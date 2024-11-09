Latest Headlines

Gene-o Shipley Leaving Soddy Daisy Commission After 28 Years Of Service

  • Saturday, November 9, 2024
  • Gail Perry
After serving on the city of Soddy Daisy’s board of commissioners for 28 years, as commissioner, mayor, and vice mayor, Gene-o Shipley is stepping down. But he is not going away, he said. He currently represents the city on the Hamilton County Commission and will continue to help the community around Soddy Daisy in that role.

The commissioners passed a proclamation to honor, thank and congratulate Commissioner Shipley for all he has contributed to the city. He was born and raised in Soddy Daisy attending Soddy Daisy Elementary and High Schools and remained in the city to establish his business Shipley Plumbing. He has served on numerous boards, including the sewer board and was instrumental in bringing the sewer system to the city. He has been a big supporter of the Kids Club and building new ball fields, realizing that organized sports teach life lessons to kids that participate. He initiated the installation of lights around the lake and backed the city’s acquisition of Big Soddy Gulf.

In new business, a resolution passed for a revised policy relating to wreckers and towing. Commissioner Shipley said that when the original policy was established in 1988, three wrecker business were set up as district wreckers. Those are the companies that are called by the city, not individuals, after an incident. He said the cost of insurance to be a district wrecker has increased so much and considering the number of calls in Soddy Daisy, having three services is no longer warranted. One of the original three businesses has closed and the commissioners passed a resolution for keeping just the two remaining district wreckers in the city.

On the recommendation of Police Chief Billy Petty, the commissioners voted to make the intersection of Lovelady Road and Lovell Road a four-way stop. Those roads meet on a hill where there is a blind curve and where there have been a lot of wrecks. The chief believes the move might prevent serious incidents in the future.

The city’s air pollution control ordinance was amended so that it incorporates the most current of various federal regulations. Every municipality across the county is in the process of adopting this version of the ordinance in order to confirm to EPA rules as they change, said City Attorney Sam Elliott.

In old business, on the second and final readings, the city agreed to limited abandonment of two locations on Dayton Pike. City owned property at 11304 and 11318 Dayton Pike can now be used for parking in the city’s new Scenic Corridor by Soddy Lake. And a strip eight feet wide along Dayton Pike at 9218, in front of a strip shopping center fronting Tall Pines Estates mobile home park, will allow the owner to add parallel parking there. With the limited abandonment, the city can take back the property at no cost, if it is ever needed in the future.

The discussions continued on a zoning issue regarding land at 11067 Hixson Pike, where Cameron Stewart got a permit to build a garage, but instead, he ordered a building with dog kennel doors for the site and wants to use it for commercial purposes such a training and boarding dogs. To operate that business, the property would need to be rezoned from rural residential to A-1 Agricultural. The tract of land is 15 acres and the building was put within 100 feet of Gary Aurell’s home. Mr. Aurell fears that contaminated run-off and noise from barking dogs will have a negative effect for him. He is asking the commissioners to help protect his home, garden, well and the value of his property.

The first reading for rezoning this property took place at the commission meeting on Oct. 17 where the commissioners agreed to make site visits and to discuss it further at a workshop in order to find a solution that would protect both neighbors. Mr. Aurelle submitted a list of conditions that he feels would protect him. To add conditions, it will need to go before the planning commission again. And in order for the city to have control and to regulate the uses that would give protections to both property owners, City Attorney Sam Elliott said rezoning with those added conditions would be needed. That also includes another public meeting. A motion to follow that advice passed unanimously.

