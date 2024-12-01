Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BANKS, BREANNA JANET

700 HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 370132144

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIDSON, MEGAN MICHELLE

370 COUNTY RD 197 FLAT ROCK, 35966

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE DADED GEORGIA



ESCUE, PAULA D

9654 WHITE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HART, COLTON CAIN

370 CO RD 197 FLAT ROCK, 35966

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JEFFRIES, JEREMIAH CORTEZ

1914 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041441

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MORGAN, DILLON JARMIN

19589 AL HWY 117 IDER, 359814705

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



O KELLEY, ROBERT COLLIER

1226 DURHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ONEAL, CHARITY FAITH

1040 15ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RIDDLE, SAMUEL LOGAN

3926 BENTWOOD COVE DR APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING



SLEDGE, CURTIS LEE

1138 W.

Here are the mug shots:

MISSISSIPPI AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREOPEN CONTAINER LAWSMITH, BRYSON GABRILEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374113410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARSPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATOWNSEND, JOHNNY THOMAS2012 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064207Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWHITE, RESHOD DOMINIQUE1120 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123238Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST