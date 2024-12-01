Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, December 1, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BANKS, BREANNA JANET 
700 HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 370132144 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIDSON, MEGAN MICHELLE 
370 COUNTY RD 197 FLAT ROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE DADED GEORGIA

ESCUE, PAULA D 
9654 WHITE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HART, COLTON CAIN 
370 CO RD 197 FLAT ROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JEFFRIES, JEREMIAH CORTEZ 
1914 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041441 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MORGAN, DILLON JARMIN 
19589 AL HWY 117 IDER, 359814705 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

O KELLEY, ROBERT COLLIER 
1226 DURHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ONEAL, CHARITY FAITH 
1040 15ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIDDLE, SAMUEL LOGAN 
3926 BENTWOOD COVE DR APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING

SLEDGE, CURTIS LEE 
1138 W.

MISSISSIPPI AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SMITH, BRYSON GABRILE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374113410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE 
1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TOWNSEND, JOHNNY THOMAS 
2012 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064207 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WHITE, RESHOD DOMINIQUE 
1120 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123238 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST

Here are the mug shots:
DAVIDSON, MEGAN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/06/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE DADED GEORGIA
ESCUE, PAULA D
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/22/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HART, COLTON CAIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MORGAN, DILLON JARMIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
O KELLEY, ROBERT COLLIER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ONEAL, CHARITY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, BRYSON GABRILE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TOWNSEND, JOHNNY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


