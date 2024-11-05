Latest Headlines

Reneau Defeats Lennon In House 27; Vital, Martin, Helton-Haynes, Hakeem Retain Seats

  • Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Michelle Reneau, the Republican candidate who pulled off a surprising upset of veteran Rep. Patsy Hazlewood in the primary, defeated Democrat Kathy Lennon in Tuesday's election.

It was:

Michele Reneau 23,058

Kathy Lennon 15,261

Just before the election, former Rep. Hazlewood slammed the Reneau camp, saying it was continuing to attack her.

Ms. Reneau raised over $70,000 in the last quarter for the general election.

However, Ms. Lennon, former county school board member, was not far behind, reporting $56,372 in the quarter for the House District 27 seat.

Ms. Reneau had $22,411 carried over from the previous period, while Ms. Lennon had $21,915.

Greg Vital was returning to the House District 29 post with a win over Ryan Scofield.

Final results were:

Greg Vital 25,656

Ryan Scofield 10,662

In House District 26, incumbent Republican Greg Martin won over Democrat Allison Gorman.

The tally was:

Greg Martin 24,552

Allison Gorman 14,966

In House District 30, incumbent Republican Esther Helton-Haynes, defeated Democrat Heather McClendon.

The vote was:

Esther Helton-Haynes 19,443

Heather McClendon 13,123

In House District 28, Rep. Yusuf Hakeem won handily over Dr. Thomas Brooks.

The vote was:

Yusuf Hakeem 17,710

Thomas Brooks III 5,933

Rep. Greg Vital said, “It is the honor of a lifetime to represent District 29 in Nashville. Our campaign worked tirelessly to earn your vote and ensure a heavy turnout in this election. The outpouring of Republican support across our district, our state, and across our country is a culmination of effort by many. I want to congratulate my Republican colleagues who won their elections last night. Together we will continue fiscally sound, conservative leadership in Nashville. 

"As your state representative in District 29, I will continue to support state efforts to secure our border, defend our constitution, strengthen education, and protect our farmlands across Tennessee. Thank you for entrusting me with this honor. I look forward to continuing to serve our district.”

Rep. Vital was re-elected earning 70.5% of the vote in the District 29 contest.

Mr. Scofield serves as an executive committeeman within the Tennessee Democrat Party.

Rep. Vital was elected to represent District 29 in the 2021 special election after the passing of Representative Mike Carter. He has since then been re-elected to his position in 2022 and in 2024. District 29 covers the eastern half of Hamilton County representing the areas of Ooltewah, Harrison, Birchwood, Collegedale, Georgetown, Bonny Oaks, Brainerd Hills, Silverdale, and parts of Apison and East Brainerd.

Rep. Vital is a small business owner and co-founder and president of Morning Pointe Senior Living. Previously he served a four-year term on the Collegedale City Commission. He was awarded the Tennessee Republican Party’s “Statesman of the Year” for Tennessee’s Third District in 2018 and 2024. For his commitment to farmland preservation and wildlife habitat across Tennessee, Rep. Vital was named “Conservation Legislator of the Year” by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation.

