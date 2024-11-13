Latest Headlines

UT President Randy Boyd Names Interim Chancellor For UTC

  • Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Dr. Robert Dooley
Dr. Robert Dooley

University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd has appointed Dr. Robert Dooley as interim chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). Dr. Dooley, who will assume the role Jan. 1, is a longtime leader at UTC and a proud alumnus of the university, it was stated.
 
Dr. Dooley earned a B.A. in religion/philosophy and an M.B.A. with a concentration in finance from UTC. He holds a Ph.D. in business administration with a focus on strategic management from UT Knoxville. He has served as dean of the UTC College of Business since July 1, 2011, following his tenure as associate dean for graduate programs and research at Oklahoma State University’s Spears School of Business.
 
“Dr. Dooley’s exceptional leadership and his deep understanding of UTC’s culture make him an outstanding choice to guide the university during this transition,” President Boyd said. “His proven success in developing a nationally recognized College of Business and strong relationships within the community will help maintain momentum as we look toward the future.”
 
The UT Board of Trustees has scheduled a virtual Executive Committee meeting for Nov. 20 to discuss the search process for the next permanent chancellor, with plans to launch a national search in January. UT Martin Chancellor Yancy Freeman will lead the search committee. Officials said his "strong connection to and deep knowledge of UTC will provide valuable guidance in the search."
 
The university expects to select a search firm by the end of the year, with finalist interviews planned on campus in spring 2025.

Dr. Dooley said, "I’m so honored to serve during this transition period for the campus. It has been a privilege to work with Chancellor Angle and I’m proud to have been a part of what he accomplished during his time at UTC. I look forward to the opportunity to continue that great work and build on the momentum that we’ve gained.” 

Latest Headlines
Former McNairy County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged In Shooting Deaths Of Multiple Dogs
  • Breaking News
  • 11/13/2024
Bond Again Denied To Former EMT Justin Whaley As Appeals Continue
Bond Again Denied To Former EMT Justin Whaley As Appeals Continue
  • Breaking News
  • 11/13/2024
UT President Randy Boyd Names Interim Chancellor For UTC
UT President Randy Boyd Names Interim Chancellor For UTC
  • Breaking News
  • 11/13/2024
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Top MTSU
  • Sports
  • 11/13/2024
Vols Remain No. 7 In College Football Playoff Rankings
  • Sports
  • 11/13/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/13/2024
Breaking News
Former McNairy County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged In Shooting Deaths Of Multiple Dogs
  • 11/13/2024

A former deputy of the McNairy County Sheriff’s Department faces a set of felony charges following a TBI investigation into the shooting deaths of multiple dogs. On Nov. 7, at the request ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/13/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

Walker County Breaks Ground On Adventure Acres
Walker County Breaks Ground On Adventure Acres
  • 11/12/2024

A month after revealing design plans for Adventure Acres, the community gathered Tuesday to break ground on Walker County’s first signature park. Adventure Acres will be located on roughly ... more

Breaking News
Dr. Robertson Defends Plan To Hire School Architects; Says More Such Studies Are Needed
Dr. Robertson Defends Plan To Hire School Architects; Says More Such Studies Are Needed
  • 11/12/2024
Tom Marshall Seeking City Council District 3 Seat
Tom Marshall Seeking City Council District 3 Seat
  • 11/12/2024
Elizabeth Baker Is New Signal Mountain Mayor
  • 11/12/2024
Woman, 78, Dies From Midfield Drive Fire Injuries
  • 11/12/2024
Dalton Council Now Intends To Adopt Rollback Millage Rate
  • 11/12/2024
Opinion
What Happened To Veterans Day In Our Schools? - And Response
  • 11/11/2024
Rick Scott Is The Best Choice For Senate Leader
  • 11/12/2024
Learning From History Requires The Ability To Read
  • 11/12/2024
How Trump Achieved The Popular Vote By Warping Our View Of The Presidency - And Response (2)
  • 11/12/2024
Political Judge Deserves Impeachment
  • 11/12/2024
Sports
Lady Vol Three-Point Barrage Sinks Middle Tennessee, 89-75
Lady Vol Three-Point Barrage Sinks Middle Tennessee, 89-75
  • 11/13/2024
Vols Remain No. 7 In College Football Playoff Rankings
  • 11/13/2024
Mocs Volleyball Earns 3-1 Win At Furman
  • 11/12/2024
Randy Smith: Nico Expected To Be Available
Randy Smith: Nico Expected To Be Available
  • 11/11/2024
#6/4 Vols Leaning On Consistent Approach Ahead Of Marquee Matchup At #11/10 Georgia
#6/4 Vols Leaning On Consistent Approach Ahead Of Marquee Matchup At #11/10 Georgia
  • 11/12/2024
Happenings
Reindeer On The Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade Returns Nov. 29
  • 11/13/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Independence vs. Safety
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Independence vs. Safety
  • 11/13/2024
Scopes: Most Famous Visitor
Scopes: Most Famous Visitor
  • 11/13/2024
The Chattanooga Rescue Mission Hosts Thanksgiving Banquet Nov. 28
  • 11/13/2024
Winter Wonderland Dinner Dance Set For Dec. 13
  • 11/12/2024
Entertainment
Lee University To Present Classic Christmas On Dec. 8
Lee University To Present Classic Christmas On Dec. 8
  • 11/12/2024
Jfest Announces Artist Lineup For Its 25th Year
  • 11/11/2024
A Holiday Spectacular Sponsored By Chattanooga Music Club Is Nov. 17
A Holiday Spectacular Sponsored By Chattanooga Music Club Is Nov. 17
  • 11/9/2024
Chattanooga Choo Choo Chorus Has Free Concert Nov. 15
  • 11/8/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/8/2024
Opinion
What Happened To Veterans Day In Our Schools? - And Response
  • 11/11/2024
Rick Scott Is The Best Choice For Senate Leader
  • 11/12/2024
Learning From History Requires The Ability To Read
  • 11/12/2024
Dining
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
  • 11/8/2024
Lindleys, Scarlett Bowman Opening New Restaurants
  • 11/7/2024
City Council Approves New Alcohol Ordinance
  • 11/5/2024
Business
Avail Plans $10 Million Expansion As It Ramps Up For Modular e-Homes Market
  • 11/12/2024
Bohr Electronics Secures Contract With Virginia Railway Express For Magnetic Transfer Switches
  • 11/13/2024
New Associates Join Leitner Williams Law Firm
New Associates Join Leitner Williams Law Firm
  • 11/12/2024
Real Estate
Barge Design Solutions Announces Leadership Transition, Carrie Stokes Appointed CEO
Barge Design Solutions Announces Leadership Transition, Carrie Stokes Appointed CEO
  • 11/12/2024
38 SF Detached Homes Proposed For 11 Acres On Gray Road
  • 11/12/2024
Subdivision With SF Homes, Townhomes Planned In East Brainerd; Staff Recommends Denial
  • 11/12/2024
Student Scene
2025-26 School Choice Fair Set For Nov. 14
  • 11/11/2024
Lung Cancer Awareness Initiative Launched At GPS
Lung Cancer Awareness Initiative Launched At GPS
  • 11/11/2024
Lee University Announces 2024-25 Lettie Pate Whitehead Scholars
Lee University Announces 2024-25 Lettie Pate Whitehead Scholars
  • 11/11/2024
Living Well
Bellamy Named Administrator Of Siskin Subacute West
Bellamy Named Administrator Of Siskin Subacute West
  • 11/12/2024
North Georgia Community YMCA Provides Meals Through USDA-Funded Child & Adult Care Food Program
  • 11/12/2024
Fred Gault: The Day My Heart Was Broken
  • 11/12/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
  • 11/11/2024
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
  • 11/12/2024
Museum And Cultural Center At Five Points in Cleveland Gets $77,000 Grant
  • 11/7/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Wind And Confidence
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Wind And Confidence
  • 11/13/2024
WMA Waterfowl Hunts Open Nov. 13-Dec. 3
  • 11/5/2024
2024 Muzzleloader Season Starts Saturday
  • 11/5/2024
Travel
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Michael And Angela Ballard
  • 11/11/2024
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
  • 10/31/2024
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Held This Sunday At Hullander Farm
  • 11/12/2024
Bob Tamasy: Now Is Not The Time To Stop Praying
Bob Tamasy: Now Is Not The Time To Stop Praying
  • 11/11/2024
"Who Is This God, You Want Me To Serve?" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/7/2024
Obituaries
Chang Sun (Hyon) Sanford
Chang Sun (Hyon) Sanford
  • 11/13/2024
Fred E. Wilson
Fred E. Wilson
  • 11/13/2024
Johnny Carter, Sr.
  • 11/13/2024