  • Thursday, December 12, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BOOTH, ROSHON MOLIK 
3566 HERITAGE ESTS STONE CREST, 30038 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, JADA S 
2245 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071130 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BUNCH, BRITTANY DANIELL 
412 WHITE FLATS RD EVENSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE 
5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED

CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CORADO, BRAYN 
3527 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COX, CRYSTAL LEANN 
10110 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
DOG AT LARGE

DATTA, BISWANATH 
150 CORALFLOWER LN SAN RAMON, 94582 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DUNCAN, CHARLES Z 
8613 FREELING VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

EDWARDS, CARRIE FRANCIS 
8001A SHORT TAIL SPRINGS RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FAULKENBERRY, ELIJAH X 
4573 TRICIA DR Chattanooga, 374162355 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FEMALE, TO USE S 
2245 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071130 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARCIA, KATRINA G 
114 GLEN ECHO DR SMYRNA, 37167 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GLADDEN, LUKE 
301 CROLL CT APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF A FIRE ARM

HARDEMAN, ALEICA JOY 
4789 B FOREST WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY

HOLLINS, VATONYA LYTREESE 
5007 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HOULK MANSEL, TESSA LEANN 
4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, RICHARD THOMAS 
8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

KENNEMER, MARCUS L 
721 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112116 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MONZON, MICHELLE LYNN 
4516 HAYNES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374162623 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PATTERSON, DARWIN DELONGEYO 
309 LINER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEAKS, WILLIAM HENRY 
6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374212444 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RHODES, BILLY 
2230 E 25TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

SEXTON, LATASHA RENEE 
2109 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALLIN, TONYA LYNN 
128 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILKEY, JONATHAN FLOYD 
1432 THATCHER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, DEACON DAEQUEZ 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

Here are the mug shots:
