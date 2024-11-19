Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALLEN, BRANDON LEE
5983 CONGRESS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AMARO, PEDRO
17420 JUSTINWOOD PT TOMBALL, 77375
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AUSTIN, GEORGE H
125 EAST FRONTAGE ROAD APT 113 CHATTANOOGA, 374114888
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BOWLING, CORTERIUS LAWON
5605 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE
3747 SAPULPA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHUNN GABRIEL, ADULFO
NO ADDRESS HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
CLARKSON, CHERI RENAE
1117 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COLLIE, MATHEW THOMAS
30 STONE CIRCLE SOUTH DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
COOPER, DEREK ORLANDIS
3094 IGOU CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRISTOBL, JOSE SANTIAGO
3230 7TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DIAZ-GALVEZ, ELVIN JOSE
2023 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ROBBERY
DURHAM, DUSTIN AARON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ESTEP, ANGEL RENEE
125 E FRONTAGE RD APT 113 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT
600 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
HARDEMAN, KRISTOPHER WESLEY
58 PLAINVIEW DR ROCK ISLAND, 38531
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, SILVESTER
HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, JERRY LOUENNA
214 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MENDEZ DIAZ, EDVIN
3512 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MORALES, OSCAR
718 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NICHOLSON, JAMARIO DONTRAIL
3806 Clio Ave Chattanooga, 374072043
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
PEREZ, DAVID
2404 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAYMUNDO, JOSE LUIS
5005 15TH AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SALAMANCA, RAMBERG STEVE
307 W RIDGEWOOD AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST
SHROPSHIRE, DARTELL DEANTE
2804 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMMONS, JUAN DERRICK
3905 VICTORY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
SMITH, RODRICK DAMONT
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VINES, ANTONIO LAMAR
4309 KEMP DR, CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VOSS, GREGORY ALAN
6929 GLOVER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
STALKING
STALKING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
STALKING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
YEARBY, CALVIN DEWAYNE
4906 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102137
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
Here are the mug shots:
|AMARO, PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|AUSTIN, GEORGE H
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/19/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BOWLING, CORTERIUS LAWON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/04/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/02/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COLLIE, MATHEW THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/06/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|COOPER, DEREK ORLANDIS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CRISTOBL, JOSE SANTIAGO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DURHAM, DUSTIN AARON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|ESTEP, ANGEL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/16/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/20/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|HARDEMAN, KRISTOPHER WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/18/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HERNANDEZ, SILVESTER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/10/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JACKSON, JERRY LOUENNA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/08/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JONES, JUSTIN DAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MENDEZ DIAZ, EDVIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/25/1992
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|NICHOLSON, JAMARIO DONTRAIL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|PEREZ, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAYMUNDO, JOSE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/24/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|SALAMANCA, RAMBERG STEVE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|SHROPSHIRE, DARTELL DEANTE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/12/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIMMONS, JUAN DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/26/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, RODRICK DAMONT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VINES, ANTONIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/05/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VOSS, GREGORY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/31/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
- STALKING
- STALKING
- STALKING
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- STALKING
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|YEARBY, CALVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- HARASSMENT
|