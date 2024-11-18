Latest Headlines

Cybertip Leads To Arrest Of Marion County Man On Charge Of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

  • Monday, November 18, 2024

A cybertip that child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to a cloud provider’s storage led to an investigation by TBI special agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children squad, the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) provided a cybertip indicating that more than 1900 files of sexual abuse material had been uploaded from an account in Marion County from July through October. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the account belonged to Joshua James Long, 47. Following the execution of a search warrant at Long’s Sequatchie home, he was taken into custody.

On Oct. 31, Long was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $250,000 bond.


