killed By 16-Year-Old Driver On Brainerd Road

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in the 4700 block of Brainerd Road on Tuesday morning.





At 7:59 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a pedestrian struck call. When the officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported her to a local hospital where she died.





CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the crash investigation.





The preliminary investigation shows the woman was attempting to cross Brainerd Road near North Parkdale Avenue when she was struck.



A 16-year-old male was driving a Chevrolet Cruze on North Parkdale Avenue and was stopped at the intersection. As he turned onto Brainerd Road he struck the woman attempting to cross the roadway on foot.



