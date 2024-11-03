Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|ANTHONY, CHANNING JAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/21/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|CASLIN, SYLVESTER
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/06/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- IMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)
- EVADING ARREST
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SCHED 2)
|
|CROWNOVER, JEFFREY COLLINS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/12/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ADDERALL)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|DASHER, DEONTREA DASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/21/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|DETORT DETARI, BRIAN DEZO
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/18/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|DIAZ CHIQUIN, SELVIN MANOLO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/24/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FRADY, SAMANTHA DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/24/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GLASGOW, JAMES HOUSTON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|HIGH, BROOKE DE SHAYE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/21/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HOOD, DEWAYNE ANHTONY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HUGHLETT, ALEXANDER DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECSTASY)
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|JOHNSON, HUNTER LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
|
|KIMBLE, DAVANTE LASHUAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|LACKEY, VALERIA STORM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/20/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LYMON, WINSTON EARL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
|
|MCCARY, ELIZABETH MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/27/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MELTON, BRENDEN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
|
|ORR, JULIUS LENORRIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|PANTAGES, CRAIG ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/27/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PARRIS, MAYLAYSIA MALEEK
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PETERSON, ROBERT LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PUTMAN, ANGELA RUTH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RAMSEUR, JULIAN ADRIANE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/22/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAYMUNDO-LUCAS, BYRON ESTUARDO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|ROBERTS, ANGELA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/25/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|STOUDERMIRE, KENNESHA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TOMAS, RAFAEL FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/06/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WILLIAMS, BILLY FRED
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 09/24/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WOODS, TRAMELL DEWONE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/27/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOO
|