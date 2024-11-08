Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ASHER, COURTNEY MICHELLE
3206 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
BELL, JASMINE BRIANA
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022776
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON
7715 VISTA HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BLOCKER, ANTONIO LAMICHEAL
22475 APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BROWN, ANTHONY MAURICE
6432 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, JONATHAN DARNELL
5867 RILEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BYLER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CALLOWAY, RONALD JR
717 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112205
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CARTER, JAMES CARLOS
5009 MARYLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHIGUIL GONZALES, BRYAN ALEXIS
512 WEST GREARD CEDERTON,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHILEL LOPEZ, LASARO ERNESNESO
3431 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072123
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROOKS, JEFFREY WADE
10A ALS RD ASHEVILLE, 288049737
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAVIS, NICOLE LASHON
5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD APT 408 OOLTEWAH, 373630000
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEAN, ELASHANTI
1318 WINTON DR DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
DENTON, ZACHARY TYLER
285 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
USMS HOLD
DERAMUS, JASON CORD
350 JOHNSON AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOUGLAS, DARIUS JERMAINE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA KYSHAYE
3802 PIN OAK TRRACCE CHATTANOOGA, 374111618
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FELMING, JUSTICE LAVERNE
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
FRANKLIN, CHARLES
7105 SHEPHER VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GRAYSON, BARBARA
7715 VISTA HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 82 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
GUINN, THOMAS ETHAN
1372 GRAYSVILLE RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INHALING, SELLING OR POSS.
GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY
346 CLAYTON STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OGFCONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOO
LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN
9052 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MARR, NOAH CALEB
4931 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYFIELD, TONY ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCCOIN, JOSHUA CURTIS
11287 SOUTH OAK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCNABB, CECIL MICHELL
PO BOX 693 JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCNABB, CODY TYLER
212 SMIOTH RD SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MENIFEE, LATREL JAVON
1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
9438 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MUNGER, ROBERT DILLION
1200 KING ARUTHER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37312
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NERISON, ERIC JAMES
5220 KELLOGG CREEK REAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEWSOM, ANTHONY LEVAIL
821 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112028
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PEREZ, ADELSO GILBERT
1806 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072017
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY
5312 BENNET RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PRENTICE, MYA BIANCA
7777 NORMANDY BLVD JACKSONVILLE, 32221
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SAMUEL, ASIA
5601 EDENFIELD RD APT 414 JACKSONVILLE, 32277
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, ROBERT ALAN
600 OLD TOCCOA RD MORGANTON, 30560
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
STEWART, KODY TYLER
42 KENNEDY RD LEMAR, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
ATTEMPTED RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
STRAWTER, ANGELIKA LEANN
2422 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STRICKLAND, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN
111 ANDERSON LANE RINGGOLD, 30741
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
TALLENT, KYLA MCKENZIE
660 O SAGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TIDWELL, CHRISTOPHER LEE
2422 DOOLITTLE ST Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VU, TUAN
1810 RICHMOND LANE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
