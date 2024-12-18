County Commission Delays Action On Choosing County Attorney; Gives ARPA Funds To Parks, Not HES

The County Commission on Wednesday delayed any decision on choosing a county attorney until its next meeting on Jan. 8.

The panel did so after meeting privately at the start of the meeting with attorney John Konvalinka, who was hired to represent the commission on the matter.

Retired Judge Neil Thomas was present to represent Rheubin Taylor, the longtime county attorney.

County Attorney Taylor last week said two resolutions dealing with the office are in violation of his contract.

Under the contract, he is to serve as county attorney through next July 1. He said some commissioners had asked him to stay on for another two years after that.

The resolutions deal with County Mayor Weston Wamp's choice of attorney Janie Parks Varnell to replace County Attorney Taylor.

Under the resolutions, attorney Varnell would go to work for the county at the start of January and take over as county attorney July 1. One resolution would have County Attorney Taylor staying on "as contract counsel" through the end of next year.

Also, the commission tabled a resolution that would have given $200,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to the Humane Educational Society. The commission chose to award those funds instead for county park projects.

HES officials said last week they are facing dire financial straits.

At the same time, county officials said they are working on a plan to help the HES get relief on over $500,000 in taxes it found it owed in connection with the move to a new site. The HES has since gotten tax exemption going forward.

County Trustee Bill Hullander said he has been talking with state officials on helping HES get out from under those taxes.

He said in a similar earlier case a state representative sponsored a measure getting tax relief for a church.

Trustee Hullander said he believes a state representative can be found here to seek to accomplish the same thing for HES.

County Commissioner Joe Graham, concerning HES operations funding needs, said the agency has over $700,000 in a rainy day fund. He said, "This is a rainy day."