Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALEXANDER, ROMEL MARVON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/24/2004
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- STALKING
- PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT
- UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|BARNETTE, KEDRICK DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/16/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BENNETT, DAMIEN DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|BENNETT, PATRICK EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/14/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BOWEN, MYRA M
Age at Arrest: 74
Date of Birth: 12/25/1949
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, WILLETTE SHEREE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/14/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CAMPBELL, NATHANIEL A
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CHOICE, JALEEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/06/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DRIVER, LEONARD DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/17/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- HARASSMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|FISH, JASON BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/09/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|FLICK, BRITTANY D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|GLOVER, KINNIDY KATHY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARDEN, MISTY LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/13/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|HARDEN, TANIQUE SHEKITA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, BRITTANY PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/28/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|HIRES, CHRYSTIL JANESE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HYMES, REANNA DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
|
|KACZMAREK, DAKOTA JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/20/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
|
|LOWE, TAYLOR NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/29/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MCKISSIC, CRUNSHUN MARIES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/05/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PHILLIPS, MARTY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/21/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
|
|PO, CARLA ARADO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/23/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|SALES, HEVIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, TRENEICE SHANEICE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/27/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WINSLETT, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|