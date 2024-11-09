Health Department Administrator Fired As County Seeks "Right Sizing" Of Department

The administrator of the Hamilton County Health Department has been terminated at a time when the Wamp administration is making plans to "right size" the department.



Sabrina Novak had been with the Health Department for 18 years and took over as administrator following the tenure of Becky Barnes.



Chief Operating Officer David Roddy said, "Effective immediately, the administrator of the Health Department has been removed from her role.



"We thank Sabrina for her years of service to Hamilton County and remain focused on a smooth transition that upholds our commitment to the highest standards of public health for our community.



"Sonia Calvin will serve as the Interim Administrator as we begin a search for a new leader.”



County Mayor Weston Wamp last week announced that the county is selling the Health Department property on East Third Street to Erlanger Health System for $10 million.



He said a new "more efficient" Health Department will be built at the Engel Stadium site.

It is to have a smaller footprint than the current facility.County Mayor Wamp said some private agencies have taken over some of the health mission, and he said the mobile labs also carry out some of the functions.