Baker Drops Off Collegedale Panel 1 Vote Short; Ezell, Witt Are ER Victors; Beene, Coleman, Everett Win At SD

Collegedale Commission incumbent Debbie Baker fell one vote short on Tuesday of keeping her seat on the panel.

Longtime Vice Mayor Tim Johnson will be returning.

Two newcomers are Laura Howse and Billy Burnette.

Katie Lamb is retiring from the panel after years of service, including as mayor.

The vote was:

Laura Howse 2,536

Tim Johnson 2,350

Billy Burnette 2,280

Debbie Baker 2,279

There were 146 write-in votes cast.

In East Ridge, Andrea "Aundie" Witt kept her City Council seat and Jeff Ezell will be joining the panel.

State Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes did not seek a new term on the council.

The vote was:

Jeff Ezell 5,131

Andrea "Aundie" Witt 4,945

Stanley Allen 3,409

Steve Everett and Jim Coleman have retained their seats on the Soddy Daisy Commission.

Travis Beene was the top vote-getter in Tuesday's election and will join the commission.

Gene-o Shipley, who serves on the County Commission, did not run for re-election in Soddy Daisy.

The totals were:

Travis Beene 3,198

Jim Coleman 3,127

Steve Everett 2,986

Derek Kukura 2,326

James Berry 1,891