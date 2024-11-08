Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ASHER, COURTNEY MICHELLE

3206 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT



BELL, JASMINE BRIANA

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022776

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED



BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON

7715 VISTA HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BLOCKER, ANTONIO LAMICHEAL

22475 APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BROWN, ANTHONY MAURICE

6432 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, JONATHAN DARNELL

5867 RILEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BYLER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



CALLOWAY, RONALD JR

717 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112205

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CARTER, JAMES CARLOS

5009 MARYLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CHIGUIL GONZALES, BRYAN ALEXIS

512 WEST GREARD CEDERTON,

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHILEL LOPEZ, LASARO ERNESNESO

3431 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072123

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CROOKS, JEFFREY WADE

10A ALS RD ASHEVILLE, 288049737

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DAVIS, NICOLE LASHON

5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD APT 408 OOLTEWAH, 373630000

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DEAN, ELASHANTI

1318 WINTON DR DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD



DENTON, ZACHARY TYLER

285 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

USMS HOLD



DERAMUS, JASON CORD

350 JOHNSON AVE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOUGLAS, DARIUS JERMAINE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA KYSHAYE

3802 PIN OAK TRRACCE CHATTANOOGA, 374111618

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FELMING, JUSTICE LAVERNE

3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



FRANKLIN, CHARLES

7105 SHEPHER VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD



GRAYSON, BARBARA

7715 VISTA HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 82 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



GUINN, THOMAS ETHAN

1372 GRAYSVILLE RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INHALING, SELLING OR POSS.

GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSESIRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY346 CLAYTON STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OGFCONTROLLEDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN9052 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMARR, NOAH CALEB4931 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MAYFIELD, TONY ANTHONY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMCCOIN, JOSHUA CURTIS11287 SOUTH OAK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCNABB, CECIL MICHELLPO BOX 693 JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYMCNABB, CODY TYLER212 SMIOTH RD SODDY DASIY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYMENIFEE, LATREL JAVON1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORMIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT9438 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOHR, RYAN MICHAELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMUNGER, ROBERT DILLION1200 KING ARUTHER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37312Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NERISON, ERIC JAMES5220 KELLOGG CREEK REAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NEWSOM, ANTHONY LEVAIL821 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112028Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPEREZ, ADELSO GILBERT1806 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072017Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING WHILE IMPAIREDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY5312 BENNET RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPRENTICE, MYA BIANCA7777 NORMANDY BLVD JACKSONVILLE, 32221Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSAMUEL, ASIA5601 EDENFIELD RD APT 414 JACKSONVILLE, 32277Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH, ROBERT ALAN600 OLD TOCCOA RD MORGANTON, 30560Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305STEWART, KODY TYLER42 KENNEDY RD LEMAR, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILDRAPE OF A CHILDRAPE OF A CHILDRAPE OF A CHILDRAPE OF A CHILDRAPE OF A CHILDRAPE OF A CHILDRAPE OF A CHILDRAPE OF A CHILDAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYATTEMPTED RAPE OF A CHILDAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYSOLICITATION OF A MINORSTRAWTER, ANGELIKA LEANN2422 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTRICKLAND, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN111 ANDERSON LANE RINGGOLD, 30741Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORTALLENT, KYLA MCKENZIE660 O SAGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYTIDWELL, CHRISTOPHER LEE2422 DOOLITTLE ST Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVU, TUAN1810 RICHMOND LANE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL SIMULATION

Here are the mug shots:

ASHER, COURTNEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/07/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT BELL, JASMINE BRIANA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/27/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED BILLUPS, LADARRIUS DEVON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/14/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BLOCKER, ANTONIO LAMICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/30/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BROWN, JONATHAN DARNELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/14/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BYLER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/22/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW CALLOWAY, RONALD JR

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/11/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CARTER, JAMES CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 08/18/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DEAN, ELASHANTI

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD DENTON, ZACHARY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/05/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

USMS HOLD

DERAMUS, JASON CORD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/21/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOUGLAS, DARIUS JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/22/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT FELMING, JUSTICE LAVERNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/06/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT FRANKLIN, CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/10/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD GRAYSON, BARBARA

Age at Arrest: 82

Date of Birth: 07/27/1941

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR GUINN, THOMAS ETHAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/15/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES JAMES, KING ALLAH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/31/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/24/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MARR, NOAH CALEB

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/17/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYFIELD, TONY ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 03/10/1957

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MCCOIN, JOSHUA CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/26/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNABB, CODY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/28/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/14/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/29/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MUNGER, ROBERT DILLION

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/08/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NERISON, ERIC JAMES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/03/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, ADELSO GILBERT

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/31/2004

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/04/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PRENTICE, MYA BIANCA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/21/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SAMUEL, ASIA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, ROBERT ALAN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/02/1964

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305 STRAWTER, ANGELIKA LEANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TALLENT, KYLA MCKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/21/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TIDWELL, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/28/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VU, TUAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/04/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION



