City Councilwoman Dr. Carol Berz Dies Unexpectedly

  • Friday, December 13, 2024
Carol Berz
Carol Berz

Dr. Carol Berz, district 6 City Council representative, died unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday.

Her family requests that the community respects their privacy at this time, officials said.

A celebration of her life will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chattanooga Hamilton County Family Justice Center.

Councilwoman Berz had announced that she planned to run for another four-year term on the council. She has served as the council chair of the finance committee for many years.

The city website gives this information on Councilwoman Berz:

Dr. Berz is renowned for her extensive expertise in solution-oriented, collaborative problem-solving and program design across both public and private sectors. For over 25 years, she has served as a Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 31 Listed General Civil and Family mediator and trainer, particularly recognized for her authority addressing complex issues of the special circumstance of domestic violence. As the owner and CEO of Private Dispute Resolution Services, LLC in Chattanooga, Tennessee, she leads its mediation services and training programs. Carol also holds a prominent role as a Councilwoman for the City of Chattanooga, where she currently chairs the Budget and Finance Committee.

Her professional pursuits span practice and teaching in mediation, law, ethics, and employment and labor/management conflicts, focusing on corporate conflict cost analysis. Previously, she served as Director of Forensic Services and Executive Director at Joseph W. Johnson Mental Health Center, and as a visiting professor at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, teaching social policy, law, and ethics.

Carol's contributions to mediation are extensive; she chaired the Curriculum and Continuing Education Committee of the Mediation Association of Tennessee and led the mediation component of the Hamilton County Courts' Pilot Project which led to the creation of Tennessee's Parenting Plan law. She also played a pivotal role as Commissioner with the Chattanooga Human Rights/Human Relations Commission, addressing employment and civil rights matters and becoming its first Chairwoman.

Beyond her professional achievements, Carol is a graduate of Leadership America in Washington, D.C., and has held leadership roles including President of the Board of Directors of the Moccasin Bend Girl Scout Council. She has served on the Tennessee Advisory Commission to the US Civil Rights Commission and chaired the Tennessee Economic Council on Women, focusing on the economic impact of the issues that hold women back from living their best lives.

Recognized for her community leadership, Carol chaired the Board of Managers of the Hamilton Family YMCA and served on the Board of the Chattanooga Metro YMCA. Her accolades include the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Athena Award, Chief John Ross Chapter NSDAR, Outstanding Woman in American History, and recognition by the City of Chattanooga for advancing equality of opportunity. Currently, she chairs the Mayor's Council for Women and the Advisory Board to the Family Justice Center.

Dr. Berz holds a PhD in Social Policy from the University of Tennessee, a JD from the Nashville School of Law, an MA in Administration from the University of Tennessee, and a BA in Human Services Management from the University of Tennessee. She has pursued additional studies at Emory University, Bryn Mawr College, the Deming Institute, and Harvard University. Furthermore, she holds certifications as an IFTA certified Personal Trainer, an AEA advanced trainer, and a YMCA certified instructor and trainer in aquatic sports training. Her professional memberships include the Association for Conflict Resolution, the ADR Section of the American Bar Association, the National Association of Social Workers, the Academy for Professional Family Mediators, and the Tennessee Association of Professional Mediators.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said, "“Everyone at City Hall is devastated by the news of the passing of Councilwoman Carol Berz. Over her 16 years of service on City Council and decades of service to Chattanooga she touched countless lives and made our city a better place. Councilwoman Berz was the driving force behind the establishment of the Family Justice Center and the revitalization of Midtown, among her many accomplishments. As chair of the council’s finance committee and the mayor’s council for women she worked closely with my administration. I can tell you that behind closed doors she was the same passionate advocate for the people of Chattanooga that she was in public. We have lost one of our community’s most impactful and visionary leaders.”

Chris Cosby, CEO, Parkridge Health System said, "On behalf of the entire staff of Parkridge Medical System, especially Parkridge East Hospital, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Councilwoman Carol Berz. Over the course of her groundbreaking career, Dr. Berz was a dedicated champion of healthy families and strong communities, which was reflected in outstanding leadership on the Chattanooga City Council. We are grateful for her years of partnership and support. May she rest in peace.”

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Firefighters Played Key Role In Dealing With Wildfire Near Incline
Former Vandy Golfer Riedel Tied For Lead At Midway Point Of Q-School Final
City Councilwoman Dr. Carol Berz Dies Unexpectedly
Head Of Fraternal Order Of Police Asks Subpoena Be Quashed In Celeste Murphy Case
Lookout Mountain, Ga., Firefighters Played Key Role In Dealing With Wildfire Near Incline
Head Of Fraternal Order Of Police Asks Subpoena Be Quashed In Celeste Murphy Case
Frequent Customer Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Employee At Family Dollar In Brainerd
Former Vandy Golfer Riedel Tied For Lead At Midway Point Of Q-School Final
John Shearer: Visiting With GPS Class Of 1974 Following 50-Year Reunion
The Next Jazz Futures Is Dec. 19
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
Kadi Brown: November Residential Market Stats
Erlanger Gastroenterology Hires Physician’s Assistant Kelly Peak
Linda Moss Mines: History Of The Firemen's Memorial
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
Regency House Assisted Living Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
Patricia Jacobs Boleman
