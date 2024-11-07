Latest Headlines

Man With 4th DUI Gets 12-Year Sentence In Fatal Sale Creek Wreck

  • Thursday, November 7, 2024
Colton Drake Clingan
Colton Drake Clingan

A man whose fourth DUI was a deadly one was sentenced on Thursday to serve 12 years in state prison at 100 percent.

Colton Drake Clingan, who was 31 at the time of the wreck at Sale Creek on May 25, 2023, appeared before Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the head-on wreck on Dayton Pike that killed Eduardo Osario, a passenger in the other car.

Clingan pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of vehicular homicide. Aggravated vehicular homicide carries 15-25 years.

Clingan was going south in his blue Dodge truck when he crossed into the northbound lane and hit a white work van. The driver of the van was also rushed to the hospital. The passenger was dead at the scene.

Clingan said he had been "messing with his dog" when he began drifting into the other lane. He said he tried to correct. No dog was found at the scene.

Investigating officers said Clingan had pinpoint pupils and no reaction to light. He said he had taken prescription Adderall and smoked marijuana at 9 a.m. that day. He also had bloodshot eyes.

Clingan was charged with DUI in 2011, 2020 and 2022, and he has "a significant drug history," a deputy said.

He was driving on a suspended license and had no insurance. He had been ordered to have an alcohol interlock device, but none was found.

Clingan was seen swerving in his lane just before the wreck, someone had called in.

He was also charged with DUI, aggravated assault, ignition interlock violation, driving on a suspended license, driving left of center lane, failure to exercise due care, and a seatbelt law violation.

Latest Headlines
Chattanooga State Honors Athletic Achievements In Hall Of Fame Induction
  • Sports
  • 11/7/2024
Chattanooga Area Well Represented On Mr. Football Semifinalist List
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/7/2024
Man With 4th DUI Gets 12-Year Sentence In Fatal Sale Creek Wreck
Man With 4th DUI Gets 12-Year Sentence In Fatal Sale Creek Wreck
  • Breaking News
  • 11/7/2024
Cleveland State Campus Put On Lockdown After Student Receives Threat; Arrest Made
  • Breaking News
  • 11/7/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/7/2024
Chattanooga Red Wolves Hire Haley Breeden In Front Office Staff
  • Sports
  • 11/6/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/7/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BATSON, ... more

Liquor By The Drink Passes In The Unincorporated County
  • 11/6/2024

A referendum to allow liquor by the drink in the unincorporated portion of Hamilton County was approved by a large margin. The vote was: For 48,188 Against 17,346 County Commissioner ... more

Wamp Says New $20 Million Health Department Will Be Smaller Than 3rd Street Operation
  • 11/6/2024

County Mayor Weston Wamp said a new $20 million Hamilton County Health Department planned at the Engel Stadium site will be smaller than the current operation on E. Third Street. He told members ... more

Breaking News
Man Dies After I-24 Road Rage Incident; Shooter Says Truck Driver Hemmed Him In, Assaulted Him
  • 11/6/2024
Kelvin Scott Announces Candidacy For City Council District 8
  • 11/6/2024
Construction Prompts Weekend Lane Closure On I-24 In Hamilton County
  • 11/6/2024
Fleischmann Says American Voters "Got It Right" In Choosing Trump
Fleischmann Says American Voters "Got It Right" In Choosing Trump
  • 11/6/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/6/2024
Opinion
The Weak DNC - And Response (3)
  • 11/6/2024
Jim Coleman Thanks Soddy Daisy Supporters
  • 11/6/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Imposition Of Big Questions
  • 11/7/2024
Thank You, District 27
  • 11/7/2024
We Must Make The Best Of A Bad Situation
  • 11/6/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols 7th In First Playoff Teams Reveal, But Could Be So Much Better
Dan Fleser: Vols 7th In First Playoff Teams Reveal, But Could Be So Much Better
  • 11/5/2024
Lady Vols Cruise In Kim Caldwell Era Opener, 101-53
Lady Vols Cruise In Kim Caldwell Era Opener, 101-53
  • 11/6/2024
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Down Samford In Home Opener
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Down Samford In Home Opener
  • 11/6/2024
Mark Wiedmer: SEC Football Playoff Hopefuls A Month Out
Mark Wiedmer: SEC Football Playoff Hopefuls A Month Out
  • 11/5/2024
#12 Vols Defeat Gardner-Webb, 80-64, In Season Opener
#12 Vols Defeat Gardner-Webb, 80-64, In Season Opener
  • 11/5/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Cirque Du Soleil
Life With Ferris: Cirque Du Soleil
  • 11/4/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - My Sore Toe
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - My Sore Toe
  • 11/6/2024
David Carroll Signs Books At Food City Stores In East Ridge And Ringgold Nov. 9
David Carroll Signs Books At Food City Stores In East Ridge And Ringgold Nov. 9
  • 11/6/2024
Junior League Of Chattanooga To Host Touch-A-Truck Nov. 16
  • 11/7/2024
Collegedale “Family Game Night” To Be Held Nov. 15
Collegedale “Family Game Night” To Be Held Nov. 15
  • 11/7/2024
Entertainment
Sunny War To Perform At Cherry Street Tavern As Part Of A Mocs First Year Class
  • 11/6/2024
Jericho Brass Band Has Veterans Day Concert Monday
Jericho Brass Band Has Veterans Day Concert Monday
  • 11/7/2024
Jerry Summers: Best Of Grizzard - Boeing Strike Effect
Jerry Summers: Best Of Grizzard - Boeing Strike Effect
  • 11/7/2024
Lee’s School Of Music To Welcome Pianist Woo For Guest Recital
Lee’s School Of Music To Welcome Pianist Woo For Guest Recital
  • 11/6/2024
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bus Stop” Nov. 19-23
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bus Stop” Nov. 19-23
  • 11/5/2024
Opinion
The Weak DNC - And Response (3)
  • 11/6/2024
Jim Coleman Thanks Soddy Daisy Supporters
  • 11/6/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Imposition Of Big Questions
  • 11/7/2024
Dining
City Council Approves New Alcohol Ordinance
  • 11/5/2024
Dutch Bros To Open Location On East Brainerd Road
Dutch Bros To Open Location On East Brainerd Road
  • 11/5/2024
Season’s Last “Food Truck Friday” Set For Friday At Red Bank Park
  • 10/29/2024
Business
BJ's Wholesale Club Planned At Northgate
  • 11/7/2024
Work Progresses On Food City Building In Dayton
Work Progresses On Food City Building In Dayton
  • 11/7/2024
Best Law Firms Names Chambliss A 2025 Tier 1 Firm In 19 Practice Areas
  • 11/7/2024
Real Estate
Enterprise South Property Sells For $13,750,000
  • 11/7/2024
Apartment Complex On Wilcox Boulevard Sells For $6,250,000
  • 11/7/2024
Additional Time Given For Plan Hamilton Review/Input; New Planning Commission Date Is Dec. 9
  • 11/6/2024
Student Scene
UTC Named Tennessee’s "Best For Vets College" By Military Times
UTC Named Tennessee’s "Best For Vets College" By Military Times
  • 11/7/2024
GNTC Celebrates Opening Of New Commercial Truck Driving Range In Rockmart
GNTC Celebrates Opening Of New Commercial Truck Driving Range In Rockmart
  • 11/7/2024
Sharing Passion For Ballet Through Grant Writing
Sharing Passion For Ballet Through Grant Writing
  • 11/7/2024
Living Well
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Honored As Flight Program Of The Year
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Honored As Flight Program Of The Year
  • 11/6/2024
The Salvation Army's Christmas Kickoff Returns To Hamilton Place Mall
  • 11/6/2024
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Is Collecting “Tiny Trees” For Patients
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Is Collecting “Tiny Trees” For Patients
  • 11/6/2024
Memories
My Favorite Trees In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2024
State Rep. Ron Travis Announces $72,000 Grant For Rhea County Museum, Historic Site Improvements
State Rep. Ron Travis Announces $72,000 Grant For Rhea County Museum, Historic Site Improvements
  • 11/6/2024
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee
  • 10/30/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Oh That Smell!
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Oh That Smell!
  • 11/5/2024
2024 Muzzleloader Season Starts Saturday
  • 11/5/2024
WMA Waterfowl Hunts Open Nov. 13-Dec. 3
  • 11/5/2024
Travel
Explore A Cave Simulator At Ruby Falls This Weekend
Explore A Cave Simulator At Ruby Falls This Weekend
  • 11/7/2024
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
  • 10/31/2024
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Love Demonstrated In Discipline
Bob Tamasy: Love Demonstrated In Discipline
  • 11/7/2024
Lee University U-Church To Present “An Evening Of Worship” Nov. 17
Lee University U-Church To Present “An Evening Of Worship” Nov. 17
  • 11/6/2024
"Who Is This God, You Want Me To Serve?" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/7/2024
Obituaries
Carlos Edward Fisher
Carlos Edward Fisher
  • 11/6/2024
Andrew "Drew" Morgan Hall
Andrew "Drew" Morgan Hall
  • 11/6/2024
Billie Upchurch Gayle
Billie Upchurch Gayle
  • 11/6/2024