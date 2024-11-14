Latest Headlines

Johnson Field On Lookout Being Loved To Death

  • Thursday, November 14, 2024
  • Gail Perry

Lookout Mountain, Tn. spent between $25,000 and $30,000 to renovate and sod Johnson Field last spring. There are so many youths utilizing the field now with both organized sports and independent use that there is the danger of losing the new grass. Typically, sports fields get two-three days off each week, said Parks and Playgrounds Commissioner Joe Hailey, but not this field at The Commons that is surrounded by the walking track.

The town commissioners consider this as being both a bad and a good problem to have. It is good that so many kids are out playing on the field, but there is a real danger of losing the investment that was  made to establish the turf.

In the short-term, Commissioner Hailey said the goal will be to protect the grass that is there now. Johnson Field will be shut down for the rest of the year and, while the Bermuda grass is dormant, a professional will be consulted for how to rejuvenate what is left of the turf by next spring. Signs will be put on the fence at the entrance to the field saying it is closed and directing people to use Senter Field during that time.

Chief Dale Taylor told the commissioners that recently the no trespassing signs on Johnson Field, while it was closed, have been taken down and the police have found people using it. Going forward he said, those trespassing will be subject to prosecution.

The town has limited use of the field at Lookout Mountain School after 6 p.m. but in fall and winter it is dark by then and neither the field at the school or Carter Field in Georgia have lights. The only way they can be used after dark is to put up temporary lighting.

In the long term, said the commissioner, "We have to come up with more fields and finding space to build one will be a challenge."

Continuing discussion is taking place about all signs on the mountain in Tennessee. The size is already established at a maximum of 18”x24” and the commissioners also want to regulate the placement and the amount of time a sign will be allowed to be posted. At the next commission meeting Town Attorney Brian Smith will have an amendment  to the existing sign ordinance ready for a vote. Included will be the requirements that any sign must have a permit, which will be free, and all signs must be approved by the town marshal before they can be put up. 

Commissioner Hailey said the town is in the beginning stages of talks about having the LMS gym available for use on Saturdays during the winter. The hope is it would be open from Dec. 1 through April or May from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. An adult representative from the town will have to be present whenever it is open. It is envisioned being  treated as a winter camp for kids.

Last year, a group of dads with kids in elementary school on the mountain started The Lookout Mountain Grand Prix, Pinewood Derby Race. The money raised from the race benefits both LMS and Fairyland Elementary. The inaugural event raised $15,000 and this year the goal is $20,000. Miniature wooden race cars are built by the kids and raced on a downhill track. The deadline to register is Jan. 10, 2025, and the event itself will take place on Feb. 22, 2025.

This fall, LMS has done benchmark testing to evaluate and find the learning level of each student. The data looks great, said Commissioner of Education Karen Leavengood. Principal Emily Haney has implemented a new curriculum for vocabulary and spelling that includes Wordly Wise and Words Their Way. Both are phonetics based and they are specific to each child’s level. Teacher Bailee Cox won the first ever “Big Energy” award in conjunction with the Medal of Honor Heritage Center that included receiving financial support for her classroom. She led her team of students competing in space design challenges.

Hamilton County Commissioner Joe Graham told the council that the county recently passed a $260 million bond issue and that $250 million will be used for school buildings and maintenance. He said he is fairly sure that $500,000 of that will be used on the LMS building to fix a roof problem and to replace the heat and air controls.

Two fun events for students and their guests are upcoming. There will be a Thanksgiving luncheon for kindergarten, second and fourth grades and a Sweetheart luncheon in February for first, third and fifth grades. And the annual holiday program at the school is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 5th and 6th. Commissioner Leavengood said that LMS is one of the greatest benefits of living on the mountain, and she asks for the community to support the annual fund this year. Peterson Hostetler and Kate and Rich Boschi are the annual fund chairs.

The commissioners were told that the parking meters around Point Park and the Incline are being monitored and citations are issued by the police if there is a failure to pay. Park Mobile is the mechanism for paying, but there also is the option to pay online if the person does not have the app, or there is a 1-800 number to call for assistance.

An amendment to the existing Air Pollution ordinance was unanimously approved. The ordinance now incorporates the most current of the various EPA federal regulations. All municipalities in the county must adopt the changes.

The public works department is dealing with seasonal work now. Both leaf machines are working and the department employees have been removing the piles of leaves, but they are falling later than usual. Employees have been given the option of working on Saturdays to keep up with leaf removal. Drainage ditches that fill with leaves are also being cleaned out by using fire hoses. It is hoped the streets will be cleaned up by Christmas.

 

 

Latest Headlines
Johnson Field On Lookout Being Loved To Death
  • Breaking News
  • 11/14/2024
Milicic Jr. Shines In #11/9 Vols’ 92-57 Victory Over Montana
Milicic Jr. Shines In #11/9 Vols’ 92-57 Victory Over Montana
  • Sports
  • 11/14/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/14/2024
Lee's Walton Leads Flames To 84-68 Win Over Lindsey Wilson
  • Sports
  • 11/13/2024
Cleveland State Women, Men Lose To Chattanooga State
  • Sports
  • 11/13/2024
Multiple Fights Break Out At Girls Middle School Basketball Game; Game Canceled
  • Breaking News
  • 11/13/2024
Breaking News
Johnson Field On Lookout Being Loved To Death
  • 11/14/2024

Lookout Mountain, Tn. spent between $25,000 and $30,000 to renovate and sod Johnson Field last spring. There are so many youths utilizing the field now with both organized sports and independent ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/14/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BALL, ... more

HCSO Apprehends Fugitive On Lake Chickamauga
HCSO Apprehends Fugitive On Lake Chickamauga
  • 11/13/2024

The Sheriff's Department on Wednesday morning apprehended a man on Lake Chickamauga who was wanted by the Soddy Daisy Police Department. At approximately 9:50 a.m., the Soddy Daisy Police ... more

Breaking News
Former McNairy County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged In Shooting Deaths Of Multiple Dogs
  • 11/13/2024
Bond Again Denied To Former EMT Justin Whaley As Appeals Continue
Bond Again Denied To Former EMT Justin Whaley As Appeals Continue
  • 11/13/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/13/2024
Walker County Breaks Ground On Adventure Acres
Walker County Breaks Ground On Adventure Acres
  • 11/12/2024
Dr. Robertson Defends Plan To Hire School Architects; Says More Such Studies Are Needed
Dr. Robertson Defends Plan To Hire School Architects; Says More Such Studies Are Needed
  • 11/12/2024
Opinion
What Happened To Veterans Day In Our Schools? - And Response
  • 11/11/2024
Rick Scott Is The Best Choice For Senate Leader
  • 11/12/2024
State Education Ranks
  • 11/14/2024
Top Senate Stories: No-Bid Contracts And Corporate Gifts
  • 11/13/2024
Learning From History Requires The Ability To Read
  • 11/12/2024
Sports
Milicic Jr. Shines In #11/9 Vols’ 92-57 Victory Over Montana
Milicic Jr. Shines In #11/9 Vols’ 92-57 Victory Over Montana
  • 11/14/2024
Griffin Law Among Trio Of Latest UTC Men’s Golf Signees
Griffin Law Among Trio Of Latest UTC Men’s Golf Signees
  • 11/13/2024
Randy Smith: Bob Kesling Says He's Hanging It Up
Randy Smith: Bob Kesling Says He's Hanging It Up
  • 11/13/2024
Lady Vol Three-Point Barrage Sinks Middle Tennessee, 89-75
Lady Vol Three-Point Barrage Sinks Middle Tennessee, 89-75
  • 11/13/2024
Vols Remain No. 7 In College Football Playoff Rankings
  • 11/13/2024
Happenings
Reindeer On The Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade Returns Nov. 29
  • 11/13/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Independence vs. Safety
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Independence vs. Safety
  • 11/13/2024
Scopes: Most Famous Visitor
Scopes: Most Famous Visitor
  • 11/13/2024
Gratefull Thanksgiving Celebration Set For Nov. 21
  • 11/14/2024
The Chattanooga Rescue Mission Hosts Thanksgiving Banquet Nov. 28
  • 11/13/2024
Entertainment
Lookout Wild Film Festival Set For Jan. 17-19 At The Signal
  • 11/13/2024
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Enters 2nd Year Of The Jewel Awards
  • 11/14/2024
Lee University To Present Classic Christmas On Dec. 8
Lee University To Present Classic Christmas On Dec. 8
  • 11/12/2024
SAU To Host Live Finals For Concerto Competition
SAU To Host Live Finals For Concerto Competition
  • 11/14/2024
Lee University School Of Music To Present Studio Recital Monday
  • 11/13/2024
Opinion
What Happened To Veterans Day In Our Schools? - And Response
  • 11/11/2024
Rick Scott Is The Best Choice For Senate Leader
  • 11/12/2024
State Education Ranks
  • 11/14/2024
Dining
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
  • 11/8/2024
Lindleys, Scarlett Bowman Opening New Restaurants
  • 11/7/2024
City Council Approves New Alcohol Ordinance
  • 11/5/2024
Business
Avail Plans $10 Million Expansion As It Ramps Up For Modular e-Homes Market
  • 11/12/2024
Bohr Electronics Secures Contract With Virginia Railway Express For Magnetic Transfer Switches
  • 11/13/2024
New Associates Join Leitner Williams Law Firm
New Associates Join Leitner Williams Law Firm
  • 11/12/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: GCR President's October Market Report
  • 11/14/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 7-13
  • 11/14/2024
HFHOC CEO Tammy Johnson Announces Resignation
HFHOC CEO Tammy Johnson Announces Resignation
  • 11/13/2024
Student Scene
UTC Announces Spring 2025 Dual Enrollment Options
UTC Announces Spring 2025 Dual Enrollment Options
  • 11/13/2024
Cleveland State Hosts Veterans Celebration
Cleveland State Hosts Veterans Celebration
  • 11/13/2024
2025-26 School Choice Fair Set For Nov. 14
  • 11/11/2024
Living Well
Salvation Army And Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union Continue Partnership On Angel Tree Program
  • 11/14/2024
ULGC Announces 42nd Annual Equal Opportunity Day Breakfast
ULGC Announces 42nd Annual Equal Opportunity Day Breakfast
  • 11/14/2024
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Is Now Offering RSV Vaccination
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Is Now Offering RSV Vaccination
  • 11/13/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
  • 11/11/2024
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
  • 11/12/2024
Museum And Cultural Center At Five Points in Cleveland Gets $77,000 Grant
  • 11/7/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Wind And Confidence
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Wind And Confidence
  • 11/13/2024
WMA Waterfowl Hunts Open Nov. 13-Dec. 3
  • 11/5/2024
2024 Muzzleloader Season Starts Saturday
  • 11/5/2024
Travel
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Michael And Angela Ballard
  • 11/11/2024
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
  • 10/31/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Joy Of Rebounding From Failure
Bob Tamasy: The Joy Of Rebounding From Failure
  • 11/14/2024
"Who Is This God, You Want Me To Serve?" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/13/2024
Red Back Hymnal Singing Held This Sunday At Hullander Farm
  • 11/12/2024
Obituaries
Norma Tate Pickett Gray
Norma Tate Pickett Gray
  • 11/14/2024
Thomas A. Varner
Thomas A. Varner
  • 11/14/2024
James Edward Belcher
James Edward Belcher
  • 11/13/2024