Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ALEXANDER, ROMEL MARVON

1401 LEVY LN NASHVILLE, 37207

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

STALKING

PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BARNETTE, KEDRICK DARNELL

2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37304

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



BENNETT, DAMIEN DESHAWN

4608 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



BENNETT, PATRICK EUGENE

4608 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162304

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BOWEN, MYRA M

2138 VADEN VILLAGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212461

Age at Arrest: 74 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BROWN, JASON SHERMAN

3011 POPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374046354

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BROWN, WILLETTE SHEREE

1500 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CAMPBELL, NATHANIEL A

7949 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CHOICE, JALEEL

41000 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DRIVER, LEONARD DARRELL

779 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024704

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

BURGLARY

HARASSMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FISH, JASON BLAINE

54 HARPO STREET CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



FLICK, BRITTANY D

924FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052804

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GLOVER, KINNIDY KATHY

2437 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HARDEN, MISTY LEE

7717 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HARDEN, TANIQUE SHEKITA

2206 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, BRITTANY PAIGE

2000 E 23RD ST, APT 137 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON

9004 KESLER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



HIRES, CHRYSTIL JANESE

2105 UNION AVE APT 102 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HYMES, REANNA DESHAE

1016 N LARCHMONT AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)



KACZMAREK, DAKOTA JAMES

436 CHURCH STREET HOMELESS GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR



LOWE, TAYLOR NICOLE

11114 EAST BRAINERD ROAD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MCKISSIC, CRUNSHUN MARIES

5800 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE

3710 CENTRAL AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



PHILLIPS, MARTY KEITH

603 MAPLE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST



PO, CARLA ARADO

4100 OCOEE ST N CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE

215 COLEMAN ROAD , 37379

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)REHIRING, NICHOLAS SCOTT6801 SAWYER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771375Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESALES, HEVIN1389 TIMBER LN APT 307 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTAYLOR, TRENEICE SHANEICE3825 HIXSON PIKE CH, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYWINSLETT, WILLIAM JOSEPH2100 COLLEGE PARK LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATEXTING WHILE DRIVING

