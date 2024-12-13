Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ATKINSON, CHRISTOPHER DETREVILLE
105 E MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
BAGGETT, DREW ELI
10873 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BANKSTON, CHRISTIAN MICHAEL
43RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374151836
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE
126 LOWER END WAY ROCY FACE, 30740
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BONDS, SHARONDA MONIQUE
3400 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
BOWMAN, JAMII RONYON
1315 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111315
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRADY, TONI JEANETTE
4822 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY
5303 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
1915 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045331
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
2835 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CHESSER, AIYANA BLAINE
9435 N HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DEBTER, BRANDY MICHELLE
13224 EMERALD CREEK CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DUNN, JACOB WILLIAM
119A LUTTRELL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EZELL, MICKEY RAY
1505 FRUITLOOP DR EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HERNANDEZ NIETO, ANGEL
312 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATT, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HILL, KRISTA MICHELLE
1179 OLD PINEVILLE RD Chattanooga, 374052663
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HOLLAND, DEWON MARCELL
3225 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOLLAND, JEMICHAEL TRAYSHAWN
3225 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071559
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ISSAC, THOMAS JAMES
2704 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
JOHNSON, SHANA ELIZABETH
3803 KINGWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, DAVID LEBRON
5109 SUNBEAM AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LOUNDS, TONY TAVARES
125 S SAIND MARUS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112807
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYES, NICHOLAS HEW
3205 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MAZARIGOS GODINEZ, DANIEL
1711 TOMBRA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNDERAGE DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
MCGUIRE, WHITNEY DASTONA
1618 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORELAND, DONNELL
1806 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062907
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE
3504 E CREST DR APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 374064421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
MYERS, TIFFANY DAWN
558 ELM ST BAXTER, 38544
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ORR, JESSICA MARIE
7022 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHIC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD
4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHILLIPS, JALON MARKELL
7606 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROGERS, JAMES KASEY
1425 ARAPAHO DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SEXTON, TYBRESHA SHANISE
1128 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SHELL, CHELSEA VEOLA
1316 VIENTA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE
9847 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
VAUGHN, BRANDON RAY
8810 NELSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
WILLIAMS, JEFFERY KENNETH
823 W 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023723
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WYNN, SHEILA RENEE
1725 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
YOUNG, KEAIRA NASHAY
1609 WILLOW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
YOUNG, MARK ANTHONY
1810 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
Here are the mug shots:
|ATKINSON, CHRISTOPHER DETREVILLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/13/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
|BANKSTON, CHRISTIAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|BONDS, SHARONDA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
|BRADY, TONI JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/05/1977
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/09/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/21/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|CHESSER, AIYANA BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/22/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
|DEBTER, BRANDY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
|DUNN, JACOB WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/20/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
|HERNANDEZ NIETO, ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/19/2006
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|HILL, KRISTA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|HOLLAND, DEWON MARCELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
- FORGERY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|ISSAC, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 04/25/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|LOUNDS, TONY TAVARES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/28/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|MAZARIGOS GODINEZ, DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/15/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
- UNDERAGE DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|MCGUIRE, WHITNEY DASTONA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/06/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|MORELAND, DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/22/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/28/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
|ORR, JESSICA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/03/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHIC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|SEXTON, TYBRESHA SHANISE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/28/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|SHELL, CHELSEA VEOLA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/20/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
|SMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|WILLIAMS, JEFFERY KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|WYNN, SHEILA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/17/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|YOUNG, KEAIRA NASHAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/24/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
|YOUNG, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/25/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
