Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BANKS, BREANNA JANET
700 HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 370132144
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIDSON, MEGAN MICHELLE
370 COUNTY RD 197 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE DADED GEORGIA
ESCUE, PAULA D
9654 WHITE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HART, COLTON CAIN
370 CO RD 197 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JEFFRIES, JEREMIAH CORTEZ
1914 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041441
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MORGAN, DILLON JARMIN
19589 AL HWY 117 IDER, 359814705
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
O KELLEY, ROBERT COLLIER
1226 DURHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ONEAL, CHARITY FAITH
1040 15ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIDDLE, SAMUEL LOGAN
3926 BENTWOOD COVE DR APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
SLEDGE, CURTIS LEE
1138 W.
MISSISSIPPI AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SMITH, BRYSON GABRILE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374113410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE
1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TOWNSEND, JOHNNY THOMAS
2012 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064207
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITE, RESHOD DOMINIQUE
1120 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123238
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST
Here are the mug shots:
|DAVIDSON, MEGAN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/06/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2024
Charge(s):
|ESCUE, PAULA D
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/22/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|HART, COLTON CAIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2024
Charge(s):
|MORGAN, DILLON JARMIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|O KELLEY, ROBERT COLLIER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|ONEAL, CHARITY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|SMITH, BRYSON GABRILE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2024
Charge(s):
|SPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|TOWNSEND, JOHNNY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2024
Charge(s):
