Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALEXANDER, ROMEL MARVON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/24/2004
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • STALKING
  • PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT
  • UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BARNETTE, KEDRICK DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/16/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
BENNETT, DAMIEN DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BENNETT, PATRICK EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/14/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BOWEN, MYRA M
Age at Arrest: 74
Date of Birth: 12/25/1949
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROWN, WILLETTE SHEREE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/14/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAMPBELL, NATHANIEL A
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHOICE, JALEEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/06/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DRIVER, LEONARD DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/17/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • HARASSMENT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FISH, JASON BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/09/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FLICK, BRITTANY D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GLOVER, KINNIDY KATHY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARDEN, MISTY LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/13/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARDEN, TANIQUE SHEKITA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, BRITTANY PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/28/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
HIRES, CHRYSTIL JANESE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HYMES, REANNA DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
KACZMAREK, DAKOTA JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/20/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
LOWE, TAYLOR NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/29/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MCKISSIC, CRUNSHUN MARIES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/05/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PHILLIPS, MARTY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/21/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
PO, CARLA ARADO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/23/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SALES, HEVIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TAYLOR, TRENEICE SHANEICE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/27/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WINSLETT, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TEXTING WHILE DRIVING



