Earl Freudenberg: Thankful For My Friend, Ben Cagle

Thanksgiving isn’t just another date on the calendar, it’s a holiday set aside by our founders to give thanks for all our blessings, and we have many. Sometimes Thanksgiving could be labeled the forgotten holiday because somehow many of us are eager for the Christmas season to begin with decorations, parties and gift giving.

The late Dr. Charles Stanley had a good idea. Dr. Stanley said in an Atlanta television interview, he’d call friends on Thanksgiving and Christmas mornings to wish them a happy holiday but, most importantly, “thank them for their friendship.”

Thanksgiving has taken on a special meaning for this writer because of a dining experience a few years ago. While eating my lunch, I heard a group of eight ladies quietly singing the Doxology. You know the song, “Praise God from whom all blessings flow.” After finishing my meal, I went over their table and told them just how much I enjoyed their special blessing of thanks.

Reflecting on this holiday, this writer has so much to be thankful for, but at the top of my list would be my family and hundreds of friends.

As Thursday approaches, there’s one very special person I’m thankful for; it’s my best friend, fellow broadcaster and high school buddy Ben Cagle. Ben has spent most of his life helping others.

Ben graduated from Kirkman Technical High School in Chattanooga in 1965. We walked across the Memorial Auditorium stage and received our diplomas at the same time. Ben went on to attend Georgia Tech in Atlanta and eventually earned his first class broadcast license.

The Marion County native is the son of Burton and Ruby Cagle, who met during World War II at Pearl Harbor and then married on the island. Ben has two brothers, a daughter and two granddaughters.

Mr. Cagle is a broadcasting success story. He started with a part time job at WEPG Radio in South Pittsburg. Ben quickly moved into the Chattanooga market working at WDOD and WFLI radio.

Mr. Cagle answered an advertisement for production director at WDEF TV in 1974. He got the job moving from radio to television and it wasn’t long until station officials noted Ben’s talent and he was moved into a sales position.

Ben quickly became the TV station's top salesman and was recognized by owner Roy H. Park during a corporate meeting in New York. In 1981, Mr. Park named Mr. Cagle WDEF AM and FM radio manager and under his leadership the radio station broke sales records.

In the mid 80s, Mr. Cagle had the opportunity to purchase a cluster of radio stations in the Johnson City–Kingsport market. With Mr. Park's blessing, Mr. Cagle moved to the Tri–Cities and under his ownership the stations grew in listeners and advertising. Mr. Cagle fell in love and married his dental hygienist, Jayne Gergel, who became a new partner in his exciting radio adventure.

The Cagles sold their stations in the mid 90s and moved back to Chattanooga, locating on beautiful Lake Chickamauga. Their love for the water resulted in the couple spending many happy hours on the lake, boating, fishing and swimming together.

After the sudden death of his wife, Ben still enjoys a day of trout fishing on beautiful Ocoee Lake or fishing on the North Soddy Creek. Mr. Cagle said, “It’s a way to clear my mind and enjoy God’s beautiful creation.”

Although Mr. Cagle tried to retire, his old friend Jim Gentry asked him to handle advertising for the prospering auto dealership in Kimball, Tn. Mr. Cagle said, “We never signed any contracts, it was a handshake between two friends. Jim just trusted me and I tried to do a good job helping him sell cars and trucks.”

That handshake began a relationship that lasted over 25 years until Mr. Gentry sold the car business in 2018. When Mr. Gentry died five years ago, Ben Cagle spoke at his “celebration of life service.”

Mr. Cagle’s friendship with this writer re-kindled in early 2000 when broadcasters gathered to exchange radio and TV war stories. Many hours were spent with Ben and his wife Jayne talking about what some would call “the good ole days of radio.”

Life would change for Mr. Cagle in 2017 when his wife and best friend suffered a short illness and passed. About the same time, this writer experienced vision issues and the two of us shared many enjoyable hours together. It was Ben’s late wife’s idea to begin posting some of our broadcast material on YouTube. There are dozens of videos on “Chattanoogaben” that document many memories, including the lengthy career of 100-year-old newspaper reporter J.B. Collins, highlights of broadcaster Luther Masingill’s career, the opening of the Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Chattanooga, and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Larry Taylor's distinguished military story.

After the death of Jayne Cagle, Ben became a volunteer at Memorial Hospital’s main campus in Glenwood. Mr. Cagle said, “It’s rewarding to help patients by giving them a ride to and from their appointments. I’m thankful I can assist those sick and hurting; I’m blessed just listening to some of their stories.”

Mr. Cagle has a special love for our country, focusing on documenting many area military events including the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Fort Oglethorpe Veterans Day parade. Mr. Cagle said that special love is because of his parents; his mother was Admiral Chester Nimitz secretary during World War II. It was by God’s Grace that his dad survived the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Both his parents lived to return stateside and tell their stories later in life.

I’ve enjoyed listening to Ben talk about working with Luther Masingill; after all, Ben did at one time sign Luther’s check. Ben reminisces about dining with Luther at the Mount Vernon Restaurant and eating their famous Amaretto pie.

Mr. Cagle is responsible for getting area broadcasters together for breakfast at Wally’s and just talking radio. Frequent guests have included former City Councilman Manny Rico, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. Retired City Court Judge Russell Bean is always there even bringing former Red Bank Mayor Pat Brown, the group's chaplain. Retired Chattanooga Detective Napoleon “Dough Nut” Williams, also a regular, even has a story or two to share about his time on the police force. If the truth is known, Ben’s friends are “want a be broadcasters.” It’s nothing short of a party when the group gets together.

Ben loves UTC sports and all types of music. One of his favorite annual events is the Three Sisters Bluegrass Festival at Ross’ Landing. He enjoys Southern Gospel Music, videoing the Kinsmen Quartet at the Memorial Auditorium.

Mr. Cagle’s favorite project is the Top 40 Hall of Fame radio museum and associated Rock N Roll music channel. He is very proud of the 24-hour Internet radio station, heard around the world, playing the music of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Mr. Cagle is responsible for the music and daily operation of the popular offering on the World Wide Web. The project is supported by Ringgold lawyer and businessman Marshall Bandy, retired broadcaster Johnny Eagle, TV news anchor David Carroll, former WFLI radio personality Rick Govan and others.

Since this writer doesn’t drive anymore, Ben has become “my designated driver.” Ben is always there, doctor and hospital appointments, Costco visits, and many social events. We were even seen shopping at a Joseph A. Bank men’s store and did that get some stares. The two of us are as different as friends could be, but share a common bond; God, country, and our fellow man. Of course, both of us love broadcasting and our stories prove it. I’ve never stopped learning about the industry because of my close friendship with Ben.

Mr. Cagle was best friends with country comedian Jerry Clower who would often stop by WDEF Radio on S. Broad Street for a visit. Mr. Cagle said, “Although his job was to make us laugh, I learned so much about life and doing for others from Jerry Clower.”

Thanksgiving and Christmas are extra special with Ben Cagle as our guest around the Freudenberg dinner table. Amaretto pie is Ben’s favorite dessert.

A song that would best describe a generous Ben Cagle is “Try A Little Kindness” by Glen Campbell.

“If you see your brother standing by the road

With a heavy load, from the seeds he sowed,

And if you see your sister falling by the way

Just stop and say, "You're going the wrong way."

You've got to try a little kindness

Yes, show a little kindness

Just shine your light for everyone to see

And if you try a little kindness

Then you'll overlook the blindness

Of narrow-minded people on the narrow-minded streets.

Don't walk around the down and out,

Lend a helping hand instead of doubt.

And the kindness that you show every day,

Will help someone along their way.

You got to try a little kindness

Yes, show a little kindness

Just shine your light for everyone to see

And if you try a little kindness

Then you'll overlook the blindness

Of narrow-minded people on the narrow-minded streets.”

As the late Dr. Stanley suggested, This Thanksgiving why not call a family member or friend and tell them, “I’m thankful for you.” How could I let this Thanksgiving pass without giving thanks for my special friend since high school, Ben Cagle.

-----

