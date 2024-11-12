Walker County Breaks Ground On Adventure Acres

A month after revealing design plans for Adventure Acres, the community gathered Tuesday to break ground on Walker County’s first signature park.

Adventure Acres will be located on roughly eight acres off Salem Road in Rossville. The park will feature a multitude of outdoor recreational experiences including a nature themed playground, splash pad, quarter mile walking trail, green space for non-organized play, as well as a pavilion with restrooms.

“This project will provide a direct quality of life enhancement for nearly 20,000 residents in northern Walker County and the city of Rossville,” said Shannon Whitfield, chairman of the Walker County Board of Commissioners. “Adventure Acres will greatly improve access for the community to experience outdoor recreation, encouraging children and adults to increase their level of physical activity.”

Over 60 components make up the new playground, including a multi-lane zip track, swings and freestanding climbing boulders. In addition, visitors will be able to enjoy a new splash pad with over a dozen water features, take a stroll on a quarter-mile surfaced walking trail or use the open green space for picnics or activities like frisbee, playing catch, or yoga.

“While Adventure Acres is being built for the Walker County community, we believe this will be a destination location for both residents and visitors,” said Joe Legge, Walker County public relations director. “With so many different activities available in one location, guests will be able to choose their own adventure.”

Park amenities will be provided by Gametime, a PlayCore Company. Pillar Construction has been contracted to handle the overall site development.

Funding for Adventure Acres comes primarily from a $2.2 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant.

Adventure Acres is scheduled to open around Memorial Day 2025.