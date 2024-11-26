Signal Mountain Old Town Sidewalks Finally Getting Off The Ground

Building sidewalks in the Old Town neighborhood of Signal Mountain is moving forward again after many starts and stops since 2010 when it began. That year, the town received grant funding from TDOT to help with the cost. In the years since without working on them, the costs continued to increase and became so high that the $25,500 received from the grant would not cover the costs, so the project stalled once more.

When Public Works Director Wesley Stokes joined the town, he suggested a creative plan that the council approved for the sidewalks. The public works department analyzed where the new walkways were to be built and then decided where the pubic works department would be able to build them in house. That reduced the scope of work so that the grant along with the town’s required 20 percent match will now cover the cost of the outsourced portion of sidewalks.

On Monday night, the council approved paying the town’s match of 20 percent, which is required to receive the grant. ASA Engineering will also update documents related to building the sidewalks for the cost of $22,500. That cost was approved despite Council Member Miles Jorgensen saying it was “odd” to pay ASA that much to just remove work from the original plan, but the motion to approve the payment passed despite his questioning it. The in-house portion of the work can now be started.



The first phase of acquiring rights-of-way for the sidewalks is in process now and is expected to take around one year. The plan will then be submitted to TDOT for their approval, after which construction can begin.



Last year the council implemented a fee for the sports leagues to use the town’s facilities including the gym, the ball fields and the pool. The plan was for a Memo of Understanding to be agreed upon between the leagues and the town. Acting Town Manager Matt Justice at the Monday meeting asked the Parks and Recreation staff to work out the new fees and agreements with the leagues rather than the city staff. The new agreements would replace the current system of one fee paid by citizens of Signal Mountain and another fee by non-residents.

He told the council members that the leagues should pay the town for using facilities and that what they are asked to pay may cover most of the costs but is not expected to offset them completely because it is a service for town residents. The basketball league is the only one that actually developed and signed a MOU last year and it will continue to be enforced this year. But in the future the agreements with each league will auto terminate each year and will need to be re-done as the costs change.



The Signal Mountain Library currently offers two kinds of memberships, one for residents and one for people who live outside the town limits. Library Director John Atkinson received approval to add a third level - one for electronic membership. Use of the library by citizens of the city is a service provided from their property taxes. Those living outside the city limits pay $70 annually. The new option will cost $35 each year and is expected to reduce the number of the higher priced tier of membership. City Manager Justice reminded the council that the library is bringing in revenue now from the added passport and notary services it started offering this year. Three new members were approved for appointment to the library board - Stephanie Deihl, Robin Lakey and Hillary Stringer.

The sewer line serving Fire Station #1 needs to be replaced. Public Works Director Stokes solicited seven companies and found only two that were capable of relining the existing pipe while it remains in place. It is expected to take two days for the repair versus two weeks if the pipe had to be removed from the concrete floor. The cost to reline it is above the $15,000 threshold for expenses that can be paid without council approval, which was given unanimously.

The fire department has received new equipment with grant funding and now has a surplus amount of fire hose that is nearing the end of its useful life. Chief Larry Sloan received approval to donate the excess hoses to various volunteer fire fighting organizations.

Plans are being made for the public works and police department to clean stormwater drainage ditches along Signal Mountain Road coming up the mountain. It will be done at night to lessen the impact to traffic on the road, said Mr. Justice. The town manager also will work with the city of Chattanooga to establish the responsibility for and a maintenance plan for the run-off ditches in the future.

A revised air pollution ordinance was passed by the council Monday night. Each municipality in Hamilton County has passed the same ordinance that conforms to the most current federal regulations.

The Christmas tree lighting held jointly between Signal Mountain and Walden will be on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. at McCoy Farm.

A special called meeting of the Signal Mountain Town Council will be held on Monday, Dec. 2. There will not be a regular work session held in December. To pass an ordinance that needs two readings, the first votes on a variety of ordinances will be taken at the special meeting.