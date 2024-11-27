Latest Headlines

Walker County Mother Charged In Death Of 2-Week-Old Infant

  • Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Ana Guice
Ana Guice

A woman has been arrested for the death of her two-week-old infant boy.

Walker County deputies were dispatched on Nov. 14, to a residence on Mustang Street, Rossville, for a reported infant death.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the mother, Ana Alissa Guice, 37, of the residence, was negligent in her care of the infant, resulting in his death.

Furthermore, the investigation revealed that the mother tested positive for drug use and that the infant was improperly placed in the bed with the mother.

On Friday, Ms. Guice was arrested and booked at the Walker County Detention Facility on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.

Ms. Guice is being held at the Walker County Detention Facility without bond. She will appear in Walker County Superior Court at a date to be determined.

Unbeaten Cleveland Wins Silverdale Tournament
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/27/2024
Judge Rules Estranged Spouse Of Woman Who Drowned In Meigs Patrol Car Should Not Collect From Lawsuit
  • Breaking News
  • 11/27/2024
  • Breaking News
  • 11/27/2024
  • Sports
  • 11/27/2024
Bradley Central Cruises Past CHSTEA, 57-25
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/27/2024
Walker Valley Girls Best Tyner, 59-49
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/27/2024
Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Pursuit In Stolen Vehicle
  • 11/27/2024

A man was arrested on Tuesday, after a pursuit on I-75 and Highway 153. At approximately 10:05 p.m., a patrol deputy attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle near a motel in the Hamilton Place ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/27/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALTENBACH, ... more

Doll Sandridge Announces Campaign For Chattanooga City Council, District 8
  • 11/26/2024

Doll Sandridge announced her candidacy for Chattanooga City Council representing District 8. Her campaign said, "As a dedicated mother, business owner, and lifelong advocate for her ... more

State Supreme Court Suspends License Of Chattanooga Attorney Facing Sexual Exploitation Of Children Charges
  • 11/26/2024
Signal Mountain Old Town Sidewalks Finally Getting Off The Ground
  • 11/26/2024
South Germantown Road Partially Reopened After Being Closed Due To Water Main Break
  • 11/26/2024
House Republican Supermajority Elects Leaders For The 114th General Assembly
  • 11/26/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/26/2024
Ending The Water Company Monopoly Is Long Overdue - And Response (2)
  • 11/26/2024
Abortion: A Profound Moral Issue
  • 11/26/2024
Quit Sticking Your Head In The Sand About Gangs - And Response
  • 11/26/2024
Words Hurt, And Words Heal
  • 11/26/2024
Keep Tina Painter On The Walker County School Board
  • 11/25/2024
Mark Wiedmer: Tennessee Should Again Be In 12-Team Playoff Field
  • 11/26/2024
Randy Smith: I Am Thankful
  • 11/27/2024
UTC's Andy Meyer Retires From Collegiate Coaching
  • 11/26/2024
Bonham's 28 Leads UTC Men In Comeback Win
  • 11/25/2024
Randy Smith: Vandy Looks To Spoil Vols Playoff Hopes
  • 11/25/2024
Erin Wallin: Using Legal Tips To Stay Politically Civil Over Thanksgiving Meal
  • 11/27/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Thanksgiving Thoughts
  • 11/27/2024
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About UT Band, TPC, Jim Douthat, And The Field
  • 11/26/2024
Upcoming Road Closings For Special Events Announced
  • 11/27/2024
PHOTOS: East Ridge Has Annual Christmas Parade
  • 11/27/2024
Chattanooga Boys Choir Holiday Concert "Season Of Light” Is Dec. 7
  • 11/27/2024
Lee’s Shenanigans To Present Improv Show Dec. 3
  • 11/27/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Thanksgiving
  • 11/27/2024
Chattanoogan Sydney Guerrette Featured In Benefit With Judy Collins, Melisa Etheridge And Others
  • 11/26/2024
Seed Theatre Hosts Interactive Movie Night: It's A Wonderful Life
  • 11/26/2024
Ending The Water Company Monopoly Is Long Overdue - And Response (2)
  • 11/26/2024
Abortion: A Profound Moral Issue
  • 11/26/2024
Quit Sticking Your Head In The Sand About Gangs - And Response
  • 11/26/2024
City Beer Board Decides Single DUI Will Not Prohibit Individual From Getting Beer Permit
  • 11/22/2024
County Criminal Court Clerk's Office Has Chili Cook Off
  • 11/22/2024
Habitat For Humanity Hosts World Heavyweight Chili Championship At MAINx24
  • 11/21/2024
EPB Expects To Save $1.6 Million Per Year With Purchase Of Solar Power
  • 11/27/2024
The Chattery And Parkside Hall Host A Holiday Market On Small Business Saturday
  • 11/27/2024
La Paz Chattanooga Celebrates Inaugural Business Fundamentals Cohort Graduation
  • 11/26/2024
Consumer Guide To Buyer’s Agents
  • 11/27/2024
Extra Space Storage In Hixson Sells For $10.3 Million
  • 11/21/2024
Planning Commission Turns Down Eldridge Road Subdivision; Price Says "Rug Pulled Out From Under Us"
  • 11/20/2024
GNTC Faculty And Staff Speak At TCSG Conference
  • 11/25/2024
TDOE Announces School And District Designations For 2023-24 School Year
  • 11/22/2024
Local Student Elizabeth Burns Inducted Into Phi Kappa Phi At University Of Mississippi
  • 11/22/2024
Dr. Breanne Hunley Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
  • 11/26/2024
Union Gospel Mission To Serve Over 400 Meals For Thanksgiving
  • 11/25/2024
CHI Memorial Earns An ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade From The Leapfrog Group
  • 11/25/2024
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Boynton Park
  • 11/22/2024
Historic Rhea County Courthouse Gets A Facelift
  • 11/19/2024
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
  • 11/11/2024
Access Areas Damaged By Hurricane Helene Reopen For Public Use
  • 11/26/2024
Thanksgiving Meals, Day After Thanksgiving Hikes Offered At Tennessee State Parks
  • 11/22/2024
Governor Lee Signs Order Aimed At Protecting Duck River Watershed
  • 11/21/2024
Margaritaville Adds Compass Hotel To Its Pigeon Forge Lineup
  • 11/22/2024
Sustaining Traditions And Culture In Blue Ridge, Ga.
  • 11/20/2024
Chattanooga Hosts Record-Breaking 2024 Sports ETA 4S Summit
  • 11/19/2024
Bob Tamasy: Changes In Attitude, Changes In Gratitude
  • 11/25/2024
Händel’s Messiah Community Sing-Along Is Dec. 15
  • 11/24/2024
SCWN Announces December Luncheon And Operation Give-Back
  • 11/22/2024
Richard Edward Corn
  • 11/27/2024
Shirley Rebecca McCoy
  • 11/27/2024
Ingeborg Frieda Meiburg Weaver
  • 11/27/2024