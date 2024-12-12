Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BOOTH, ROSHON MOLIK
3566 HERITAGE ESTS STONE CREST, 30038
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, JADA S
2245 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071130
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BUNCH, BRITTANY DANIELL
412 WHITE FLATS RD EVENSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE
5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED
CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CORADO, BRAYN
3527 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COX, CRYSTAL LEANN
10110 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
DOG AT LARGE
DATTA, BISWANATH
150 CORALFLOWER LN SAN RAMON, 94582
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DUNCAN, CHARLES Z
8613 FREELING VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
EDWARDS, CARRIE FRANCIS
8001A SHORT TAIL SPRINGS RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FAULKENBERRY, ELIJAH X
4573 TRICIA DR Chattanooga, 374162355
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FEMALE, TO USE S
2245 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071130
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARCIA, KATRINA G
114 GLEN ECHO DR SMYRNA, 37167
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GLADDEN, LUKE
301 CROLL CT APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF A FIRE ARM
HARDEMAN, ALEICA JOY
4789 B FOREST WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37363
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY
HOLLINS, VATONYA LYTREESE
5007 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HOULK MANSEL, TESSA LEANN
4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, RICHARD THOMAS
8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
KENNEMER, MARCUS L
721 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112116
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MONZON, MICHELLE LYNN
4516 HAYNES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374162623
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PATTERSON, DARWIN DELONGEYO
309 LINER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEAKS, WILLIAM HENRY
6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374212444
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RHODES, BILLY
2230 E 25TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
SEXTON, LATASHA RENEE
2109 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALLIN, TONYA LYNN
128 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILKEY, JONATHAN FLOYD
1432 THATCHER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, DEACON DAEQUEZ
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
