Sequatchie County Man Charged With Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

  • Monday, November 18, 2024
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children squad and the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the arrest of a Dunlap man, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

In July 2023, ICAC agents received a cybertip via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that more than 300 files of what was believed to be child sexual abuse material had been uploaded into a cloud provider's storage.
During the course of the investigation, agents were able to identify the owner of that account as Michael Williford, 39, from Sequatchie County. Agents determined that those images were uploaded between April and June 2023.

On October 9th, agents and deputies arrested Williford and charged him with sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into the Sequatchie County Jail, on a $50,000 bond.
