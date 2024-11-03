Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, November 3, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANTHONY, CHANNING JAY 
8484 CAIRO BEND RD LEBANON, 37087 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

BENTLEY, FRANK 
442 W 38TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BERRY, JENNIFER LYNN 
2314 GREEN VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 373793228 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BLEWER, WESLEY TYLER 
6225 CHAMPION ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063006 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
HARASSMENT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CASLIN, SYLVESTER 
1221 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063110 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL 
1027 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)
EVADING ARREST
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SCHED 2)

DASHER, DEONTREA DASHAWN 
2015 OLD RUSSELLVILLE PIKE CLARKSVILLE, 37043 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DEMERRITT, RICHARD THOMAS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DETORT DETARI, BRIAN DEZO 
508 LINDSAY CT CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DIAZ CHIQUIN, SELVIN MANOLO 
1614 BENNETT AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, ROBERT JASON 
631 PANGAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FRADY, SAMANTHA DARLENE 
429 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT

GLASGOW, JAMES HOUSTON ALLEN 
148 SUNVALLEY RD JACKSON, 38305 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HENDERSON, VICTORIA LEE 
5503 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

HIGH, BROOKE DE SHAYE 
710 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JOHNSON, HUNTER LOGAN 
219 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213774 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KIMBLE, DAVANTE LASHUAN 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LACKEY, VALERIA STORM 
4452 KOBLAN CT HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LYMON, WINSTON EARL 
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063323 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)

MCCARY, ELIZABETH MICHELLE 
HOMELESS EAST LAKE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MELTON, BRENDEN WESLEY 
4203 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101538 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)

MURRAY, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
5910 GETTYSBURG DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SIMPLE POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VIOLATIO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VIOLATION OF P

ORR, JULIUS LENORRIS 
1045 PITT LN CLARKSVILLE, 37043 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PANTAGES, CRAIG ALLEN 
1408 ADONNALN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION SCHEDULE I

PARRIS, MAYLAYSIA MALEEK 
7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PETERSON, ROBERT LOUIS 
398HOODENPYLE LANE WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PUTMAN, ANGELA RUTH 
2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAMSEUR, JULIAN ADRIANE 
275 CROLL CT APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 374101599 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAYMUNDO-LUCAS, BYRON ESTUARDO 
4405 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ROBERTS, ANGELA MICHELLE 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

STOUDERMIRE, KENNESHA 
1118 GREENWOOD RD Chattanooga, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PAWNED RENTAL PROPERTY

TOMAS, RAFAEL FRANCISCO 
4001 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VELASQUEZ, FREINER 
DOES NOT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WOODS, TRAMELL DEWONE 
2011 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043127 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOO

WYNN, RUBY GRACE 
3664 IDLEWILD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

Here are the mug shots:

ANTHONY, CHANNING JAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/21/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
CASLIN, SYLVESTER
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/06/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • IMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)
  • EVADING ARREST
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SCHED 2)
CROWNOVER, JEFFREY COLLINS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/12/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ADDERALL)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DASHER, DEONTREA DASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/21/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DETORT DETARI, BRIAN DEZO
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/18/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DIAZ CHIQUIN, SELVIN MANOLO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/24/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRADY, SAMANTHA DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/24/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
GLASGOW, JAMES HOUSTON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HIGH, BROOKE DE SHAYE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/21/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HOOD, DEWAYNE ANHTONY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HUGHLETT, ALEXANDER DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECSTASY)
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
JOHNSON, HUNTER LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
KIMBLE, DAVANTE LASHUAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LACKEY, VALERIA STORM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/20/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LYMON, WINSTON EARL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
MCCARY, ELIZABETH MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/27/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MELTON, BRENDEN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
ORR, JULIUS LENORRIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PANTAGES, CRAIG ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/27/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION SCHEDULE I
PARRIS, MAYLAYSIA MALEEK
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PETERSON, ROBERT LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PUTMAN, ANGELA RUTH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAMSEUR, JULIAN ADRIANE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/22/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAYMUNDO-LUCAS, BYRON ESTUARDO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ROBERTS, ANGELA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/25/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
STOUDERMIRE, KENNESHA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • PAWNED RENTAL PROPERTY
TOMAS, RAFAEL FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/06/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILLIAMS, BILLY FRED
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 09/24/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WOODS, TRAMELL DEWONE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/27/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOO



Latest Headlines
#7 Vols Dominate Final Three Quarters To Upend Kentucky, 28-18
#7 Vols Dominate Final Three Quarters To Upend Kentucky, 28-18
  • Sports
  • 11/3/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/3/2024
Covenant Volleyball Wins Two Conference Matches
  • Sports
  • 11/2/2024
Mocs Football Lose 38-34 Thriller At Western Carolina
  • Sports
  • 11/2/2024
Covenant Men's Soccer Wins; Women Lose In Post Season Play
  • Sports
  • 11/2/2024
Chattanooga Volleyball Drops Final Home Match To Furman
  • Sports
  • 11/2/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/3/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANTHONY, ... more

Glenn Miller Band Brings Down The House At UTC Fine Arts Center
  • 11/2/2024

The world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra brought the audience to its feet Friday night when they played the “Chattanooga Choo Choo” to a packed UTC Fine Arts Center auditorium. The two-hour ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/2/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAILEY, ... more

Breaking News
Signal Mountain Reaches Terms With Exiting Town Manager
Signal Mountain Reaches Terms With Exiting Town Manager
  • 11/1/2024
Lookouts Partner With 5 Local Financial Institutions To Finance Its Contribution To New Stadium
  • 11/1/2024
Samantha Reid-Hawkins Announces Candidacy For Chattanooga City Council, District 5
  • 11/1/2024
Chattanooga Man Sentenced For Firearm And Explosives Violations
  • 11/1/2024
Woman Who Was Stabbed Multiple Times At Dalton Store Remains In Critical Condition
  • 11/1/2024
Opinion
Truth In Advertising
  • 11/1/2024
Whiskey, Car Keys And Universal Vouchers
  • 10/29/2024
The Opposite Candidates In District 27
  • 11/2/2024
Elect Missy Crutchfield
  • 11/2/2024
State Budget Process Begins Monday With Revenue Projections
  • 11/2/2024
Sports
#7 Vols Dominate Final Three Quarters To Upend Kentucky, 28-18
#7 Vols Dominate Final Three Quarters To Upend Kentucky, 28-18
  • 11/3/2024
Mocs Football Lose 38-34 Thriller At Western Carolina
  • 11/2/2024
Covenant Men's Soccer Wins; Women Lose In Post Season Play
  • 11/2/2024
Dan Fleser: Caldwell's Pressing Lady Vols Drawing Early Attention
Dan Fleser: Caldwell's Pressing Lady Vols Drawing Early Attention
  • 11/1/2024
Conroy Becomes 2nd Former UTC Golfer To Advance In PGA Tour Q-School
Conroy Becomes 2nd Former UTC Golfer To Advance In PGA Tour Q-School
  • 11/1/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Talking With 1973 Baylor State Football Champions During 50-Year Reunion
John Shearer: Talking With 1973 Baylor State Football Champions During 50-Year Reunion
  • 11/1/2024
VIDEO: Tennessee Valley Railroad Fall Colors Train Ride
  • 11/3/2024
Profiles Of Valor: CWO4 Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams (USMC)
Profiles Of Valor: CWO4 Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams (USMC)
  • 11/1/2024
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Names 2024 Katie Fields Bell Teacher Fellow Awardee
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Names 2024 Katie Fields Bell Teacher Fellow Awardee
  • 11/1/2024
SK8 Night Happening At The Commons In Collegedale Nov. 12
SK8 Night Happening At The Commons In Collegedale Nov. 12
  • 11/1/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/1/2024
MacDowell Music Club Of Chattanooga To Hold Free Concert Nov. 6
  • 11/1/2024
Glenn Miller Orchestra Plays At UTC Friday Night
Glenn Miller Orchestra Plays At UTC Friday Night
  • 10/29/2024
Lee University To Present Small Jazz Ensemble Nov. 5
Lee University To Present Small Jazz Ensemble Nov. 5
  • 10/29/2024
Randall Franks Wins Josie Musician Of The Year Award At The Grand Ole Opry House
Randall Franks Wins Josie Musician Of The Year Award At The Grand Ole Opry House
  • 10/28/2024
Opinion
Truth In Advertising
  • 11/1/2024
Whiskey, Car Keys And Universal Vouchers
  • 10/29/2024
The Opposite Candidates In District 27
  • 11/2/2024
Dining
Season’s Last “Food Truck Friday” Set For Friday At Red Bank Park
  • 10/29/2024
Beloved Signal Mountain Business Forced To Close
Beloved Signal Mountain Business Forced To Close
  • 10/28/2024
Little Coyote Hosts Food As A Verb Speaker Series
  • 10/21/2024
Business
Harrison Food City Grand Re-Opening Is Nov. 6
  • 11/1/2024
The Dixie Group Reports Operating Loss For Third Quarter
  • 11/1/2024
Recently Launched Chattanooga Glass Recycler Expands Service To Dalton
Recently Launched Chattanooga Glass Recycler Expands Service To Dalton
  • 11/1/2024
Real Estate
CNE Wins Jack Kemp Excellence In Affordable And Workforce Housing Award
  • 11/1/2024
Tinker Ma Purchases 714 Cherry Street, Chattanooga’s 1st LEED-Certified Building
Tinker Ma Purchases 714 Cherry Street, Chattanooga’s 1st LEED-Certified Building
  • 10/31/2024
Kadi Brown: Consumer Guide To Seller Agents
Kadi Brown: Consumer Guide To Seller Agents
  • 10/31/2024
Student Scene
Hamilton County Schools Leadership Appointments Announced
Hamilton County Schools Leadership Appointments Announced
  • 11/1/2024
2 Local Teachers Among TQEE 1st Annual TN Early Educators Awardees
  • 11/1/2024
GNTC's Legare Price Among TCSG 2024 Graduates Of The Senior Leadership Academy
GNTC's Legare Price Among TCSG 2024 Graduates Of The Senior Leadership Academy
  • 10/31/2024
Living Well
Dr. C. Lee Jackson Named CHI Memorial Chief Medical Officer
Dr. C. Lee Jackson Named CHI Memorial Chief Medical Officer
  • 11/1/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living Continues Tradition Of Support For Chattanooga’s Walk To End Alzheimer’s
Morning Pointe Senior Living Continues Tradition Of Support For Chattanooga’s Walk To End Alzheimer’s
  • 10/31/2024
Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerks Office Goes Pink To Honor Coworkers
Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerks Office Goes Pink To Honor Coworkers
  • 10/30/2024
Memories
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee
  • 10/30/2024
Preserve Chattanooga Hires First Development Manager To Expand Preservation Work
Preserve Chattanooga Hires First Development Manager To Expand Preservation Work
  • 10/30/2024
Soddy-Daisy's Pioneer Day Set For Nov. 2
Soddy-Daisy's Pioneer Day Set For Nov. 2
  • 10/30/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks To Host Meetings At 11 Parks To Discuss Site Management Plans
  • 10/31/2024
Section Of South Chickamauga Creek Greenway To Close During Tank Construction
  • 10/29/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
  • 10/22/2024
Travel
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
  • 10/31/2024
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
  • 10/22/2024
Church
Rev. James Langston To Be Honored At Hillcrest Baptist Church
Rev. James Langston To Be Honored At Hillcrest Baptist Church
  • 11/3/2024
Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Announces 137th Church Anniversary & Homecoming And Thankful Thursdays Services
Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Announces 137th Church Anniversary & Homecoming And Thankful Thursdays Services
  • 11/1/2024
Bob Tamasy: A Crown No One Can Ever Take Away
Bob Tamasy: A Crown No One Can Ever Take Away
  • 10/31/2024
Obituaries
Jim Sasse
Jim Sasse
  • 11/2/2024
Eleanor Ruth Green
  • 11/2/2024
David Henley
David Henley
  • 11/2/2024