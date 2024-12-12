Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BOOTH, ROSHON MOLIK

3566 HERITAGE ESTS STONE CREST, 30038

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, JADA S

2245 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071130

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BUNCH, BRITTANY DANIELL

412 WHITE FLATS RD EVENSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE

5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED



CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CORADO, BRAYN

3527 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COX, CRYSTAL LEANN

10110 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

DOG AT LARGE



DATTA, BISWANATH

150 CORALFLOWER LN SAN RAMON, 94582

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



DUNCAN, CHARLES Z

8613 FREELING VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



EDWARDS, CARRIE FRANCIS

8001A SHORT TAIL SPRINGS RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FAULKENBERRY, ELIJAH X

4573 TRICIA DR Chattanooga, 374162355

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



FEMALE, TO USE S

2245 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071130

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GARCIA, KATRINA G

114 GLEN ECHO DR SMYRNA, 37167

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GLADDEN, LUKE

301 CROLL CT APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF A FIRE ARM



HARDEMAN, ALEICA JOY

4789 B FOREST WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37363

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY



HOLLINS, VATONYA LYTREESE

5007 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HOULK MANSEL, TESSA LEANN

4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, RICHARD THOMAS

8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



KENNEMER, MARCUS L

721 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112116

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MONZON, MICHELLE LYNN

4516 HAYNES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374162623

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PATTERSON, DARWIN DELONGEYO

309 LINER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PEAKS, WILLIAM HENRY

6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374212444

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED



PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



RHODES, BILLY

2230 E 25TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER



SEXTON, LATASHA RENEE

2109 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WALLIN, TONYA LYNN

128 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILKEY, JONATHAN FLOYD

1432 THATCHER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILLIAMS, DEACON DAEQUEZ

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

