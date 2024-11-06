State Board Approves Fees For Planned "Choice Lanes"; Designation Of Habitual Offender

A state board on Wednesday approved charges for planned "Choice Lanes" and set up a category for "Habitual Offender."

At the second meeting of the Transportation Modernization Board, the five-member panel also heard an update on adding new lanes to a congested 26-mile section of I-24 between its junction with I-40 and I-840 near Murfreesboro.

Bryan Ledford, TDOT assistant chief engineer, said the design/builder that TDOT will partner with will collect data on Choice Lane users, including providing license tag readings. The state will then issue bills to lane users. They will be sent out on a monthly basis.

Mr. Ledford said there will be a $2.50 late free if not paid within 30 days. There is a $25 collection fee for not acting after getting a third notice.

The Habitual Offender is one who has used the lanes at least three different times and built up fees of $100 or more without paying.

Mr. Ledford said locations of the new lanes would come from a variety of methods, including use of grassy medians, on land within TDOT right of way, and "going elevated." He said it may be necessary to build some retaining walls.

He said several steps have been taken toward getting started on the Nashville to Murfreesboro project, including working toward getting the required NEBA environmental clearance requirements.

Mr. Ledford said there would be a short list of potential design/builders taken from those responding to requests for qualifications prior to the final selection. The short list is expected by the first quarter of next year.

He said TDOT would design the project up to about 30 percent, then the private firm would finish it out, including arranging financing. He said that financing would likely go through the federal Build America fund.

It is planned to have the financing closed out by the third quarter of 2026.