Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

AMARO, PEDRO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/18/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR AUSTIN, GEORGE H

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/19/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BOWLING, CORTERIUS LAWON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/04/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/02/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COLLIE, MATHEW THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/06/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT COOPER, DEREK ORLANDIS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/02/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CRISTOBL, JOSE SANTIAGO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DURHAM, DUSTIN AARON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/17/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO APPEAR ESTEP, ANGEL RENEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/16/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 09/20/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

HARDEMAN, KRISTOPHER WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/18/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, SILVESTER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/10/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, JERRY LOUENNA

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/08/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JONES, JUSTIN DAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/23/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MENDEZ DIAZ, EDVIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/25/1992

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY NICHOLSON, JAMARIO DONTRAIL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY PEREZ, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/20/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAYMUNDO, JOSE LUIS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/24/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION SALAMANCA, RAMBERG STEVE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST SHROPSHIRE, DARTELL DEANTE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/12/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMMONS, JUAN DERRICK

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/26/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT SMITH, RODRICK DAMONT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/03/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING VINES, ANTONIO LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 08/05/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING VOSS, GREGORY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/31/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

STALKING

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS YEARBY, CALVIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/08/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARASSMENT



