Johnson Field On Lookout Being Loved To Death

Lookout Mountain, Tn. spent between $25,000 and $30,000 to renovate and sod Johnson Field last spring. There are so many youths utilizing the field now with both organized sports and independent use that there is the danger of losing the new grass. Typically, sports fields get two-three days off each week, said Parks and Playgrounds Commissioner Joe Hailey, but not this field at The Commons that is surrounded by the walking track.

The town commissioners consider this as being both a bad and a good problem to have. It is good that so many kids are out playing on the field, but there is a real danger of losing the investment that was made to establish the turf.

In the short-term, Commissioner Hailey said the goal will be to protect the grass that is there now. Johnson Field will be shut down for the rest of the year and, while the Bermuda grass is dormant, a professional will be consulted for how to rejuvenate what is left of the turf by next spring. Signs will be put on the fence at the entrance to the field saying it is closed and directing people to use Senter Field during that time.

Chief Dale Taylor told the commissioners that recently the no trespassing signs on Johnson Field, while it was closed, have been taken down and the police have found people using it. Going forward he said, those trespassing will be subject to prosecution.

The town has limited use of the field at Lookout Mountain School after 6 p.m. but in fall and winter it is dark by then and neither the field at the school or Carter Field in Georgia have lights. The only way they can be used after dark is to put up temporary lighting.

In the long term, said the commissioner, "We have to come up with more fields and finding space to build one will be a challenge."

Continuing discussion is taking place about all signs on the mountain in Tennessee. The size is already established at a maximum of 18”x24” and the commissioners also want to regulate the placement and the amount of time a sign will be allowed to be posted. At the next commission meeting Town Attorney Brian Smith will have an amendment to the existing sign ordinance ready for a vote. Included will be the requirements that any sign must have a permit, which will be free, and all signs must be approved by the town marshal before they can be put up.

Commissioner Hailey said the town is in the beginning stages of talks about having the LMS gym available for use on Saturdays during the winter. The hope is it would be open from Dec. 1 through April or May from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. An adult representative from the town will have to be present whenever it is open. It is envisioned being treated as a winter camp for kids.

Last year, a group of dads with kids in elementary school on the mountain started The Lookout Mountain Grand Prix, Pinewood Derby Race. The money raised from the race benefits both LMS and Fairyland Elementary. The inaugural event raised $15,000 and this year the goal is $20,000. Miniature wooden race cars are built by the kids and raced on a downhill track. The deadline to register is Jan. 10, 2025, and the event itself will take place on Feb. 22, 2025.

This fall, LMS has done benchmark testing to evaluate and find the learning level of each student. The data looks great, said Commissioner of Education Karen Leavengood. Principal Emily Haney has implemented a new curriculum for vocabulary and spelling that includes Wordly Wise and Words Their Way. Both are phonetics based and they are specific to each child’s level. Teacher Bailee Cox won the first ever “Big Energy” award in conjunction with the Medal of Honor Heritage Center that included receiving financial support for her classroom. She led her team of students competing in space design challenges.

Hamilton County Commissioner Joe Graham told the council that the county recently passed a $260 million bond issue and that $250 million will be used for school buildings and maintenance. He said he is fairly sure that $500,000 of that will be used on the LMS building to fix a roof problem and to replace the heat and air controls.

Two fun events for students and their guests are upcoming. There will be a Thanksgiving luncheon for kindergarten, second and fourth grades and a Sweetheart luncheon in February for first, third and fifth grades. And the annual holiday program at the school is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 5th and 6th. Commissioner Leavengood said that LMS is one of the greatest benefits of living on the mountain, and she asks for the community to support the annual fund this year. Peterson Hostetler and Kate and Rich Boschi are the annual fund chairs.

The commissioners were told that the parking meters around Point Park and the Incline are being monitored and citations are issued by the police if there is a failure to pay. Park Mobile is the mechanism for paying, but there also is the option to pay online if the person does not have the app, or there is a 1-800 number to call for assistance.

An amendment to the existing Air Pollution ordinance was unanimously approved. The ordinance now incorporates the most current of the various EPA federal regulations. All municipalities in the county must adopt the changes.

The public works department is dealing with seasonal work now. Both leaf machines are working and the department employees have been removing the piles of leaves, but they are falling later than usual. Employees have been given the option of working on Saturdays to keep up with leaf removal. Drainage ditches that fill with leaves are also being cleaned out by using fire hoses. It is hoped the streets will be cleaned up by Christmas.