Rhea County Eyeing Move From 5-Year Reappraisals To Every 3 Years

Christmas came early for Rhea County Road Commissioner Rick Wilkey as the County Commission approved the purchase of three new heavy duty dump trucks complete with snow plows. The purchase price will be $605,400 for the three trucks. The Commission also approved the purchase of 80 tons of salt.

Mr. Wilkey said that the three trucks will increase the Road Department’s ability to remove snow from roads. “We have already had three callouts so far this year for the mountain areas. We have a couple of trucks that are getting older and more costly to keep up in maintenance,” he said.

The money will come from capital outlay notes.

County Executive Jim Vincent advised the Commission of the progress that is being made on the upcoming move to change the county from a five-year reappraisal period to a three-year plan.

“I have been working with Property Assessor Debbie Byrd and Finance Director Ralph Beck and it looks like she will need about $200,000 for two vehicles, three new employees and computers,” said Mr. Vincent. “It will be a drop in the bucket on what it will change our revenue.”

He also brought up that she will need additional office space, which would be available on the third floor of the Annex building. He added that a person from the State Comptroller's Office will be at the January meeting to further advise the Commission on the three-year plan proposal. “They will give you all the pluses on why we need us to do this. At that time, you will feel very comfortable about that.”

The Commission also approved repairs to the roof of the Rhea County Juvenile Detention Center, which is now in what was the Rhea County Jail before the construction of the Justice Center. It will cost around $75,000. The old jail that was constructed in the 1950s and the new addition were placed under one roof in 1998 under Sheriff Leon Sneed.

County Executive Vincent updated the Commission on the grant for the renovation and upgrades to the Rhea County Health Department. The cost is now up to $289,500, which is all paid for by the state of Tennessee.