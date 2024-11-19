Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN, BRANDON LEE 
5983 CONGRESS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

AMARO, PEDRO 
17420 JUSTINWOOD PT TOMBALL, 77375 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

AUSTIN, GEORGE H 
125 EAST FRONTAGE ROAD APT 113 CHATTANOOGA, 374114888 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BOWLING, CORTERIUS LAWON 
5605 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE 
3747 SAPULPA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHUNN GABRIEL, ADULFO 
NO ADDRESS HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

CLARKSON, CHERI RENAE 
1117 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COLLIE, MATHEW THOMAS 
30 STONE CIRCLE SOUTH DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

COOPER, DEREK ORLANDIS 
3094 IGOU CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRISTOBL, JOSE SANTIAGO 
3230 7TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DIAZ-GALVEZ, ELVIN JOSE 
2023 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ROBBERY

DURHAM, DUSTIN AARON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ESTEP, ANGEL RENEE 
125 E FRONTAGE RD APT 113 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT 
600 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

HARDEMAN, KRISTOPHER WESLEY 
58 PLAINVIEW DR ROCK ISLAND, 38531 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, SILVESTER 
HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, JERRY LOUENNA 
214 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MENDEZ DIAZ, EDVIN 
3512 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MORALES, OSCAR 
718 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NICHOLSON, JAMARIO DONTRAIL 
3806 Clio Ave Chattanooga, 374072043 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

PEREZ, DAVID 
2404 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAYMUNDO, JOSE LUIS 
5005 15TH AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SALAMANCA, RAMBERG STEVE 
307 W RIDGEWOOD AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST

SHROPSHIRE, DARTELL DEANTE 
2804 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMMONS, JUAN DERRICK 
3905 VICTORY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT

SMITH, RODRICK DAMONT 
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VINES, ANTONIO LAMAR 
4309 KEMP DR, CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VOSS, GREGORY ALAN 
6929 GLOVER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
STALKING
STALKING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
STALKING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

YEARBY, CALVIN DEWAYNE 
4906 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102137 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARASSMENT

Here are the mug shots:

AMARO, PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
AUSTIN, GEORGE H
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/19/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BOWLING, CORTERIUS LAWON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/04/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/02/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COLLIE, MATHEW THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/06/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
COOPER, DEREK ORLANDIS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRISTOBL, JOSE SANTIAGO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DURHAM, DUSTIN AARON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ESTEP, ANGEL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/16/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/20/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
HARDEMAN, KRISTOPHER WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/18/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, SILVESTER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/10/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, JERRY LOUENNA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/08/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JONES, JUSTIN DAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MENDEZ DIAZ, EDVIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/25/1992
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
NICHOLSON, JAMARIO DONTRAIL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
PEREZ, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAYMUNDO, JOSE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/24/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SALAMANCA, RAMBERG STEVE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST
SHROPSHIRE, DARTELL DEANTE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/12/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMMONS, JUAN DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/26/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
SMITH, RODRICK DAMONT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VINES, ANTONIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/05/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VOSS, GREGORY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/31/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
  • STALKING
  • STALKING
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • STALKING
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
YEARBY, CALVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • HARASSMENT



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/19/2024
CFC Re-Signs Norwegian Forward Markus Naglestad
  • Sports
  • 11/18/2024
Covenant Volleyball To Begin NCAA Tournament Play In Atlanta
  • Sports
  • 11/18/2024
Dan Fleser: Cleveland's 2-Sport Star Headed To Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: Cleveland's 2-Sport Star Headed To Lady Vols
  • Sports
  • 11/18/2024
Cybertip Leads To Arrest Of Marion County Man On Charge Of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2024
Sheriff, Police Chief Not Aware Of Venezuelan Gang In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/19/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLEN, ... more

Cybertip Leads To Arrest Of Marion County Man On Charge Of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor
  • 11/18/2024

A cybertip that child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to a cloud provider’s storage led to an investigation by TBI special agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children squad, the ... more

Sequatchie County Man Charged With Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor
  • 11/18/2024

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children squad and the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the arrest ... more

Breaking News
More Electric Scooters Coming To Chattanooga Streets
  • 11/18/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/18/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 11/18/2024
Lookout Mountain, Ga.'s Newest Park Getting Spruced Up; Town Gets New Logo
Lookout Mountain, Ga.'s Newest Park Getting Spruced Up; Town Gets New Logo
  • 11/17/2024
Baseball Museum Moving From Morristown To Chattanooga
  • 11/17/2024
Opinion
Don't Lie To Constituents
  • 11/16/2024
Concerned About Rachel Campbell As Chair Of Tennessee Democratic Party
  • 11/18/2024
Who Would You Rather Have?
  • 11/15/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/15/2024
Leadership Means Responsibility
  • 11/14/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Cleveland's 2-Sport Star Headed To Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: Cleveland's 2-Sport Star Headed To Lady Vols
  • 11/18/2024
#11/9 Vols Shoot Past Austin Peay, 103-68
#11/9 Vols Shoot Past Austin Peay, 103-68
  • 11/18/2024
CFC Re-Signs Norwegian Forward Markus Naglestad
  • 11/18/2024
Randy Smith: CPA Game Has Extra Significance For Gary Rankin
Randy Smith: CPA Game Has Extra Significance For Gary Rankin
  • 11/18/2024
Total Team Effort Leads Men’s Basketball to 87-82 Road Win at SEMO
Total Team Effort Leads Men’s Basketball to 87-82 Road Win at SEMO
  • 11/17/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Great Big Giving Hearts
Life With Ferris: Great Big Giving Hearts
  • 11/18/2024
New Works At Sculpture Garden Announced
New Works At Sculpture Garden Announced
  • 11/18/2024
Chattanooga DAR Regent Council Holds Annual Luncheon
Chattanooga DAR Regent Council Holds Annual Luncheon
  • 11/18/2024
UTC Art Department And River Gallery Present "I Remember You" Nov. 24
  • 11/18/2024
In-Town Gallery Announces New Member Cindy Aslinger
In-Town Gallery Announces New Member Cindy Aslinger
  • 11/18/2024
Entertainment
The Chattanooga Girls Choir To Hold Free Concert Dec. 7
The Chattanooga Girls Choir To Hold Free Concert Dec. 7
  • 11/18/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/15/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Moon Britches
Best Of Grizzard - Moon Britches
  • 11/18/2024
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Present “Firsts” Fall Concert
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Present “Firsts” Fall Concert
  • 11/15/2024
SAU To Host Live Finals For Concerto Competition
SAU To Host Live Finals For Concerto Competition
  • 11/14/2024
Opinion
Don't Lie To Constituents
  • 11/16/2024
Concerned About Rachel Campbell As Chair Of Tennessee Democratic Party
  • 11/18/2024
Who Would You Rather Have?
  • 11/15/2024
Dining
Dirty Dough Sweet Shop Closing Its 2 Chattanooga Locations
  • 11/14/2024
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
  • 11/8/2024
Lindleys, Scarlett Bowman Opening New Restaurants
  • 11/7/2024
Business
SONAR Drops FreightWaves Name, Announces Move To New Chattanooga Headquarters
  • 11/18/2024
The Enterprise Center Awarded $900,000 To Expand "Tech Goes Home" Digital Literacy Programming Across Southeast Tennessee
  • 11/18/2024
Bike Box Opens For Business
  • 11/18/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: GCR President's October Market Report
  • 11/14/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 7-13
  • 11/14/2024
HFHOC CEO Tammy Johnson Announces Resignation
HFHOC CEO Tammy Johnson Announces Resignation
  • 11/13/2024
Student Scene
Hamilton County Schools Thanks, Honors Partners In Education At Annual Awards Breakfast
  • 11/18/2024
Price Named Associate Vice President At GNTC
Price Named Associate Vice President At GNTC
  • 11/18/2024
Tuskegee University Offer Propels Local Teen Toward Engineering Future
Tuskegee University Offer Propels Local Teen Toward Engineering Future
  • 11/18/2024
Living Well
Karen Sherrill Joins Partnership For Families, Children and Adults As Chief Of Development And Communications
Karen Sherrill Joins Partnership For Families, Children and Adults As Chief Of Development And Communications
  • 11/18/2024
Nonprofits And Churches Invited To Join The 1st Annual Miracle On 11th Street
Nonprofits And Churches Invited To Join The 1st Annual Miracle On 11th Street
  • 11/15/2024
Salvation Army And Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union Continue Partnership On Angel Tree Program
  • 11/14/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
  • 11/11/2024
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
  • 11/12/2024
Museum And Cultural Center At Five Points in Cleveland Gets $77,000 Grant
  • 11/7/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee's Statewide Gun Hunting Season For Deer Set To Open Nov. 23
  • 11/15/2024
Tennessee’s Diverse Wildlife Featured In 2025 Calendar
  • 11/15/2024
Tennessee RiverLine Secures $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission Grant For River Experience Planning And Design Standards
Tennessee RiverLine Secures $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission Grant For River Experience Planning And Design Standards
  • 11/14/2024
Travel
Aquarium Launching Fundraiser On Giving Tuesday To Save A Top 10 Imperiled American Fish From Extinction
Aquarium Launching Fundraiser On Giving Tuesday To Save A Top 10 Imperiled American Fish From Extinction
  • 11/18/2024
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 50: San Diego 2
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 50: San Diego 2
  • 11/15/2024
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Are We Missing Out On The "Secret Sauce"?
Bob Tamasy: Are We Missing Out On The "Secret Sauce"?
  • 11/18/2024
Fellowship At The Loop Church Of God Announces Candlelight Service
  • 11/18/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Joy Of Rebounding From Failure
Bob Tamasy: The Joy Of Rebounding From Failure
  • 11/14/2024
Obituaries
Don R. Stephenson, Jr.
Don R. Stephenson, Jr.
  • 11/18/2024
Ruth Ellen Ross
Ruth Ellen Ross
  • 11/18/2024
Norman Smith Faris
  • 11/18/2024