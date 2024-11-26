Latest Headlines

Doll Sandridge Announces Campaign For Chattanooga City Council, District 8

  • Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Doll Sandridge
Doll Sandridge
Doll Sandridge announced her candidacy for Chattanooga City Council representing District 8.
 
Her campaign said, "As a dedicated mother, business owner, and lifelong advocate for her community, Sandridge brings a fresh and passionate perspective to the district she calls home.

"Raised by her grandparents on Ivy Street, Sandridge’s roots in District 8 run deep.
She is a graduate of the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (CSAS) and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC), and she has remained active in her district, including as a longtime member of her local church."

“As a single mother of two and an entrepreneur who built my business from the ground up, I’m no stranger to challenges,” Ms. Sandridge said. “I stand for our community, especially its most vulnerable members. Both our youth and elderly deserve care, representation, and a voice at the table.”

Ms. Sandridge is the founder and CEO of Covered by Doll, Inc., a local Medicare brokerage that has served the community since August 2018. Her business has grown into a team of 17 individuals, now operating in eight states. Driven by a mission of transparency and compassion, Sandridge has dedicated her life to supporting seniors, disabled individuals, and children alike, it was stated.
In 2022, she received the UnBought and UnBossed Award from Girls Inc. She was able to mentor two young women through their leadership program. A living kidney donor, Ms. Sandridge also raised $11,000 in just 30 days for the Kidney Foundation of Greater Chattanooga through the Live and Let Live Charity Ball in 2019.

“My mission has always been rooted in love and service,” Ms. Sandridge said. “I’m ready to help build the community that has built me.”
Latest Headlines
Lee's Valdez Scores Game Winner Against Claflin University
  • Sports
  • 11/26/2024
12 Mocs Named To All-Southern Conference Football Teams
  • Sports
  • 11/26/2024
UTC's Elisaldez Named SoCon Player Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 11/26/2024
Two Lady Flames Named To All-South Soccer Team
  • Sports
  • 11/26/2024
Balanced Red Bank Stays Unbeaten With 64-50 Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/26/2024
Lee's Ehmann Named To D2 CCA All-South Team
  • Sports
  • 11/26/2024
Breaking News
State Supreme Court Suspends License Of Chattanooga Attorney Facing Sexual Exploitation Of Children Charges
  • 11/26/2024

The Supreme Court of Tennessee has temporarily suspended the law license of a Chattanooga attorney who is facing federal sexual exploitation of children charges. The order bars Patrick Bryant ... more

Signal Mountain Old Town Sidewalks Finally Getting Off The Ground
  • 11/26/2024

Building sidewalks in the Old Town neighborhood of Signal Mountain is moving forward again after many starts and stops since 2010 when it began. That year, the town received grant funding from ... more

South Germantown Road Partially Reopened After Being Closed Due To Water Main Break
  • 11/26/2024

South Germantown Road between Brainerd Road and Audubon Drive has been partially reopened after being closed due to a water main break on Tuesday. Two-way traffic has been restored; however, ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/26/2024
Collegedale Commissioners Break Election Tie In Favor Of Debbie Baker
  • 11/25/2024
Meigs County Grand Jury Finds Drowning Death Of Deputy, Prisoner Was "Terrible Accident"
Meigs County Grand Jury Finds Drowning Death Of Deputy, Prisoner Was "Terrible Accident"
  • 11/25/2024
Chairman Fleischmann Applauds Approval Of Hermes 2 Reactors Construction In Oak Ridge
  • 11/25/2024
Polk County Man Indicted, Charged With Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor
  • 11/25/2024
Opinion
Abortion: A Profound Moral Issue
  • 11/26/2024
Quit Sticking Your Head In The Sand About Gangs
  • 11/26/2024
Ending The Water Company Monopoly Is Long Overdue
  • 11/26/2024
Words Hurt, And Words Heal
  • 11/26/2024
Keep Tina Painter On The Walker County School Board
  • 11/25/2024
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Tennessee Should Again Be In 12-Team Playoff Field
Mark Wiedmer: Tennessee Should Again Be In 12-Team Playoff Field
  • 11/26/2024
UTC's Andy Meyer Retires From Collegiate Coaching
UTC's Andy Meyer Retires From Collegiate Coaching
  • 11/26/2024
Bonham's 28 Leads UTC Men In Comeback Win
  • 11/25/2024
Randy Smith: Vandy Looks To Spoil Vols Playoff Hopes
Randy Smith: Vandy Looks To Spoil Vols Playoff Hopes
  • 11/25/2024
Chattanooga Women Beat Lipscomb, 66-60
  • 11/25/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About UT Band, TPC, Jim Douthat, And The Field
  • 11/26/2024
Marsh House Hosts Christmas Candlelight Tours
  • 11/26/2024
Jerry Summers: Veterans Day
Jerry Summers: Veterans Day
  • 11/27/2024
Upcoming Construction Road Closures
  • 11/26/2024
Festive Runners To Race Through North Georgia For Scholarships In The Santa Shuffle 5K & Mile Dash
Festive Runners To Race Through North Georgia For Scholarships In The Santa Shuffle 5K & Mile Dash
  • 11/26/2024
Entertainment
Seed Theatre Hosts Interactive Movie Night: It's A Wonderful Life
Seed Theatre Hosts Interactive Movie Night: It's A Wonderful Life
  • 11/26/2024
Chattanoogan Sydney Guerrette Featured In Benefit With Judy Collins, Melisa Etheridge And Others
  • 11/26/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Thanksgiving
Best Of Grizzard - Thanksgiving
  • 11/27/2024
SAU’s School Of Music Presents J.S. Bach’s Magnificat Dec. 14
SAU’s School Of Music Presents J.S. Bach’s Magnificat Dec. 14
  • 11/26/2024
Southern Adventist University Presents Horn Ensemble In Concert Dec. 9
Southern Adventist University Presents Horn Ensemble In Concert Dec. 9
  • 11/25/2024
Opinion
Abortion: A Profound Moral Issue
  • 11/26/2024
Quit Sticking Your Head In The Sand About Gangs
  • 11/26/2024
Ending The Water Company Monopoly Is Long Overdue
  • 11/26/2024
Dining
City Beer Board Decides Single DUI Will Not Prohibit Individual From Getting Beer Permit
  • 11/22/2024
County Criminal Court Clerk's Office Has Chili Cook Off
County Criminal Court Clerk's Office Has Chili Cook Off
  • 11/22/2024
Habitat For Humanity Hosts World Heavyweight Chili Championship At MAINx24
Habitat For Humanity Hosts World Heavyweight Chili Championship At MAINx24
  • 11/21/2024
Business
La Paz Chattanooga Celebrates Inaugural Business Fundamentals Cohort Graduation
La Paz Chattanooga Celebrates Inaugural Business Fundamentals Cohort Graduation
  • 11/26/2024
Mic Check Open House: Explore The Power Of Podcasting
Mic Check Open House: Explore The Power Of Podcasting
  • 11/25/2024
Core & Main Adds Chattanooga Branch
  • 11/26/2024
Real Estate
Extra Space Storage In Hixson Sells For $10.3 Million
Extra Space Storage In Hixson Sells For $10.3 Million
  • 11/21/2024
Planning Commission Turns Down Eldridge Road Subdivision; Price Says "Rug Pulled Out From Under Us"
  • 11/20/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 14-21
  • 11/21/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Faculty And Staff Speak At TCSG Conference
GNTC Faculty And Staff Speak At TCSG Conference
  • 11/25/2024
TDOE Announces School And District Designations For 2023-24 School Year
  • 11/22/2024
Local Student Elizabeth Burns Inducted Into Phi Kappa Phi At University Of Mississippi
  • 11/22/2024
Living Well
Dr. Breanne Hunley Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
Dr. Breanne Hunley Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
  • 11/26/2024
Union Gospel Mission To Serve Over 400 Meals For Thanksgiving
Union Gospel Mission To Serve Over 400 Meals For Thanksgiving
  • 11/25/2024
CHI Memorial Earns An ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade From The Leapfrog Group
  • 11/25/2024
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Boynton Park
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Boynton Park
  • 11/22/2024
Historic Rhea County Courthouse Gets A Facelift
Historic Rhea County Courthouse Gets A Facelift
  • 11/19/2024
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
  • 11/11/2024
Outdoors
Access Areas Damaged By Hurricane Helene Reopen For Public Use
Access Areas Damaged By Hurricane Helene Reopen For Public Use
  • 11/26/2024
Thanksgiving Meals, Day After Thanksgiving Hikes Offered At Tennessee State Parks
  • 11/22/2024
Governor Lee Signs Order Aimed At Protecting Duck River Watershed
  • 11/21/2024
Travel
Margaritaville Adds Compass Hotel To Its Pigeon Forge Lineup
Margaritaville Adds Compass Hotel To Its Pigeon Forge Lineup
  • 11/22/2024
Sustaining Traditions And Culture In Blue Ridge, Ga.
Sustaining Traditions And Culture In Blue Ridge, Ga.
  • 11/20/2024
Chattanooga Hosts Record-Breaking 2024 Sports ETA 4S Summit
Chattanooga Hosts Record-Breaking 2024 Sports ETA 4S Summit
  • 11/19/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Changes In Attitude, Changes In Gratitude
Bob Tamasy: Changes In Attitude, Changes In Gratitude
  • 11/25/2024
Händel’s Messiah Community Sing-Along Is Dec. 15
  • 11/24/2024
SCWN Announces December Luncheon And Operation Give-Back
SCWN Announces December Luncheon And Operation Give-Back
  • 11/22/2024
Obituaries
Andrew Stewart
Andrew Stewart
  • 11/26/2024
Thomas Mark Masters
Thomas Mark Masters
  • 11/26/2024
Debra Ann Donohue
Debra Ann Donohue
  • 11/25/2024