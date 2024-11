Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE

1300 2ND ST NORTHEAST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO POSSESS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION SPEEDING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF MUFFLER LAW

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION L



ARNOLD, TRAVEON RENE

3402 JONES ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111434

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



BARNES, DEARYL EDWARD

421 CREST DR SW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BARRERA, ALYSHA ROSE

5517 BARONS POINT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BATTS, SANDRA MONET

4628 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BAUTISTA, LEANDRO

2711 WOODSIDE ST APT #8 CHATTANOOGA, 374071251

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROCK RIFFE, JOSHUA RYAN

906 GEORGIA CIR NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, WILLIE ED

3411 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



CASLIN, TRAVIS MAURICE

1900 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046225

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

USE OF STOLEN PLATES



CLARK, KALEB MICHAEL

111 GROSS DR TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLBERT, NAKESHA DANIELLE

2622 GLENWOOD PARKWAY APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



COLLADO, JOSUE

382 CHERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

HARASSMENT



CONNER, ALISHA BROOK

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



EARVIN, STEPHANIE JAUMISE

1643 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELLER, DREW CARLTON

5284 DAVIS FERRY RD LOUDON, 37774

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00



ELLIS, JULIE A

1328 TILTON DR FRANKLIN, 37067

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING



EVETT, STEVEN ANTHONY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

COERCION OF WITNESS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING



FARRIS, TONYA NECCO

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FLETHER-MEDINA, DRAKE

410 WEST 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



FRANSISCO, JIMENEZ

3710 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072113

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GARRETT, EDWARD

8993 WACONDA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



GILDON, KYAIR JONTE

727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 90047

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



GREEN, JAMES DANIEL

36 WILLARD LN WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR



HARRIS, ERIC ALLEN

3032 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HOOD, WALTER JAMES

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HUDGINS, BRANDON KEJUQUN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,



MERVIL, EYARAWA KENYA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY

5867 RILEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CHILD NEGLECT



MURRAY, PAMELA

1718 SANTA BARBARA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

ASSAULT



NOLEN, STEPHANIE ANN

3324 LOOKOUT LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)



PICKETT, JACOB MATHEW

10195 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 373977132

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



POINTER, DOMINIC ANTONIO

3424 VINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



RAY, ANTONIO DOMINIQUE

2008 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064245

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST



RENO, MATTHEW AARON

HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF METH )



REYES, CRISTOBAL

2923 MICHIGAN AVE RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RIVERS, LAKENDRA MARIE

220 CULVER ST RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER PASSING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

BRAKE LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE



RODGERS, TYLER LEWIS

11258 WALL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



ROSE, THOMAS PATRICK

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF OFFENDER IDENTIFICATION REQUIRED

POSSESSION OF OFFENDER IDENTIFICATION REQUIRED

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



SATTERFIELD, KIYANNA UNIQUE

1210 POPULAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY



SCHMALTZ, ENOCH A

197 COUNTY RD 179 DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SMITH, BARBARA LENORE

465 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN



SMITH, COTY JOEL

1303 SAN HSI DRIVE EAST RIDGE,

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



SMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS

5000 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102153

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



SMITH, RODRICK DAMONT

5308 AUSTIN RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



VAUGHN, KELLY MICHELE

807 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/19/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO POSSESS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION SPEEDING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF MUFFLER LAW

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION L ARNOLD, TRAVEON RENE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/09/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT BALL, JEFFREY BRENT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BARNES, DEARYL EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 03/14/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BATTS, SANDRA MONET

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BAUTISTA, LEANDRO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/28/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROCK RIFFE, JOSHUA RYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/23/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, NOAH WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/25/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION BROWN, WILLIE ED

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 12/04/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CASLIN, TRAVIS MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/07/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

USE OF STOLEN PLATES

CLARK, KALEB MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/25/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLBERT, NAKESHA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/10/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COLLADO, JOSUE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

HARASSMENT CONNER, ALISHA BROOK

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) EARVIN, STEPHANIE JAUMISE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLER, DREW CARLTON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/23/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00 ELLIS, JULIE A

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/12/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING EVETT, STEVEN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/11/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

COERCION OF WITNESS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING FARRIS, TONYA NECCO

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/20/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FLETHER-MEDINA, DRAKE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/14/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

FRANSISCO, JIMENEZ

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/07/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT GARRETT, EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/28/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT GILDON, KYAIR JONTE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY GREEN, JAMES DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/13/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR HARRIS, ERIC ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/07/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HOOD, WALTER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HUDGINS, BRANDON KEJUQUN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/05/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10, LAWRENCE, KEITH

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/30/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERT)Y

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY) MERVIL, EYARAWA KENYA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MILLER, NICHOLAS DAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/25/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

CAR JACKING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MINOR, BRADLEY KENDALL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/18/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT NOLEN, STEPHANIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000) PICKETT, JACOB MATHEW

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/05/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POINTER, DOMINIC ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF RAY, ANTONIO DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/01/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST RENO, MATTHEW AARON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/08/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF METH ) REYES, CRISTOBAL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIVERS, LAKENDRA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER PASSING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

BRAKE LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE RODGERS, TYLER LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ROSE, THOMAS PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/05/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF OFFENDER IDENTIFICATION REQUIRED

POSSESSION OF OFFENDER IDENTIFICATION REQUIRED

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY SATTERFIELD, KIYANNA UNIQUE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/04/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST

FAILURE TO APPEAR SCHMALTZ, ENOCH A

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/15/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, BARBARA LENORE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN SMITH, COTY JOEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/17/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY SMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/20/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT SMITH, RODRICK DAMONT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/03/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/09/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) VAUGHN, KELLY MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/02/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY