Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, November 8, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ASHER, COURTNEY MICHELLE 
3206 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

BELL, JASMINE BRIANA 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022776 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON 
7715 VISTA HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BLOCKER, ANTONIO LAMICHEAL 
22475 APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BROWN, ANTHONY MAURICE 
6432 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, JONATHAN DARNELL 
5867 RILEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BYLER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CALLOWAY, RONALD JR 
717 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112205 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CARTER, JAMES CARLOS 
5009 MARYLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CHIGUIL GONZALES, BRYAN ALEXIS 
512 WEST GREARD CEDERTON, 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHILEL LOPEZ, LASARO ERNESNESO 
3431 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072123 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROOKS, JEFFREY WADE 
10A ALS RD ASHEVILLE, 288049737 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DAVIS, NICOLE LASHON 
5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD APT 408 OOLTEWAH, 373630000 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEAN, ELASHANTI 
1318 WINTON DR DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

DENTON, ZACHARY TYLER 
285 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
USMS HOLD

DERAMUS, JASON CORD 
350 JOHNSON AVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOUGLAS, DARIUS JERMAINE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA KYSHAYE 
3802 PIN OAK TRRACCE CHATTANOOGA, 374111618 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FELMING, JUSTICE LAVERNE 
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

FRANKLIN, CHARLES 
7105 SHEPHER VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

GRAYSON, BARBARA 
7715 VISTA HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 82 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

GUINN, THOMAS ETHAN 
1372 GRAYSVILLE RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INHALING, SELLING OR POSS.

GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES

IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY 
346 CLAYTON STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OGFCONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOO

LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN 
9052 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MARR, NOAH CALEB 
4931 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYFIELD, TONY ANTHONY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MCCOIN, JOSHUA CURTIS 
11287 SOUTH OAK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNABB, CECIL MICHELL 
PO BOX 693 JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCNABB, CODY TYLER 
212 SMIOTH RD SODDY DASIY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MENIFEE, LATREL JAVON 
1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT 
9438 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MUNGER, ROBERT DILLION 
1200 KING ARUTHER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NERISON, ERIC JAMES 
5220 KELLOGG CREEK REAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEWSOM, ANTHONY LEVAIL 
821 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112028 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PEREZ, ADELSO GILBERT 
1806 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072017 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY 
5312 BENNET RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PRENTICE, MYA BIANCA 
7777 NORMANDY BLVD JACKSONVILLE, 32221 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SAMUEL, ASIA 
5601 EDENFIELD RD APT 414 JACKSONVILLE, 32277 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, ROBERT ALAN 
600 OLD TOCCOA RD MORGANTON, 30560 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305

STEWART, KODY TYLER 
42 KENNEDY RD LEMAR, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
ATTEMPTED RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

STRAWTER, ANGELIKA LEANN 
2422 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STRICKLAND, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN 
111 ANDERSON LANE RINGGOLD, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

TALLENT, KYLA MCKENZIE 
660 O SAGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TIDWELL, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
2422 DOOLITTLE ST Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VU, TUAN 
1810 RICHMOND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

Here are the mug shots:

ASHER, COURTNEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/07/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
BELL, JASMINE BRIANA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/27/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/14/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BLOCKER, ANTONIO LAMICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/30/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BROWN, JONATHAN DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BYLER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/22/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CALLOWAY, RONALD JR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CARTER, JAMES CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/18/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DEAN, ELASHANTI
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • GAMBLING
  • POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
DENTON, ZACHARY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/05/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • USMS HOLD
DERAMUS, JASON CORD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/21/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOUGLAS, DARIUS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/22/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FELMING, JUSTICE LAVERNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/06/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
FRANKLIN, CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • GAMBLING
  • POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GRAYSON, BARBARA
Age at Arrest: 82
Date of Birth: 07/27/1941
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
GUINN, THOMAS ETHAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
JAMES, KING ALLAH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/31/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MARR, NOAH CALEB
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYFIELD, TONY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 03/10/1957
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCCOIN, JOSHUA CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/26/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCNABB, CODY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/14/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/29/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MUNGER, ROBERT DILLION
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NERISON, ERIC JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ, ADELSO GILBERT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/31/2004
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PRENTICE, MYA BIANCA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/21/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SAMUEL, ASIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, ROBERT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/02/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
STRAWTER, ANGELIKA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TALLENT, KYLA MCKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/21/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TIDWELL, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VU, TUAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/04/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/8/2024
Signal Mountain Girls Win State Cross Country Again
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/7/2024
Lee's Ehmann, Gracia Named To All-GSC Soccer Teams
  • Sports
  • 11/7/2024
Lee Men Prepare For Gulf South Conference Soccer Tournament
  • Sports
  • 11/7/2024
Lee Volleyball Falls To Trevecca Nazarene In Three
  • Sports
  • 11/7/2024
Chattanooga FC To Host "CFC Classic" Sunday
  • Sports
  • 11/7/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/8/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ASHER, ... more

Section Of Hamill Road Reopens After Emergency Closure For Tree Removal
Section Of Hamill Road Reopens After Emergency Closure For Tree Removal
  • 11/7/2024

Hamill Road between Gann Store Road and Fairview Road was temporarily closed to all traffic due to an emergency tree removal. It reopened shortly after 4 p.m. City forestry crews were notified ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/7/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BATSON, ... more

Breaking News
State Board Approves Fees For Planned "Choice Lanes"; Designation Of Habitual Offender
  • 11/6/2024
Liquor By The Drink Passes In The Unincorporated County
  • 11/6/2024
Wamp Says New $20 Million Health Department Will Be Smaller Than 3rd Street Operation
  • 11/6/2024
Man Dies After I-24 Road Rage Incident; Shooter Says Truck Driver Hemmed Him In, Assaulted Him
  • 11/6/2024
Kelvin Scott Announces Candidacy For City Council District 8
  • 11/6/2024
Opinion
The Weak DNC - And Response (5)
  • 11/6/2024
Jim Coleman Thanks Soddy Daisy Supporters
  • 11/6/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/8/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Imposition Of Big Questions
  • 11/7/2024
Thank You, District 27
  • 11/7/2024
Sports
Chattanooga Women Fall On Last-Second Shot
  • 11/7/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
  • 11/7/2024
PHOTOS: On The Sideline As Lady Vols Beat Samford
PHOTOS: On The Sideline As Lady Vols Beat Samford
  • 11/7/2024
Chattanooga State Honors Athletic Achievements In Hall Of Fame Induction
  • 11/7/2024
UTC Women Host Tennessee Tech Thursday
  • 11/6/2024
Happenings
County Fair Set This Weekend At McDonald Farm At Sale Creek
  • 11/7/2024
Junior League Of Chattanooga To Host Touch-A-Truck Nov. 16
  • 11/7/2024
Collegedale “Family Game Night” To Be Held Nov. 15
Collegedale “Family Game Night” To Be Held Nov. 15
  • 11/7/2024
David Carroll Signs Books At Food City Stores In East Ridge And Ringgold Nov. 9
David Carroll Signs Books At Food City Stores In East Ridge And Ringgold Nov. 9
  • 11/6/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - My Sore Toe
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - My Sore Toe
  • 11/6/2024
Entertainment
Jericho Brass Band Has Veterans Day Concert Monday
Jericho Brass Band Has Veterans Day Concert Monday
  • 11/7/2024
String Theory At The Hunter To Present Danish String Quartet Nov. 19
String Theory At The Hunter To Present Danish String Quartet Nov. 19
  • 11/7/2024
Jerry Summers: Best Of Grizzard - Boeing Strike Effect
Jerry Summers: Best Of Grizzard - Boeing Strike Effect
  • 11/7/2024
Scenic City Chorale Has Free Concert Dec. 1
  • 11/7/2024
Lee’s Opera Theatre To Present Musical Revue Nov. 17
Lee’s Opera Theatre To Present Musical Revue Nov. 17
  • 11/7/2024
Opinion
The Weak DNC - And Response (5)
  • 11/6/2024
Jim Coleman Thanks Soddy Daisy Supporters
  • 11/6/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/8/2024
Dining
Lindleys, Scarlett Bowman Opening New Restaurants
  • 11/7/2024
City Council Approves New Alcohol Ordinance
  • 11/5/2024
Dutch Bros To Open Location On East Brainerd Road
Dutch Bros To Open Location On East Brainerd Road
  • 11/5/2024
Business
BJ's Wholesale Club Planned At Northgate
  • 11/7/2024
TVA Achieves Record Performance In Safety, Clean Energy
  • 11/7/2024
Work Progresses On Food City Building In Dayton
Work Progresses On Food City Building In Dayton
  • 11/7/2024
Real Estate
Enterprise South Property Sells For $13,750,000
  • 11/7/2024
Apartment Complex On Wilcox Boulevard Sells For $6,250,000
  • 11/7/2024
Additional Time Given For Plan Hamilton Review/Input; New Planning Commission Date Is Dec. 9
  • 11/6/2024
Student Scene
UTC Named Tennessee’s "Best For Vets College" By Military Times
UTC Named Tennessee’s "Best For Vets College" By Military Times
  • 11/7/2024
GNTC Celebrates Opening Of New Commercial Truck Driving Range In Rockmart
GNTC Celebrates Opening Of New Commercial Truck Driving Range In Rockmart
  • 11/7/2024
Sharing Passion For Ballet Through Grant Writing
Sharing Passion For Ballet Through Grant Writing
  • 11/7/2024
Living Well
Chattanooga Nonprofit With Global Network Recognizes Champions Fighting Human Crime
  • 11/7/2024
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Honored As Flight Program Of The Year
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Honored As Flight Program Of The Year
  • 11/6/2024
The Salvation Army's Christmas Kickoff Returns To Hamilton Place Mall
  • 11/6/2024
Memories
Museum And Cultural Center At Five Points in Cleveland Gets $77,000 Grant
  • 11/7/2024
My Favorite Trees In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2024
State Rep. Ron Travis Announces $72,000 Grant For Rhea County Museum, Historic Site Improvements
State Rep. Ron Travis Announces $72,000 Grant For Rhea County Museum, Historic Site Improvements
  • 11/6/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Oh That Smell!
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Oh That Smell!
  • 11/5/2024
2024 Muzzleloader Season Starts Saturday
  • 11/5/2024
WMA Waterfowl Hunts Open Nov. 13-Dec. 3
  • 11/5/2024
Travel
Explore A Cave Simulator At Ruby Falls This Weekend
Explore A Cave Simulator At Ruby Falls This Weekend
  • 11/7/2024
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
  • 10/31/2024
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Love Demonstrated In Discipline
Bob Tamasy: Love Demonstrated In Discipline
  • 11/7/2024
Lee University U-Church To Present “An Evening Of Worship” Nov. 17
Lee University U-Church To Present “An Evening Of Worship” Nov. 17
  • 11/6/2024
"Who Is This God, You Want Me To Serve?" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/7/2024
Obituaries
Paul Dean Patterson, Jr.
Paul Dean Patterson, Jr.
  • 11/7/2024
Ashley Smith
Ashley Smith
  • 11/7/2024
Michael Thomas Sr.
  • 11/7/2024