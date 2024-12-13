Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ATKINSON, CHRISTOPHER DETREVILLE

105 E MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



BAGGETT, DREW ELI

10873 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BANKSTON, CHRISTIAN MICHAEL

43RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374151836

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE

126 LOWER END WAY ROCY FACE, 30740

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BONDS, SHARONDA MONIQUE

3400 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



BOWMAN, JAMII RONYON

1315 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111315

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BRADY, TONI JEANETTE

4822 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY

5303 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT

1915 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045331

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE

2835 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CHESSER, AIYANA BLAINE

9435 N HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DEBTER, BRANDY MICHELLE

13224 EMERALD CREEK CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DUNN, JACOB WILLIAM

119A LUTTRELL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



EZELL, MICKEY RAY

1505 FRUITLOOP DR EAST RIDGE, 37421

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HERNANDEZ NIETO, ANGEL

312 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATT, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HILL, KRISTA MICHELLE

1179 OLD PINEVILLE RD Chattanooga, 374052663

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HOLLAND, DEWON MARCELL

3225 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HOLLAND, JEMICHAEL TRAYSHAWN

3225 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071559

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ISSAC, THOMAS JAMES

2704 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



JOHNSON, SHANA ELIZABETH

3803 KINGWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, DAVID LEBRON

5109 SUNBEAM AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LOUNDS, TONY TAVARES

125 S SAIND MARUS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112807

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MAYES, NICHOLAS HEW

3205 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MAZARIGOS GODINEZ, DANIEL

1711 TOMBRA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

UNDERAGE DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED



MCGUIRE, WHITNEY DASTONA

1618 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORELAND, DONNELL

1806 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062907

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE

3504 E CREST DR APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 374064421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY



MYERS, TIFFANY DAWN

558 ELM ST BAXTER, 38544

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ORR, JESSICA MARIE

7022 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHIC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD

4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PHILLIPS, JALON MARKELL

7606 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ROGERS, JAMES KASEY

1425 ARAPAHO DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



SEXTON, TYBRESHA SHANISE

1128 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



SHELL, CHELSEA VEOLA

1316 VIENTA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE

9847 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ATKINSON, CHRISTOPHER DETREVILLE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/13/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT BANKSTON, CHRISTIAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/29/1998

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BONDS, SHARONDA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/05/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BRADY, TONI JEANETTE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/05/1977

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/09/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/21/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT CHESSER, AIYANA BLAINE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/22/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DEBTER, BRANDY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DUNN, JACOB WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/20/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HERNANDEZ NIETO, ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/19/2006

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HILL, KRISTA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/25/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HOLLAND, DEWON MARCELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/13/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY ISSAC, THOMAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 04/25/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION LOUNDS, TONY TAVARES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/28/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAZARIGOS GODINEZ, DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/15/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

UNDERAGE DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED MCGUIRE, WHITNEY DASTONA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/06/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORELAND, DONNELL

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 07/22/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/28/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY ORR, JESSICA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/03/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHIC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT SEXTON, TYBRESHA SHANISE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/28/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT SHELL, CHELSEA VEOLA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/20/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) WILLIAMS, JEFFERY KENNETH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WYNN, SHEILA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/17/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER YOUNG, KEAIRA NASHAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/24/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT YOUNG, MARK ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/25/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT







OR MANUFACTURING)VAUGHN, BRANDON RAY8810 NELSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSWILLIAMS, JEFFERY KENNETH823 W 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023723Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWYNN, SHEILA RENEE1725 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERYOUNG, KEAIRA NASHAY1609 WILLOW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULTYOUNG, MARK ANTHONY1810 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT