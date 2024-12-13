Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, December 13, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ATKINSON, CHRISTOPHER DETREVILLE
105 E MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

BAGGETT, DREW ELI
10873 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BANKSTON, CHRISTIAN MICHAEL
43RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374151836
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE
126 LOWER END WAY ROCY FACE, 30740
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BONDS, SHARONDA MONIQUE
3400 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

BOWMAN, JAMII RONYON
1315 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111315
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRADY, TONI JEANETTE
4822 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY
5303 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
1915 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045331
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
2835 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CHESSER, AIYANA BLAINE
9435 N HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DEBTER, BRANDY MICHELLE
13224 EMERALD CREEK CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DUNN, JACOB WILLIAM
119A LUTTRELL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

EZELL, MICKEY RAY
1505 FRUITLOOP DR EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HERNANDEZ NIETO, ANGEL
312 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATT, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HILL, KRISTA MICHELLE
1179 OLD PINEVILLE RD Chattanooga, 374052663
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HOLLAND, DEWON MARCELL
3225 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOLLAND, JEMICHAEL TRAYSHAWN
3225 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071559
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ISSAC, THOMAS JAMES
2704 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

JOHNSON, SHANA ELIZABETH
3803 KINGWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, DAVID LEBRON
5109 SUNBEAM AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LOUNDS, TONY TAVARES
125 S SAIND MARUS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112807
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYES, NICHOLAS HEW
3205 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MAZARIGOS GODINEZ, DANIEL
1711 TOMBRA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNDERAGE DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED

MCGUIRE, WHITNEY DASTONA
1618 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORELAND, DONNELL
1806 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062907
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE
3504 E CREST DR APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 374064421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY

MYERS, TIFFANY DAWN
558 ELM ST BAXTER, 38544
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ORR, JESSICA MARIE
7022 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHIC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD
4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, JALON MARKELL
7606 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROGERS, JAMES KASEY
1425 ARAPAHO DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SEXTON, TYBRESHA SHANISE
1128 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SHELL, CHELSEA VEOLA
1316 VIENTA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE
9847 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

VAUGHN, BRANDON RAY
8810 NELSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

WILLIAMS, JEFFERY KENNETH
823 W 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023723
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WYNN, SHEILA RENEE
1725 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

YOUNG, KEAIRA NASHAY
1609 WILLOW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT

YOUNG, MARK ANTHONY
1810 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

