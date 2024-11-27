Walker County Mother Charged In Death Of 2-Week-Old Infant

A woman has been arrested for the death of her two-week-old infant boy.

Walker County deputies were dispatched on Nov. 14, to a residence on Mustang Street, Rossville, for a reported infant death.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the mother, Ana Alissa Guice, 37, of the residence, was negligent in her care of the infant, resulting in his death.

Furthermore, the investigation revealed that the mother tested positive for drug use and that the infant was improperly placed in the bed with the mother.

On Friday, Ms. Guice was arrested and booked at the Walker County Detention Facility on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.

Ms. Guice is being held at the Walker County Detention Facility without bond. She will appear in Walker County Superior Court at a date to be determined.