Collegedale Commissioners Break Election Tie In Favor Of Debbie Baker

The Collegedale Commission on Monday night voted unanimously to settle an election tie in favor of Commissioner Debbie Baker.
The panel could have either taken that action or held a special election after Commissioner Baker and Billy Burnette drew 2,282 votes each in the Nov. 5 election.
The motion to break the tie was initiated by Commissioner Tonya Sadler, who cited a section of state law. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Katie Lamb.
Mayor Morty Lloyd then asked for a roll call, which resulted in a 5-0 decision in favor of casting the tie breaking vote for Incumbent Commissioner Debbie Baker.
Officials cited the cost of holding the election, including legal fees.
They also said two other municipalities in the state have also voted to break ties by vote as opposed to going to a run off election.
A second vote, in favor of naming Commissioner Baker, also passed 5-0.