Doll Sandridge Announces Campaign For Chattanooga City Council, District 8

Doll Sandridge announced her candidacy for Chattanooga City Council representing District 8.

Her campaign said, "As a dedicated mother, business owner, and lifelong advocate for her community, Sandridge brings a fresh and passionate perspective to the district she calls home.





"Raised by her grandparents on Ivy Street, Sandridge’s roots in District 8 run deep.She is a graduate of the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (CSAS) and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC), and she has remained active in her district, including as a longtime member of her local church."





“As a single mother of two and an entrepreneur who built my business from the ground up, I’m no stranger to challenges,” Ms. Sandridge said. “I stand for our community, especially its most vulnerable members. Both our youth and elderly deserve care, representation, and a voice at the table.”





Ms. Sandridge is the founder and CEO of Covered by Doll, Inc., a local Medicare brokerage that has served the community since August 2018. Her business has grown into a team of 17 individuals, now operating in eight states. Driven by a mission of transparency and compassion, Sandridge has dedicated her life to supporting seniors, disabled individuals, and children alike, it was stated.

In 2022, she received the UnBought and UnBossed Award from Girls Inc. She was able to mentor two young women through their leadership program. A living kidney donor, Ms. Sandridge also raised $11,000 in just 30 days for the Kidney Foundation of Greater Chattanooga through the Live and Let Live Charity Ball in 2019.





“My mission has always been rooted in love and service,” Ms. Sandridge said. “I’m ready to help build the community that has built me.”