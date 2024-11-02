Latest Headlines

Patsy Hazlewood Says Michele Reneau Backers Continue Attack On Her

  • Saturday, November 2, 2024
Patsy Hazlewood
Patsy Hazlewood

Patsy Hazlewood, who lost the GOP primary in a major upset to Michele Reneau, said the Reneau campaign contiues to attack her.

Ms. Hazlewood, who was chairman of the powerful House finance committee, said, "The primary is over in the District 27 House race, but the general election candidate and her more vocal supporters continue to act as if they’re still running that race, going full throttle with their negative rhetoric against me.

"I understand I’m being criticized for not endorsing her in the general election. Let’s set the record straight. She has not asked for my endorsement or my support. I called her on election night; she did not answer. I sent her a congratulatory text to which she responded “Thanks!” That is the sum total of our one-on-one interaction– ever.

"At the same time that I’m being blasted for not providing an endorsement, her Facebook page continues to vilify me with the same distortions, half-truths and outright lies that her campaign espoused during the primary. They have and continue to question my Christianity, my patriotism, my integrity and my party credentials. Enough is enough.

"When you put your name on the ballot, you realize that you are letting yourself in for this kind of attack rhetoric. But my name is not on the ballot. Not only do these claims lack veracity, they are hurtful to my family and friends and serve no useful purpose.

"I am happy to concede that she is definitely not me. I respectfully suggest the candidate, her campaign and her supporters focus on the election in front of them, not the one behind." 

Michele Reneau is facing Democrat Kathy Lennon in the Tuesday election.

Michele Reneau
Michele Reneau
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAILEY, ... more

